LLOYD The 18th installment of the Backyard Brawl was full of second chances.
The biggest one happened with eight minutes remaining.
Russell’s latest drive seemed full of promise, but stalled at the Greenup County 6-yard line.
Nathan Totten and the special teams lined up for a field goal. The Musketeers defensive line could not contain their excitement and a player jumped offsides. It was a reccurring theme on Friday night, and it gave the Red Devils new life.
Andre Richardson-Crews took advantage and sprinted into the end zone on the next play with a 3-yard TD run.
Russell scored 20 points over the next six minutes to post a 34-7 win at Greenup County.
“These games are like that,” Russell coach T.J. Maynard said. “We knew that Greenup County would come out and fight their tails off. We played well at times, but also got a little emotional at times and did some stupid things that cost us. ... Our kids played hard. Bradley (Rose) was ill so we leaned on Andre and the run game.”
Richardson-Crews has become an every-down back and the Red Devils’ No. 1 option in the backfield. The sophomore saw an increased workload with his quarterback laboring. He carried the ball 23 times for 93 yards and collected three touchdowns on the ground. He was named the Red Devils’ Most Valuable Player after the game.
“He has had a really good year and he keeps getting better with experience,” Maynard said. “I thought Brayden Hartman came back tonight and did some really good things. He was physical running the football. Colby Rock and Braden Cook ran the ball well.”
Greenup County (1-5, 0-1 Class 3A, District 7) could not muster much offense in the opening half. The Musketeers only totaled 7 yards at the break as the miscues kept piling up, especially in big moments.
Coach Zack Moore said “we have to manage the game better.” The Musketeers had opportunities to grab momentum but could not capitalize.
“We are really, really close,” Moore said. “That’s all I can say and it’s what I told the team after the game. We just have to learn how to make those plays in those situations that can turn the tide of the game. We stopped them for a field goal and we jump offsides. It was probably the biggest play of the game. It was a turning point.
“It’s just discipline,” he added. “I know the kid is trying to make a play.”
Both defenses did not give up much breathing room. The Musketeers ran just 17 plays in the first half and tallied a total of five first downs.
Richardson-Crews finished off Russell’s opening seven-play drive with a 1-yard TD plunge.
The teams traded turnovers late in the first frame and the sophomore rusher duplicated the feat to open the second quarter. He found an open lane into the end zone from 1 yard out and the Red Devils carried the 14-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
“We really worked on our tackling,” Maynard said about his defense. “We did live tackling for the first time on Wednesday. Our kids were responding to that. ... Hopefully, our guys have seen that it’s that time of the year and the sense of urgency has to pick up.”
The Musketeers found a spark on special teams to ignite their offense. Greenup County forced a three-and-out on the Red Devils’ first second-half possession and forced a punt.
Tanner Fortson returned the kick 31 yards into Russell territory. A pair of chain-moving runs from quarterback Tyson Sammons moved the Musketeers into the red zone and Braxton Noble capped off the most productive drive of the night for the Musketeers with a 3-yard burst for a touchdown run. Noble earned MVP honors.
Greenup County’s defense maintained the margin until midway through the fourth quarter.
“We have been battling all year defensively,” Moore said. “I am really proud of our effort there. The kids have bought in to the way we want to play. Of course, we still have some things to get better at. We tackled better tonight. There are a lot of things we can take away from this game that will be positive. At the end of the night, we have to make plays when they matter.”
Richardson-Crews’s final touchdown trip increased the Red Devils’ lead to 21-7. The Musketeers followed with a fumbled snap and Russell (4-3, 1-0 district) pounced on the loose ball. Hartman found his way to paydirt with a 5-yard TD scamper four plays later.
Greenup County turned to the air with the late deficit, but Austin Parsons leaped to snare a Sammons pass to record the final takeaway. He returned the interception 32 yards to the house for a pick-six.
Russell wants to lean on experience during its district slate after playing a tough, early schedule. The Red Devils host Ashland on Friday.
“It’s what we stressed during the open week and at practice,” Maynard said. “We played those six games for a reason. We would have liked to win them all but we played some good teams and it showed us some things that we need to work on. ... It wasn’t so much about getting better. Our mindset had to change a little bit. We have done that the past two weeks.”
RUSSELL 7 7 0 20 — 34
GREENUP CO. 0 0 7 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
R—Andre Richardson-Crews 1 run (Nathan Totten kick), 8:23
SECOND QUARTER
R—Richardson-Crews 1 run (Totten kick), 10:23
THIRD QUARTER
GC—Braxton Noble 2 run (Matthew Tipton kick), 7:09
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Richardson-Crews 3 run (Totten kick), 7:13
R—Brayden Hartman 5 run (run failed), 3:03
R—Austin Parsons 32 interception return (Totten kick), 1:46
R GC
First Downs 12 5
Rushes-Yards 166 36-27
Comp-Att-Int 6-11-0 2-10-3
Passing Yards 71 32
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 6-1
Punts-Avg. 3-27.3 5-29.4
Penalties-Yards 8-80 8-58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 23-93, Rose 4-16, Hartman 4-26, Stump 1-3, Rock 7-18, Cook 2-5, Team 1(-5).
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 9-6, Noble 12-23, Griffith 1(-3), Perkins 3-6. Team 1-(-5).
Russell passing: Rose 5 of 10 for 33 yards, Lykins 1 fo 1 for 36 yards.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 2 of 10 for 32 yards.
Russell receiving: Patrick 3-16, Lykins 1-(-2), Kershner 1-38, Rock 1-19.
Greenup County receiving: Fortson 1-19, Howard 1-13.