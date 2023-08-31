FLATWOODS A pair of goals in the first nine minutes of the second half made the difference Tuesday night as Russell beat Ashland 2-0 in a 63rd District matchup.
“We had a good game plan from the start, and it just took a half to really follow it,” Russell coach Randy Vanover said. “I felt like we really got to it in the second half and got it done. That’s soccer in this district. It’s going to be a fight every night.”
It was a rematch from Aug. 8, where Ashland defeated Russell at home with a Luke Stahler goal off a James Mayor assist.
“I thought Russell played aggressive, they played hard, and seemed to want it more,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “They were able to dictate the tempo on the field, quick to collapse balls in the middle of the field, and made life difficult for us.”
It was the only goal allowed by Russell goalkeeper Ravi Ahuja in that 1-0 match. Caden Hampton manned the net in Tuesday’s contest.
Both teams were inviting physicality in the first half, with the two squads trying to set the pace in the early going.
With just five seconds left in the first half, Stahler had an open lane to Russell’s net but didn’t have enough time to get in position for a shot on goal.
Ashland had three shots on goal in the first 40 minutes. Russell had a pair.
All shots were saved to put the score at 0-0 at the half.
About five minutes into the second half, Ben Totten got the game's first goal. He sent the ball in the top left corner of the net to put the Red Devils up 1-0.
“I told them at the half to get back to our game plan,” Vanover said. “Once Ben chipped that shot in, it really gave us a lot of energy.”
Just a few minutes later Russell scored again, this time off the foot of Alan Benitez Ramires, giving the Red Devils the 2-0 lead at the 49-minute mark of the match.
Ashland tried to amp up the intensity in the latter part of the second half, controlling the ball for a good portion of that time.
“I like our team,” Freeman said. “I still think we have an opportunity to have a great season. This was just a hiccup here tonight. Credit to Russell for taking our style of play away from us.”
Unfortunately for the visitors, a pair of yellow cards, one on Zac Johnson and the other on Tucker Keener seemed to take the air out of the Tomcats.
Russell took control back in the game for the final 10 minutes to secure the victory.
Hampton had five saved shots on goal for the Red Devils in the match.
“How about my freshmen?” Vanover asked of his goalie with a smile. “He came out for us last year and had never played soccer before. He came out in the spring and did a great job. He’s worked his butt off all summer. I’m really proud of him.”
Ashland goalie Sawyer Frazier had four.
Ashland will look to bounce back on Thursday as they travel to George Rogers Clark.
“I want to see us fight back,” Freeman said. “They’ll be one of the toughest teams we’ll see this year; they’re solid. I’d like to see our tame dictate the pace, get back to playing aggressively, and just stand up and fight.”
Russell will have a brief break before playing Lawrence County on the road on Sept. 6.
“I just keep wanting us to take our energy to another level,” Vanover said. “When we play with a lot of energy, we seem to control the ball and good things happen. It all starts with energy.”