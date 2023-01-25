RACELAND The nets were sizzled by the time the clock struck zero Tuesday night after both West Carter and Raceland shot the lights out from downtown.
The Comets hit nine 3s and shot 56% from beyond the arc. The Rams nailed eight and had just enough in the tank to withstand the upset bid from the Comets for a 62-58 win at ‘The Palace’.
“The last four or five games, teams have just shot the lights out against us and it's been very frustrating at times,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “Rowan County was 12 of 15 from the 3-point line against us and when you have really good shooting teams that have good shooting nights, it's really hard to overcome. Raceland shot it 8 of 18 tonight, so it wasn’t like they had a bad night shooting either. Seemed like every time we gave them an opportunity to knock one down from the perimeter, they knocked it down.”
Raceland took a 50-40 lead after Jacob Gauze finished with a layup at the rim, but West Carter had one final surge in the game sparked by Jacob Waddell’s first of four triples in the final stanza. Behind an 8-0 run, West Carter had the deficit to only two after Waddell tossed in another 3, but a pair of Gauze freebies gave the Rams a bit of breathing room to hang on for the win.
“We shot it pretty well and I was happy with that,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “They got hot there. The one kid had four 3s in the fourth. I’m proud of my guys withstanding that.”
Webb credited his team’s fight to the end after the Rams opened up a double-digit lead in the final quarter.
“I’m really proud of how hard my guys fought to the buzzer,” Webb said. “They got it to 10 and we were on our heels and Jacob comes down and makes a shot and we get a turnover and then another one and we had fight in us. For a young team, right, to have the record that we have and as many loses that we have and to still have that fight at this point in the season, I’m really excited for my guys.”
Raceland (11-9) opened the game with six straight after Landyn Newman canned a triple, followed by Jonah Arnett. West Carter countered with a 7-0 run for their first lead of the night, but the Rams responded to lead 13-11 after one. Brett Dailey sank a three to open the second for a 14-13 Comets lead, but the Rams answered with the first of Parker Ison’s three 3s, while going back-to-back for a 19-16 lead.
West Carter (4-14) answered with a 5-0 run on a Jake Carter 3 and Dailey bucket, but the Rams closed on a 6-1 run for a 25-22 halftime lead. West Carter evened the game at 27-27 to start the second half behind a Nathan Webb trifecta and a pair of Waddell freebies. A personal 5-0 run from Ison staked the Rams their largest lead of the night, 37-31 only to see the Comets close the gap to four through three.
Newman connected on his second 3 of the night to push the lead back to seven but when the Comets seemed all but out down 10, that is when they came to life and soared back with a defensive pressure that led to their biggest run of the night.
“That’s huge to not just stand there and let them throw it in and get it over top and score a layup on us and then it is game,” Webb said of the Comets pressure. “To have that energy like we did to jump in that press, to put our nose on that basketball, that’s big for us.”
Waddell’s third triple in the frame led to a Rams timeout for Bryan to reinforce to his team how to execute during the Comets press.
“I just had to call a timeout there and make sure we were in our press offense,” Bryan said. “It's pretty simple, if you get in the right spots, breaking a press shouldn’t be too hard. We broke the press there and was able to get it down to Jake and he made one great spin move down there to finish. He had a good night for us.”
Connor Thacker led the Rams with 15 points. Parker Ison, Gauze and Newman each had 11.
Waddell had a game-high 18 points for the Comets. Dailey added 15.
With the win, Raceland snapped a four-game losing streak before heading off to the All “A” Classic state tournament against University Heights Thursday night at McBrayer Arena in Richmond at 8.
W. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Dailey 5-13 3-4 3 15
Waddell 5-7 4-4 4 18
Webb 2-5 2-4 2 8
Fuston 3-7 2-2 6 8
Rayburn 1-4 0-0 2 2
Maddix 0-1 0- 2 0
Parker 1-2 0-0 0 2
Bledsoe 1-4 0-0 3 2
Carter 1-3 0-2 2 3
TEAM 6
TOTAL 19-47 11-16 30 58
FG Pct.: 40.4. FT Pct.: 68.8. 3-pointers: 9-16 (Dailey 2-4, Waddell 4-4, Webb 2-4, Rayburn 0-2,
Carter 1-2).PF: 18. Fouled out: Rayburn. Turnovers: 15.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Newman 3-8 3-4 3 11
Arnett 2-3 2-4 4 7
Thacker 6-14 2-4 9 15
Large 3-5 0-0 2 7
Gauze 4-7 3-4 2 11
Ison 4-6 0-0 0 11
Wallace 0-1 0-0 2 0
Sutton 0-1 0-0 2 0
Farrow 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 1
TOTAL 22-46 10-16 26 62
FG Pct.: 47.8. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 8-18 (Newman 2-3, Arnett 1-2, Thacker 1-5, Large 1-3,
Ison 3-5). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
W. CARTER 11 11 13 23 — 58
RACELAND 13 12 14 23 — 62
Officials: Dave Anderson, Charlie Graham, Jerome Foley