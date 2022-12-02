RUSSELL A message was sent to not only the members of the 63rd District but to the entire region Thursday night when Russell opened its season with a district tilt against Raceland.
Russell led Raceland 28-0 before the Rams netted a point and held the visitors without a made field goal until Emma Broughton’s runner in the lane with 3.3 seconds to play in the half as the Devils flexed their muscle with a 60-13, running clock season opener win at Marvin Meredith Gym.
“We’re very hungry right now,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We were not very happy with how the season ended last year. We’ve worked really hard in practice and I think it showed tonight.”
Russell raced out to a quick 8-0 lead in the opening two minutes that forced a Raceland
timeout. But the Devils 1-2-2 zone pressure caused Raceland more woes that the Rams could handle as Russell forced 19 turnovers.
“We’ve been working on defense and really been working on our man-to-man," Layne said, "and the way we were able to guard and get into the gaps and not to give a field goal up until the last five seconds of the half is pretty amazing."
Shaelyn Steele netted 13 points in the opening half while swiping three steals after starting a mini 7-0 run in the first quarter. Gabby Oborne hit her first triple of the night for a 36-1 lead with 4:22 to play in the half and her fifth point of the night started the running clock in motion before halftime. Oborne added another bucket to close the game 10 points.
“I thought we ran the floor well tonight,” Layne said. “Not only did we run the floor, but we ran the floor and executed. You can’t say enough for my subs. The program is just so deep, I’m just so fortunate to have the kids in the program that I have and I thought they played a great second half.”
Raceland was held to 1 of 15 shooting in the first half and finished 4 of 28 in the game from the field.
“I don’t have many words right now,” Raceland coach Marty Thomas said. “I’ve not had one handed to me like that, I can tell you that.”
Raceland found early points to start the second half after Destyni Tennsion finished at the rim and was only outscored 12-7 in the frame.
“That was one of the conversations at halftime,” Thomas said. “I can’t remember the exact phrase…salvage time, right. Salvage time with pride. It wasn’t that every play was successful, but it was how we graded and how we competed in that moment.”
Russell countered with all but three players finding points on the stat sheet in the end.
Courtney Fitzpatrick added four points off the bench but led the Devils with eight rebounds including four on the offensive glass. Mia Adkins and Bella Quinn netted two triples each.
“She can jump out of the gym,” Layne said of Fitzpatrick. “We are working on some positioning things with her, but she does a nice job getting rebounds and getting putbacks. They are young pups, but they played well.”
Nim Maynard led the Rams with four points.
Russell welcomes Rowan County Saturday in the opening round of the EKC Tournament.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Lacks 1-3 1-3 0 3
Broughton 1-4 0-0 2 2
R. Mackie 0-5 0-2 5 0
Campbell 0-2 0-0 2 0
N. Maynard 1-10 1-2 1 4
P. Mackie 0-0 0-0 0 0
Boggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wellman 0-1 0-0 0 0
S. Maynard 0-2 0-0 0 0
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Whitt 0-0 0-0 0 0
Tennison 1-1 0-0 0 2
Gartin 0-0 2-2 0 2
TOTAL 4-28 4-9 10 13
FG Pct.: 14.3. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 1-9 (R. Mackie 0-3, Campbell 0-1, N. Maynard 1-5) PF: 11.
Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 5-8 2-2 2 13
Quinn 2-4 0-0 1 6
Sanders 0-2 1-2 5 1
Darnell 2-3 0-2 2 5
Atkins 2-3 0-0 1 4
Fitzpatrick 1-3 2-2 8 4
Howard 2-4 0-0 2 4
Oborne 4-6 1-2 1 10
M. Adkins 2-3 0-0 0 6
Allen 3-4 0-0 2 7
Cameron 0-1 0-0 1 0
Fleming 0-2 0-0 4 0
TOTAL 23-44 6-10 30 60
FG Pct.: 52.3. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Steele 1-2, Quinn 2-3, Howard 0-1, Darnell 1-2,
Oborne 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Adkins 2-3, Allen 1-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
RACELAND 0 3 7 3 — 13
RUSSELL 23 17 12 8 — 60
Officials: Barry Newsome, Madison Jones, Harlen McNabb