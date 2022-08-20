RUSSELL Turnovers are a huge factor in winning or losing games at any level of football.
Boone County took advantage of three Russell turnovers to hold on for a nail-biting season-opening 20-18 win at Henry R. Evans Stadium Friday night.
The Red Devils fumbled the opening kickoff and the Rebels returned it to the Russell 4. The Red Devil defense held for three plays before quarterback Jamarion Hocker threw a jump pass to tight end James Graves for a touchdown on fourth down. Tyler Judd booted the PAT for a quick 7-0 Boone County lead.
The Russell offense answered two possessions later behind the running of Ethan Pack, Andre Richardson-Crews and Ethan Oborne with a 14-play, 75-yard drive that produced a 23-yard FG by Nathan Totten to cut the lead to 7-3 at the 11:10 mark of the second quarter.
The Red Devil defense did not allow a first down for the next 10 minutes. Senior Matthew Haggard recorded his second sack of Hocker in the Boone County end zone for a safety to pull Russell within 7-5 with 4:33 left in the quarter.
The Rebels went to the Wildcat with Braden McCarty at the controls. He broke free on a 67-yard run for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half. The PAT was blocked and the Rebels led 13-5 at the half.
Russell coach TJ Maynard was frustrated with the late first-half score.
"They were just running out the clock and we took a bad angle and they score the touchdown," he said. "Plus we gave them the ball at the 4 on the first play of the game. You take away those two plays, and they don’t score in the first half.”
Boone County coach Bryson Warner gave a lot of the credit to his staff for going to the Wildcat with McCarty.
“We have a great offensive coordinator," Warner said. "I have a great staff that is very passionate about Boone County football.”
Boone County (1-0) took the second-half kickoff and drove to the Russell 37 before penalties and a relentless Russell pass rush halted the drive.
But Boone County caused another Red Devil fumble with a big hit on Pack at the Russell 41.
The Red Devils turned to senior running back Colby Rock and talented wideout Carson Patrick. Pack found Patrick three times for 51 yards to move the pigskin to the Rebels 12. Rock rambled in for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-11. The Rebels stopped the run for the two-part conversion.
Maynard was pleased with Russell's running backs' play.
“All three guys ran hard all night," he said. "We tried to keep them fresh but they play both ways. It was a hot night and several kids cramped up.”
Russell forced the Rebels into third and 17 at the Red Devil 42 early in the fourth quarter. Hocker lofted a pass towards two receivers downfield. The ball glanced off the hands of the first Rebel receiver, then was tipped by a Russell defender and eventually fell into the hands of senior Elijah Jonathan, who scampered in for a touchdown.
The Judd PAT gave the Rebels a 20-11 lead at the 9:09 mark.
Russell did not go down without a fight. The offense churned out a 87-yard drive with 69 yards coming from their three running backs. Rock scored his second TD and Totten added the PAT to pull the Red Devils to within two at 20-18 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Rebels next elected to punt on fourth-and-5 from the Russell 24 and pinned the Red Devils were pinned back at their own 5 yard line.
Another Pack to Patrick pass for 39 yards put the Devils in position to pull off the comeback win. On fourth down at midfield, Pack found Oborne on a screen pass to convert another first down.
The Devils reached the 35, but a fumble on the shotgun snap ended the Russell hopes for the victory.
Warner knew the importance of win over a quality program like Russell.
“Patrick is so hard to stop," he said. "We tried to gear our coverages towards him and he just kept making plays. We had to make some tough decisions down the stretch, and fortunately for us they worked out. The game could have gone either way. They have a great team that will win a lot of games. We have total respect for their program.”
Maynard found some positives.
“I told our kids that our effort was good, but our focus and execution must improve," he said. "Plus, we put the ball on the ground three times. We have to continue to try and improve our depth. I think our kids will come together for this stretch of tough games early in the season.”
McCarty led the Rebels with 147 yards rushing on 16 carries. Hocker completed 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
Richardson-Crews, Oborne and Rock all had more than 50 yards rushing apiece. Pack finished 8 of 16 for 127 yards. Patrick had five catches for 101 yards.
Russell (0-1) will travel to Raceland next Saturday.
BOONE CO. 7 6 0 7 — 20
RUSSELL 0 5 6 7 — 18
FIRST QUARTER
BC— Jamarion Hocker 2 pass to James Graves (Judd kick), 9:13
SECOND QUARTER
R— Nathan Totten 23 FG, 11:10
R— Safety, 4:33
BC— Braden McCarty 67 run (kick blocked) 40.9
THIRD QUARTER
R- Colby Rock 12 run (run fails), 1:19
FOURTH QUARTER
BC— Elijah Jonathan 42 pass from Hocker (Judd kick), 9:09
R- Rock 9 run (Totten kick), 6:43
BC R
First Downs 8 13
Rushes-Yards 36-217 32-166
Comp-Att-Int 8-12-0 8-16-0
Passing Yards 88 127
Fumbles Lost 0-0 3-3
Punts-Avg. 3-38.0 2-32.5
Penalties 5-62 6-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boone County rushing: McCarty 16-147, Hocker 6-(-14) Fuqua 4-0, Abdulahi 4-10, Wick 2-12.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 12-62, Oborne 9-57, Rock 6-59, Pack 8-44.
Boone County passing: Hocker 8 of 12 for 88 yards.
Russell passing: Pack 8 of 16 for 123 yards.
Boone County receiving; McCarty 3-12, Jonathan 2-51, Graves 1-2, Fuqua 1-21, Chandler 1-2.
Russell receiving: Patrick 5-101, Oborne 3-26.