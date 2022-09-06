FLATWOODS Russell looked like members of Cobra Kai in its all-black uniforms Tuesday night.
The host Red Devils exercised the patented Cobra Kai motto when they welcomed Boyd County in a 63rd District seeding tilt.
Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy.
Russell (4-4-1) capitalized on a wet playing surface that surrendered a goal in the 13th minute to capture a 2-0 win over Boyd County.
“We play a tough schedule to prepare ourselves for physical play,” Russell coach John Perry said. “We play physical, but I tell our girls, if you are going to play physical, you have to expect some physicality back. That’s just how we play.”
Ava Quinn delivered a pass to Eva Blanke in front of the net and Blanke’s shot found the Lions’ goalie gloves and slipped right through for the first goal of the game.
“That kind of set the tone for us,” Perry said. “From that point on, especially in the first half, we took possession and controlled the game. Eva rocked a ball back-post and even with the keeper there, unfortunately, wet gloves, wet ball, and things are going to happen. But that’s part of the game.”
Boyd County (7-2) coach Olivia Pennington said the goal changed the Lions’ attack the rest of the way.
“It was a big goal because it just slipped through her hands,” Pennington said. “There’s not much you can do about it. The field is soaked and covered in puddles. That first goal was kind of lucky, but it put us back on our heels and make us have to adjust our original game plan.”
But that was just what the Devils wanted in their possession-rich philosophy to keep Boyd County on the defensive the rest of the way.
Russell took a 1-0 lead into halftime but needed only seven minutes into the second period to double it when Quinn lofted a chip shot over the goalie from 25 yards.
“A 2-0 lead in a district game doesn’t mean you can relax, but it certainly takes the pressure off and allow us to operate the way we want to,” Perry said. “Especially against a team like Boyd County, where you know they are probably going to play more defensive-minded against us. We came in expecting just what happened, a 2-0, 3-0 game, but it’s going to be a frustrating game for us because we can possess but they are going to essentially park the bus in front of us and make us earn it. Getting that one in early does take the pressure off and make them play to us.”
Pennington offered high praise for the shot of Quinn.
“When you give up a really nice shot, it is what it is,” Pennington said. “You have to move on and try to fix something else. The first one hurts because it was preventable; the second was just a good shot.”
Boyd County missed a pair of scoring opportunities late in the second half when Faith Burnside could not finish on a ball on the fingers of a diving Gabby Williams in the 62nd minute. Laci Boyd let out a scream of frustration after sailing a free kick from the top of the box over the crossbar in the 73rd minute.