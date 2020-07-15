MOREHEAD Morehead State’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes the winningest football coach in school history and three more Eagles record-holders.
Former Morehead State gridiron coach Matt Ballard, ex-softball player Alexandria Nail Gjevre, baseballer Drew Lee and volleyball alumna Casie Garland will be so honored this year.
Ballard coached the football Eagles from 1994-2012 to 102 wins, the highest total of any sideline boss in program history. He did so while presiding over the team’s transition from the Ohio Valley Conference into the Pioneer Football League, dropping athletic scholarships along the way, and was named the PFL South Division's Coach of the Year four times (2002-05).
Ballard was named NCAA Division I-AA (now FCS) Mid-Major National Coach of the Year and Coach of the Year among I-AA Independents in 1998.
Nail Gjevre, a Montana native, is only the third softball player to be inducted into the school’s sports Hall of Fame. She was a three-time first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference pitcher and was voted the OVC Pitcher of the Year in 2008. The Eagles won 117 games during her time on campus, and Nail Gjerve still holds the Morehead State career records for wins (70), strikeouts (651), appearances (145), starts (114), saves (7), shutouts (21) and innings pitched (745.1). She is a 2011 graduate.
Lee, a Mount Sterling native, earned three all-conference baseball honors, including First-Team recognition in 2009 and ‘10.
He remains the diamond Eagles’ career record-holder in runs batted in (186), extra-base hits (107) and total bases (476).
In 2009, Lee earned Third-Team All-American honors from Louisville Slugger/TPX and Collegiate Baseball, and he was named First-Team All-South Region by Rawlings and the American Baseball Coaches Association. Lee repeated as a First-Team All-South Region selection in 2010 and was tabbed Third-Team All-American by Ping! Baseball.
Garland, who hails from Ohio, as the OVC volleyball Freshman of the Year in 2001 and still holds Morehead State's career assist record with 5,265 — the fourth-highest total in league history.
She was named Second-Team all-conference in 2003 and Honorable Mention all-league in 2001 and was on the floor for 74 Eagles volleyball victories. Garland now teaches and coaches high school volleyball in Ohio.
Morehead State Hall of Fame inductions typically take place during homecoming, this year scheduled for Oct. 16-17, but that is subject to change due to the current health situation, according to a news release from the Eagles athletic department.