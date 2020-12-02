OLIVE HILL A pep rally last season should’ve given you a hint.
West Carter senior football players Leetavious “LT” Cline and Orry Perry were contestants on a “Newlywed Game” spoof. The idea on the syndicated TV show is for newly married couples to correctly guess each other’s answers to a series of questions.
Perry and Cline crushed the competition that day – they both said a Subway restaurant on Tom T. Hall Boulevard is their favorite eatery, and country singer Eric Church is a celebrity they both would like to meet.
“It wasn’t just that their answers were right; their answers were word-for-word,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “That’s how close a bond they have. They’re just great friends, it seems like, for life.”
Perry said it’s more.
“I met (Cline) through football,” Perry said. “I think of Leetavious more like a brother (than) I do a friend.”
Perry and Cline are duplicating their game show success on the turf, too.
Cline eclipsed Brian Brown’s 35-year-old single-season rushing record Nov. 20 against Prestonsburg – he has 1,726 yards so far – and his career 3,600 is second behind Eric Berry’s 3,750.
“I was pretty worried I wouldn’t have a chance to break those yardage records,” Cline said.
Perry’s 3,175 career passing yards and his 46 touchdowns surpassed Braden Brown thanks to four scores and 205 yards in Friday’s 48-18 win over Shelby Valley.
Perry said he and Cline have been friends since second grade, when Perry attended Upper Tygart Elementary and Cline was at Olive Hill.
Cline said Perry’s parents – Patrick and Julie Perry – helped him overcome shyness.
“They forced me to talk,” Cline said. “I was just shy around people I don’t know.”
Charlie and Lesia Cline are Leetavious’s parents.
College football is perhaps Cline’s and Perry’s favorite subject, especially when Cline’s beloved LSU Tigers meet Perry’s Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I like to give him a hard time whenever Alabama hammers LSU,” Perry said.
Cline sometimes wears his purple LSU T-shirt underneath his game jersey. He said he tried to warn Perry about what became LSU’s 46-41 win last year in Tuscaloosa.
“I already knew that it was gonna happen, so I made sure he knew that before the game, so he could be ready,” Cline said. “He knew that it was coming.”
You can also see Cline’s and Perry’s compatibility on the turf.
West Carter took down Russell, 25-21, Oct. 30 for the first time in 28 tries. Perry threw for 105 yards and three touchdowns – including a 32-yard last-play prayer that caromed off Jackson Bond’s hand to Gage Leadingham for the win with no time left – and Cline ran for 107 yards.
What you may have forgotten was Perry-to-Cline for 10 yards the snap before – the penultimate play Cline called “Bubble Gap Down.”
“We were going to throw a Hail Mary there, and I turned around and looked at the clock and saw that we had 14 seconds,” Perry said. “Russell was in their prevent, expecting a Hail Mary. I split Leetavious out, and once I looked at the clock I just turned and looked at him and said, ‘Hey Leetavious, just catch this screen and get out of bounds.’”
There’s a chance Cline and Perry could share their collegiate careers. Kentucky Christian University has offered both a scholarship, and Cline is also considering Lindsey Wilson College.
“For me, I would like to be considered the best player to ever play at West Carter, if nothing else,” Cline said.
Perry added: “We’re going to see what each other likes; we’ll make our decision based on our own interests.”