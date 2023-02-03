RACELAND The great, late Stuart Scott might be the only person who could accurately describe Damon Charles’s performance Friday night against Raceland.
You can’t stop him; you can only hope to contain him.
Charles did not let either happen. The senior big man for the Devils finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds and led Russell to a 51-41 win over Raceland.
“We went to him several times and the thing about him is he wants the ball in late game situations,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said of Charles.
Raceland coach Joe Bryan had high praises for the Russell big man.
“The game plan was to be all over him with our big kids and we did a pretty good job of it but credit to him, he’s just a handful,” Bryan said of Charles. “He had 19 (points) and 18 (rebounds) and he was our focal point of our defense.”
Charles had 10 rebounds at the break and helped Russell (20-3, 5-0) fend off an early 10-2 deficit to the Rams that culminated into a 14-0 Russell run and a 21-14 lead midway through the second. Carson Blum connected on his first triple of the night that matched a Charles triple and gave Russell a 15-14 edge that it never relinquished the rest of the way.
“Really proud of my kids tonight,” Cooksey said. “We faced some adversity when Raceland came out with a different lineup, which we kind of expected. We didn’t know if they would go small or big and they went big. I told our guys, we’ve been able to defend guys all season long, but hats off to Raceland, coach Bryan had them ready to play and they played a little inside-out game.”
Raceland’s final point of the opening stanza came on a Jonah Arnett floater with 20 seconds to go. But the next points for the Rams failed to fly through the net until a Connor Thacker step-back jumper from the keyhole with 2:32 to play in the half.
“Same thing that has happened every game when we go through a scoring lull,” Bryan said, “the game plan was working and we were holding them well and then we just can’t score the ball for…I’d hate to know how many minutes.”
Blum netted nine of 10 points before the half to send the Devils to the locker room up 25-18.
Zaylen Carter banked in his first points of the night to push the Russell lead to 11 points. Charles added a pair of free throws for a 33-20 lead that would be the largest mark of the night.
“We started to get the ball into some scoring areas and didn’t settle,” Cooksey said. “Hats off to my guys because they showed a lot of maturity tonight.”
Raceland (11-13, 0-4) pulled to within six on a Christian Large triple that proved to be the only Rams 3 of the night, but the Rams could not get any closer down the stretch.
“That is something we have worked on because we’ve had some big leads this season and we have shot ourselves in the foot trying to force things and rush things through,” Cooksey said. “We have to take things the defense gives us and tonight they were scrambling some and we recognized that and took advantage with some good floor spacing. We got some good touches inside for Damon Charles and Caleb Rimmer and seemed like anytime the ball went in there, good things happen. We are not a one-man team but at the same time, we can play off people and take advantage.”
Rimmer and Gavin Carter each added nine in the win.
Charles and Large earned the Shane Davidson Memorial Scholarship award for their respective teams. Large finished with 13 points for the Rams.
Russell pushes its winning streak to 15 games and is the first team in region to earn 20 wins this season. Russell stands at 5-0 in district play and secured the top seed in the upcoming 63rd District Tournament with its win over Raceland and a Greenup County loss to Lewis County.
“This is a really interesting district and one of the most competitive in the 16th Region,” Cooksey said. “The district this year is at Lewis, so it's going to be a tough environment.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Blum 4-11 1-2 2 10
G. Carter 3-6 3-4 3 9
Charles 4-10 9-12 18 19
Rimmer 408 1-2 4 9
Quinn 0-2 0-0 4 0
Neel 0-4 1-2 2 1
Z. Carter 1-2 1-2 1 3
Fleming 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 16-44 16-24 37 51
FG Pct.: 36.4. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Blum 1-6, Charles 2-3, Rimmer 0-1, Neel 0-3, Fleming 0-1).PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Large 6-14 0-0 3 13
Thacker 2-9 5-5 3 9
Sutton 4-8 0-0 7 8
Newman 1-4 1-2 5 3
Arnett 2-6 0-0 0 4
Gauze 0-4 0-0 3 0
Ison 1-1 0-0 0 2
Wallace 0-0 2-2 3 2
Topping 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 16-47 8-9 28 41
FG Pct.: 34.0. FT Pct.: 88.9. 3-pointers: 1-13 (Large 1-7, Sutton 0-1, Thacker 0-3, Arnett 0-2). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
RUSSELL 9 16 14 12 — 51
RACELAND 14 4 11 12 — 41
Officials: Mario McKissick, Jeff Adkins, Ryan Tomolonis