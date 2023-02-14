RUSSELL Team sports are always about more than just one player.
However, it’s always nice to have a player that plays at the pace and produces at the high level that Russell’s Damon Charles does night in and night out.
Having posted a productive, but rather quiet 11-point first half outing, Charles exploded for 20 points in the second half of play.
He had 10 crucial tallies to help Russell, who were down by a 46-38 margin to the Fairview Eagles with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter of action, go on a 16-4 run to end the third quarter with a 54-50 lead.
Charles and the Red Devils never looked back from that point, ultimately utilizing a massive 43-17 tilt over the game’s final 14:43 to move to 23-5 on the year with a 81-63 victory over Fairview Tuesday night at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
For Russell head coach Derek Cooksey, Charles’ efforts, as well as that of primary bench hands Zaylen Carter, Noah Quinn, and Tatum Fleming, helped provide a needed spark on both ends of the floor that ultimately helped Russell get going after trailing for 19 of the game’s first 20 minutes Tuesday evening.
“Our bench play was strong,” Cooksey said. “Zaylen Carter came in and ignited us, and Quinn and Fleming gave us great minutes. We had 19 points off of the bench tonight, and that’s a great night anytime you can get that production from your bench. With Damon, it felt like a quiet 31 points, because he didn’t force anything in the second half. His teammates understand where to get him the basketball, and he does an excellent job finding the open man if a team doubles him or throws multiple defenses at him.”
As for Fairview head coach Clarence Thompson, it was hard to find much fault in his kids’ efforts, even in the defeat.
“When you go 0 of 15 in the second half from the 3-point line, especially us, it’s tough to battle,”Thompson said. “We played really well in the first half and played hard all game, and to be up three at halftime says a lot especially considering how good Russell is.”
While the 3-point line proved to be famine for Fairview in the second half of action, the Eagles feasted off of the 3-ball in the opening half of competition.
Fairview (14-15), who were not shy about shooting the ball from distance, let it fly effectively from 3-point range early as Tanner Johnson and Steven Day combined for 13 of Fairview’s first-quarter tallies to give the Eagles a 19-15 advantage after the opening quarter of play. The pair dropped home three of Fairview’s treys in the opening stanza, helping the Eagles go 4 of 5 from distance in the opening quarter en route to taking the early four-point advantage.
When Russell cut Fairview’s lead to two points on two separate occasions – and even took a three-point lead briefly – Tamel Smith had the answers.
The junior guard knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:07 to play in the opening half and notching an and-1 to spark a 10-4 Fairview run that put the Eagles back up, 39-36, at the halftime break.
Day, Johnson and Smith, who combined for 33 of Fairview’s 39 first half points, ultimately finished with 48 points between them.
“Tamel has played great down the stretch, and I thought he played great again tonight,” Thompson said. “Our defense in the first half was as good as it could be, considering the mismatches Russell has with their big men, and Steven and Tanner shot the lights out of the ball in the opening half. We lost a 22-point-per-game scorer (in Jaxon Manning) who graduated, and to have the same kids who averaged 29 points per game last year come out and battle their way to a 14-15 record, that’s a great accomplishment.”
“I thought that Fairview was able to establish their pace of play early,” Cooksey said. “They came out and shot the ball extremely well. I think that we were in position, but we didn’t really contest as well as we wanted to. I think Steven Day was 4 of 4 in the first half and Tanner Johnson was getting downhill and drawing fouls on our guys. We struggled staying in front of Tamel Smith.”
However, Russell didn’t go away.
Despite only leading for a grand total of 50 seconds in the first half, the Carter brothers – Gavin and Zaylen – kept the Red Devils in the basketball game as the former posted eight points at the halftime break, while the latter added in five quick notches off of the bench.
Then Charles took matters into his own hands.
Down by the aforementioned 46-38 margin, Charles notched two and-1s in a span of 75 seconds and scored on two additional low-post buckets by using his strength to bully through two Fairview players, while Zaylen Carter added four points himself during the 16-4 run that put Russell in front by a 54-50 margin.
Charles took over in the fourth quarter, scoring Russell’s first seven points in the frame, finding a cutting Elijah Neel for another bucket and knocking down a pair of free throws all within the first 5:30 of the fourth quarter.
“I thought Damon was able to establish himself and show what he can do,” Cooksey said. “In the first half, he was rushing his shots a little bit. Hat’s off to Fairview for that. They have the size down low as well as the physicality, but it was a collective team effort to overcome that. It would’ve been easy for us to make excuses, such as not getting a call here or there, or hitting shots, but we wore on them. I believe we wore them down, and we were able to get back to our pace.”
By this point, the Red Devils had built a 71-58 lead – and never allowed Fairview to come any closer in the victory.
In addition to Charles’ 31-point outing, Gavin Carter posted 15 points while
Zaylen Carter added in 11 for Russell, who plays at Rowan County Thursday evening to close out the regular season.
Fairview will travel to Maysville to take on St. Patrick and will look to finish the regular season with a .500 overall record at 15-15 with a victory.
“We’re progressing nicely,” Cooksey said. “We’ve got to continue to work and keep working as a team. We’ve been the epitome of a team this year.”
“If we win on Friday, we’ll be 15-15, and that’s a great accomplishment,” Thompson said. “That would be the most wins for a Fairview boys basketball team since the 2014-15 season, which is a big accomplishment for the school, for the kids and their confidence, and is a momentum-boosting thought going into the (64th District semifinals) against Boyd County (next Tuesday).”
FAIRVIEW 19 20 11 13 – 63
RUSSELL 15 21 18 27 – 81
Fairview (63) — Smith 16, T. Johnson 14, I. Johnson 2, Reihs 4, Day 18, Adams 2, Cox 6, Pauley 1, Kouns,Mays, Harper, Cummings, LeMaster, Turner. 3-Pt FG: 7 (Day 4, Smith 2, T. Johnson). FT: 11-13. Fouls: 15.
Russell (81) – Quinn 4, Neel 9, Blum 5, Fleming 3, G. Carter 15, Rimmer 3, Z. Carter 11, Charles 31,Pennington, Kaczmarcyk, Hewlett, Yates, Hankins, Cordial, Burgess, Pridemore. 3-Pt FG: 8 (G. Carter 2,Charles 2, Neel, Blum, Fleming, Z. Carter). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.