RUSSELL Russell honored three seniors before its rival game on Monday, but it was a junior that added to the celebration.
Pitcher Audrey Patel retired 13 straight batters in the late innings and 15 of the final 17 Ashland hitters. The seniors also made solid contributions in the Red Devils’ 7-3 win.
Russell remains in a festive mood after securing its fourth straight win. Senior Haylee Thornsberry sees a different team than the one that took the field earlier in the season.
“A month ago we were just getting used to each other again,” Thornsberry said. “Now, we are playing with more grit and more enthusiasm.”
A deeper look over the last three weeks also sees the Red Devils with four one-run setbacks along with the victories. Coach Nikki Beek said her team is performing with renewed toughness.
“They are coming out a lot stronger,” Beek said. “They are playing the game that they have been capable of playing all year. We started down and out with injuries. Once they saw what they are capable of, there’s not a lot in their way and nothing is stopping them. They have their eyes on some goals and the grit to back it up.”
Patel gave up three runs and five hits in the first two innings but allowed just one hit in the seventh. The hurler struck out five and the Kittens produced nine fly ball outs.
Beek said Patel has a tell when she feels comfortable in the circle.
“When you see the hair flip out of Audrey, you know she is feeling it in the circle,” Beek said. “When she’s on, it obviously sets a different tone from the team. The infield really backs her up. She knows that and that our offense is rolling. It gives her that extra bit of confidence. She has the talent but when she gets that fire behind her, it’s really hard to hit her.”
Josie Atkins, Raegan Osborn and Thornsberry each produced at the plate on their senior night. Atkins recorded an RBI single in the first inning, part of a three-run frame where the Red Devils answered an early deficit.
Russell scored two more with an error and a groundout.
“We each have our own way of leadership,” Thornsberry said of her senior teammates. “I am more by my actions and they are more by voice. I think we all do a good job of leading.”
“It’s been incredible playing with them,” she added. “I moved back here this year. I’ve never met two girls that love the sport more than they do.”
Osborn and Thornsberry each scored twice. Osborn was 3 for 4 at the dish. Thornsberry belted a two-run single in the fourth inning that helped secure the winning margin for her team.
Beek expects that the trio will be remembered for what they accomplished off the field just as much as what they did on it.
“They are three players that will be really missed,” Beek said, “and really hard to replace. Each one brings different things to the group, but all three of them would sacrifice their body for this team and that you can’t coach. It’s so hard to replace.”
Patel followed Thornsberry’s base hit with a double that also produced two runs and Russell broke open a tie game to hold a 7-3 lead that remained the same until the final out.
“That’s where they are getting stronger mentally,” Beek said. “Where those one or two innings that might get them down, they don’t let that (linger) too long. They overcome it and just keep fighting. I think that was missing in the beginning. The continuous fight. Luckily, we have found it and I hope we keep it the rest of the way.”
Ashland (7-17) starting pitcher Addi Laine helped herself out before taking the circle. The eighth-grader staked her team to a quick 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the first inning.
But the Kittens quickly gave it back with a throwing error in the bottom of the frame and it seemed to jumpstart a big inning for Russell (13-16).
Ashland coach Scott Ingram believes the occurrence had diminished over the course of the season. He doesn’t want a miscue to lead to something bigger for the opponent.
“There are about four or five outs that we need to secure,” Ingram said, “but (on Monday), it was one or two. That’s what I keep telling them. On Saturday against a good Pike County Central team, it is was the same thing. We came out today and we make four or five outs that we should, it changes everything. It changes momentum and our at-bats get less desperate. We are more relaxed in the field.”
The Kittens did have an answer for the early 3-1 lead for Russell. Ashland responded with a pair of walks to begin the second stanza and both were driven in by a Jada Erwin single.
Ashland’s mindset and confidence level have remained solid against another difficult schedule this season.
“It hasn’t been a deterrent for our confidence,” Ingram said. “But once we get down, our approach changes at the plate. We get a little less disciplined. We are trying to do something positive. But we are try to hit her pitch and not putting any pressure on their pitcher. After the first two innings, it felt like I ran out there (to the third-base box) and ran right back.”
“You know what you are going to get with (Patel),” he added. “She’s a good pitcher. She’s even better when you go after her pitch. There were too many pop-ups and not enough hard-hit balls. … We are making progress but we need to take it one pitch at a time.”
ASHLAND 120 000 0 — 3 6 4
RUSSELL 300 400 X — 7 10 1
Laine and Patrick; Patel and Chalupa. W—Patel. L—Laine. 2B—Osborn (R), Patel (R).
