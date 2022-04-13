ASHLAND As soon as the rain ended on Wednesday evening, Russell went to work.
The Red Devils moved to 8-4 on the year thanks to a hit-heavy outing on the road at Ashland, securing a 15-5 win after five innings.
“I thought we were patient.” Russell coach Tim Rice said of his team’s dominating performance.
Russell got on the board early, sending two runners home after an RBI triple from sophomore JK McKnight.
“They got some on us early and that put us in a hole,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said.
That hope got deeper as McKnight kept the bat hot in the second inning with an RBI double that sent Trent Rice home. Rice had hit, an RBI double of his own, prior to that at-bat.
Things were quickly getting out of hand for Ashland. The third inning did the Tomcats no favors.
“We couldn’t string together enough consecutive at-bats,” Runyon said.
Russell scored four more runs in the third frame. The Red Devils got Kyle Mokas into the mix with a two-run RBI double. Tice stayed hot with a two-run single, as well.
“We made Atkins work from the mound,” Rice said. “That’s a great pitcher, we’ve seen him a lot, but we made him throw pitches and when he made a mistake, we punched it.”
Ashland managed to pump the brakes a bit in the fourth, turning Russell away after three at-bats.
The Tomcats then put up three runs of their own, including a two-run single from Ian Justice.
Ashland brought Tristin Davis to the mound to start the fifth frame. Before the inning was over, Davis was pulled in favor of Layne Brammer.
“We got into their bullpen, that’s a place we’d rather be,” Rice said. “When you have a guy that’s committed D1 and you can get him off the mound, you can feel better in the box.”
Russell definitely felt better in the box in the fifth frame. The Red Devils scored another seven runs in the fifth, including two off of walks while the bases were loaded.
Down 15-3, Ashland was simply overwhelmed in the fifth. The Tomcats managed two more runs, but it wasn’t enough to avoid the five-inning mercy.
“Again being patient, making Ashland work, and when they threw in the zone, we punched it,” Rice said. “We got into counts where we could be aggressive and when we were aggressive, we were successful.”
Ashland now looks toward Friday and their meeting at Boyd County.
“Sometimes it’s just not your day,” Runyon said. “But that’s the game of baseball and the beautiful thing is we get to come back and do it again Friday. Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it. We have to keep pushing and eventually it’ll break our way.”
Russell heads back home Friday for a meeting with Cooper.
“We’re going to go with McKnight on a pitch count,” Rice said of Friday’s matchup. “We have district games on Monday and Tuesday, so we’re not going to let him go long but we want to warm him up Friday.”
RUSSELL 224 07 — 15 13 1
ASHLAND 000 32 — 5 8 4
Tink, McCormick (5) and Brinkman; Atkins, Davis (5) Brammer (5) and Marushi. W - Tink. L - Atkins. 2B - Tice (R) McKnight (R) Sammons (R). 3B - McKnight (R).