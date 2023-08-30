FLATWOODS It was a battle between two teams yet to taste defeat in the first quarter of the season.
When the clock hit zeros, Russell's record remained unblemished, while Ashland fell to 4-1 on the year.
“I think we finally settled in during the second half and started playing our game,” Russell coach John Perry said. “Ashland’s a great team. They have some talented players that put us under late in the first half and early in the second. But our girls came out later in that second half and played our game and it worked out.”
The Red Devils outmatched the LadyCats, 4-2, on Tuesday night in a game that saw both teams trying to outmatch the other in aggressiveness and intensity.
“They kicked our butt,” Ashland coach John Cook said with a laugh. “Through no real fault of our own, that’s the best team we’ve played this year. We hadn’t really been challenged. Russell is a great program and they just took it to us, but we’ll go back and correct it. We’ll be there at the end of the season.”
It took until the midway point of the first half before either team could find the net.
It was Russell’s Ava Quinn who made the inaugural goal at the 21:57 mark on a penalty kick.
The score remained 1-0 until nine minutes remaining in the first half when two goals were scored in less than a minute.
Quinn struck again and scored with 8:57 remaining to give the Red Devils a 2-0 lead.
Ashland, who needed some kind of offensive spark to avoid being left behind by Russell, found it with junior Kenleigh Woods.
The LadyCats forward nailed a goal with 8:08 remaining, picking her team’s energy up and keeping things from getting out of hand on the scoreboard.
“I’ve told anybody that’ll listen to me that she’s the greatest female athlete I’ve ever coached in my life,” Cook said of Woods. “She can just do things that other kids can’t do.”
The first half came to a close with the score sitting at 2-1 in favor of the Red Devils.
Ashland was looking to set their own tempo in the second half.
Woods nearly knotted things back up right out of the gate after the break, hitting a rocket of a shot that just barely missed to the left.
Ashland kept its energy up despite the missed opportunity and kept attacking before finally hitting paydirt.
Milei Baker took advantage of Russell goalkeeper Gabrielle Williams slipping near the goal in the 59th minute to sink a left-footed goal into the corner of the net.
“You’ve got two players with great motors like Kenleigh Woods and Milei Baker,” Cook said. “They don’t give up. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got.”
The match sat at 2-2 as both teams tried to wear each other down but with neither budged on defense.
Russell finally managed to break the tie at the 6:07 mark when sophomore Emma Stamper found the back of the net to go up 3-2.
“Starting in the preseason, we work heavily on our physical fortitude and fitness,” Perry said when talking about his team’s ability to bounce back after losing the lead. “I attribute a lot of that to our physical fitness and their ability to just last an entire game.”
The LadyCats still kept fighting, hoping to even things back up and potentially force penalty kicks.
Those hopes were dashed by freshman Kaelyn Howard who sealed the Russell victory when she hit a goal with just 44 seconds left in the contest.
Williams ended the night with eight saves in the net for the Red Devils.
“She’s very good,” Perry said. “I’m biased here, but I’d go out on a limb and say she’s the best keeper in the region. She knows the game well and coaches the game from the back. It’s fun to watch her play.”
Perry was also impressed by the opposing goalkeeper, Mallorie Caudill.
“Hats off to Ashland’s keeper,” Perry said. “It’s her first year between the pipes and I attribute a lot of her success to the coaching, especially from Corey Brown on the sidelines there.”
Caudill had a whopping 10 saves for the matchup.
“I could not be more proud of her,” Cook said of his goalkeeper. “She really grew up tonight. So if there’s one thing I took away from tonight is that we found our keeper.”
Russell will try to stay undefeated on Thursday when they host East Carter.
“East Carter focuses mainly on their play up top,” Perry said. “They have Addy Tiller in the back to sweep things up for them, but I feel like if we’re able to put enough pressure on them, we’ll have the same type of outcome.”
Ashland will look to regroup at home against Rowan County on the same day.
“I’m hoping we’ll come back and settle down and play within themselves,” Cook said of the upcoming matchup. “I thought there were times tonight when we got confused or panicked. I want to get our communication back because it was non-existent tonight. I think we’ll come back and be alright.”
(606) 326-2658 |