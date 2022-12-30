RUSSELL Mandy Layne is hoping a little bit of luck to end the 2022 calendar year might go a long way in taking her squad back to the state tournament.
Already leading Rowan County, 31-16, as the final seconds of the third quarter trickled away, Russell sent in a sub for a specific play it wanted to execute to end the frame. With 12 seconds to go in the quarter, Russell got the ball inbounded and into the hands of Bella Quinn, who bombed a triple before the horn and a 34-16 lead with one major issue that went uncalled.
Russell had six players on the floor the final 12 seconds and no whistle sounded.
“I hate to say it but I feel like we were due for something good to happen,” Layne joked. “We’ve taken our bumps and had our officiating issues and things like that, so I don’t know. As they say, sometimes it's your night and maybe that was a part of it being our night.”
Russell rode the wave from the opening quarter to the final horn for a 50-29 blowout of Rowan County Friday afternoon at ‘The Marv’.
“The way they played today and the way we were playing, she definitely didn’t need six,” Rowan County coach Matt Stokes chuckled. “The sixth person on the floor didn’t make a difference in the shot they made. The (extra) person was out of the way. It is what it is. Six people didn’t matter. We didn’t play well and Russell really got after us and we kind of backed down to them. Probably the worst game we’ve had all year, but you have to look at Russell’s defense, when they get after you, you can’t back away. I think they shellshocked our girls today.”
The outcome was a complete 180 for Russell, who lost 62-29 to Cooper Wednesday in only the 10th time a Layne coached team had been held to under 30 points in her 14 seasons at the helm of the Devils. Friday afternoon, Russell held Rowan County to under 30 points for only the third time since 1999 and the first time the Vikings failed to eclipse 30 points since a 47-28 loss to Russell on Dec. 7, 2015 in the EKC Tournament.
“We carried out the game plan perfectly,” Layne said. “We wanted their other kids to have to score and we told Shaelyn (Steele), you are going to have to lock (Katie) Chandler down. That is your job. If Haven (Ford) doesn’t get 20, they have to figure out where else they are going to get points from. I thought she did an awesome job of sticking to her and I thought our help on Haven was tremendous.”
Ford led the Vikings with 21 points and 17 rebounds, both game highs but the remainder of the team netted eight points and was a combined 2 for 23 from the field. Rowan County (7-6) committed 20 turnovers and went 0 for 14 from beyond the arc, a staggering number to Stokes.
“We are a small team so 0 for 14 is pretty tough for us,” he said. “We aren’t a, get in the post and dig in. 20 turnovers is probably the most turnovers we’ve had this year, but we probably average 15 turnovers a game because we like to take some chances. A lot of those turnovers wasn’t us throwing it down the floor taking chances. It was Russell buckling down and wearing us out. If we hit some 3s, I think our turnovers go down because they can’t be as aggressive.”
Stokes added jokingly: “But 0 for 14…I hate to say we can’t shoot 3s anymore, but we can’t post up.”
Russell mixed up multiple defenses throughout the game including a 1-2-2 press out of made baskets that created several turnovers for the Vikings.
“I thought our 12-defense worked well tonight and created some turnovers,” Layne said. “We have a little mixture of 12 where we don’t trap but I thought Bella played a really nice game. Really proud of her tonight.”
With the game tied at 4-4 inside of one minute to play in the opening stanza, Russell closed on a 5-0 spurt after Steele’s first points went through the net and Gabby Oborne jumped off the bench for a big triple before the horn and a 9-4 edge.
“It was big because it was a defensive struggle and (Rowan) is a great defensive team,” Layne said of the shot. “We missed some shots that we typically hit and I’m sure they had something to do with that, but I felt like that shot carried into the second quarter.”
Stokes said his team had the primary shot Russell wanted to execute taken away only to watch the 3 find its mark to end the period.
“It was tough and we played it how we wanted to,” Stokes said. “We knew they were looking for Steele for a lob pass and Haven was in the right spot. They made a great pass and the girl made a great shot.”
Ford capped off a 6-0 run to open the second for a 10-9 lead early in the frame only to see Russell respond with a Josie Atkins bucket that gave the Devils the lead for good. Russell held Rowan County to two points over the final 6:42 of the half while opening up a 20-12 lead.
“We played at the intensity that I and the fans expect,” Layne said. “If we continue to play at that intensity level and if the kids stay bought in and want to get better, we have a really high ceiling.”
Quinn pushed the lead to double digits to open the second half and a pair of Steele free throws from a technical foul on Stokes to end the third ballooned the Devils advantage to 20. Steele led Russell with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Sanders tossed in 10, including eight in the second half.
Russell (6-7) heads to Montgomery County Monday in another tough road test that Layne said is part of the process of getting her team back to Rupp Arena in March.
“The kids make fun of me because I kid them that they have to stay on the bus,” Layne said. “But they have all stayed on and they understand how this schedule is going to help us down the road. We are going to play 30 competitive games and we are going to try and get better.”
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Kat. Chandler 1-11 4-4 4 6
Kan. Chandler 0-0 0-0 2 0
Wills 1-4 0-2 4 2
H. Ford 9-18 3-4 17 21
Perkins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Beach 0-0 0-0 3 0
Walker 0-5 0-0 2 0
Eastham 0-2 0-0 3 0
K. Ford 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 11-41 7-10 38 29
FG Pct.: 26.8. FT Pct.: 70.0. 3-pointers: 0-14 (Kat. Chandler 0-5, Wills 0-1, H. Ford 0-5, Perkins 0-1, Walker 0-1, Eastham 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Technical Foul: Bench. Turnovers: 20.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 5-22 3-4 10 14
Quinn 3-9 0-0 3 7
Sanders 5-7 0-0 6 10
Darnell 3-5 0-0 5 6
Atkins 2-3 0-1 1 4
Oborne 3-6 0-0 0 7
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Fitzpatrick 1-1 0-0 0-0 2
TEAM 2
TOTAL 22-54 3-5 27 50
FG Pct.: 40.7. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 3-15 (Steele 1-7, Quinn 1-3, Darnell 0-1, Oborne 1-3, Adkins 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
ROWAN CO. 4 8 4 13 — 29
RUSSELL 9 11 14 16 — 50