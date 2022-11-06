DANVILLE Boyle County was back on track, and Rowan County couldn’t stop this train.
One week after a rare lopsided loss, the defending Class 4A champion Rebels hit the field with a full head of steam Friday night and needed only a few minutes to flatten the Vikings in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Boyle County scored on offense, defense and special teams in a 36-point first quarter and rolled to a 49-0 victory at Rebel Stadium.
The Rebels scored on their first play from scrimmage and stopped Rowan County’s offense cold early in the game to end any hopes the Vikings had of keeping this game close.
“We dug ourselves a hole early,” Rowan County coach Kelly Ford said. “They were stronger, bigger, faster and (more) physical than us. We kind of shied away from contact.”
Boyle County (9-2) bounced back from a 37-6 loss to Frederick Douglass in their regular-season finale that was their worst defeat in six years.
“I’m just proud of our team, the way we came out and played. I felt like we executed at a high level, and that’s what you want,” Boyle County coach Justin Haddix said.
The Rebels needed only 1 hour, 37 minutes to finish off Rowan County (4-7) and advance to a second-round game next week at Boyd County.
The Vikings never threatened the end zone and didn’t cross midfield until the fourth quarter, and they finished with only 69 offensive yards.
Ford said the Vikings should have been somewhere else — a couple more wins would have resulted in a more favorable first-round matchup — but he said he was proud of the way they performed in a difficult environment.
“We did this to ourselves, and our kids know that. We gave away games early on in the season that we should’ve won, close games, and we shouldn’t have been in this spot,” he said. “Overall, I’m tickled to death with how our guys still competed. They never stopped playing. They played through the whole game.”
Rowan County was without leading rusher Louis Hayes, who was disqualified last week following two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
The Vikings netted minus-6 yards on their four first-quarter series and turned the ball over twice in their first five possessions.
The Rebels’ offense, which had been held to a season-low 170 yards by Frederick Douglass, averaged 14.6 yards per play in the first half and finished with 348 yards.
Avery Bodner started at quarterback in place of Sage Dawson, who suffered a knee injury last week. Bodner completed five of six passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns.
Montavin Quisenberry scored three times in the first quarter for the Rebels. He turned screen passes into touchdowns of 66 and 25 yards on their first two possessions, then scored on a 52-yard punt return.
Rowan County’s offense made some progress early in the second quarter, moving from its own 22-yard line to the 50 before an interception ended the drive.
The Vikings had only two plays that went for more than 9 yards, both in the second half: a 14-yard run by Zach Menard and a 24-yard reception by Jackson Hamilton.
Menard was 2 for 5 for 30 passing yards and led the Vikings in rushing with 23 yards on six attempts. Josh Drake ran seven times for 17 yards.
Rowan County finished the season with three straight losses, but Ford said the Vikings persevered this season as they battled injuries and illness.
“We hit so much adversity that we were always in a must-win situation,” he said. “So our guys grew. When we needed a win, they learned how to win those games, so I was really happy how they turned that around.”
Rowan County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boyle County 36 7 0 6 — 49
First Quarter
Boyle — Montavin Quisenberry 66 pass from Avery Bodner (Cole Andrews kick), 11:43.
Boyle — Quisenberry 25 pass from Bodner (Andrews kick), 7:02.
Boyle — Will Alexander 14 interception return (Andrews kick), 5:21.
Boyle — Quisenberry 52 punt return (Andrews kick), 2:45.
Boyle — Bodner 14 run (Brock Driver run), :17.
Second Quarter
Boyle — Dalton Stone 2 run (Andrews kick), 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
Boyle — JiDyn Smith-Hisel 4 run (no attempt), :42.
RC BC
First downs 3 17
Rushes-yards 21-30 19-188
Passing 39 160
Comp-Att-Int 3-9-2 10-16-0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-44 3-30
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—Rowan County: Zach Menard 6-23, Josh Drake 7-17, Ballard Smith 1-6, Grayson Smith 1-4, Kevin Hill 3-(minus-3), Jackson Hamilton 1-(minus-3), team 2-(minus-14). Boyle County: Dalton Stone 4-42, JiDyn Smith-Hisel 3-34, John Rahbany 3-30, Brock Driver 2-29, Montavin Quisenberry 2-22, Avery Bodner 1-14, Gage Feltner 1-7, Bubby McPherson 1-4, Collin Wise 1-(minus-1), Jaysia Richards 1-(minus-3).
PASSING—RowanCounty: Menard 2-5-1-30, Abram Norden 1-4-1-9. Boyle County: Bodner 5-6-0-125, Baylor Murphy 5-10-0-35.
RECEIVING—Rowan County: Jackson Hamilton 1-24, Braden Birchfield 1-9, Riley Ramey 1-6. Boyle County: Quisenberry 2-91, Keenan Stewart 2-15, Jakei Tarter 1-19, Richards 1-11, Trent Blakemore 1-10, Christian McGlone 1-9, Matthew Guerrant 1-6, Murphy 1-(minus-1).