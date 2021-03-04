RUSSELL Nothing comes easy in the 63rd District.
Thursday night’s game between Raceland and Russell with the top seed in the upcoming district tournament looming in the balance was another example.
Trailing 7-2 in the early minutes of the first quarter, Raceland’s Kirk Pence orchestrated an 11-0 run while scoring 15 of the Rams' 20 first-quarter points. By the time the dust settled, Pence added another 30-piece to his resume to lead the Rams to a 55-48 win over Russell at “The Marv.”
“Kirk is just an amazing player for us,” Raceland coach Bob Trimble said. “I never dreamt that he had 30. I thought he was in the low 20s, probably. But that’s how he scores. He scores in bunches and he does it easy and hits tough shots and makes them look easy. I’ve never had a kid prepare for success like he does.”
Pence scored only two points in the second stanza but was perfect from the line in the game, hitting all six attempts while grabbing a team-high eight boards.
Andrew Floyd heated up just when the Rams needed him the most, scoring 15 points while going 3 of 4 from downtown. Floyd staked the Rams’ largest lead of the night of nine twice in the second half, first with a triple after Russell had trimmed the deficit to three two plays prior, then following with a trifecta in front of his bench from the wing with 2:54 to go in the game.
Raceland (9-6, 4-2) got the lead to 10 twice in the final quarter, the first coming on a Kyle Broughton 3-pointer from the wing for a 46-36 edge with 6:18 to go to avenge the loss to Russell at the Palace two weeks ago.
“Those guys need to step up for us offensively because it makes it a lot harder to guard Kirk,” Trimble said of Floyd and Broughton. "(Kirk) is going to do his things most night and Andrew, that’s the best game he’s had in a while. I didn’t say it to anyone else, but I thought to myself today that if Andrew shows up tonight, we had a really good chance to win. He did that and I’m happy for him.”
Trimble was equally impressed with the play of his bench when he needed someone to step up.
“I thought our bench was tremendous,” Trimble said. “Gavin (Reed) was struggling. He’s had a bad ankle all year. He was really tender tonight and was struggling getting up and down the floor and Jacob (Gauze), a sophomore, comes in for us and does a nice job overall. Landyn Newman was good off the bench and I don’t think he had a turnover and he was hustling and making plays on defense and had a couple steals. Big team win.”
Russell (10-7, 4-2) defeated Raceland 61-56 in the first meeting this season and was led by Charlie Jachimczuk’s 20 points. He remained sidelined as he continues to nurse a bad ankle, which removes 15 points a night and the team’s best defender from the floor, leaving Russell searching for a rotation and key contributions to fill the void.
“I can’t say enough about our kids and their effort tonight,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said. “My kids battled and played hard; we just didn’t have enough tonight. We didn’t shoot it well tonight. You have to be able to hit perimeter shots and I don’t think we took bad perimeter shots; we just didn’t make them. We’re disappointed we lost, but I’m not disappointed in the kids' effort tonight. Their effort was tremendous.”
Parker Doak got the Russell offense jump-started to open the contest with a pair of buckets down low and an offensive rebound for his first bucket of the game. After Pence canned his first goal of the game, Brady Bell splashed home a triple for the 5-point edge.
That is when Pence and company grabbed ahold of the game. The Rams shot 50% while holding Russell to 2 of 17 from long distance, including 0 of 6 in the second half.
Russell pulled to within two at 33-31 with 4:17 to go in the third but failed to get any closer the rest of the way.
Bell led Russell with 22 points. Griffin Downs added 13. Downs netted 10 while snagging nine boards.
Russell pulled to within four midway through the first, but a second foul on Carson Patrick forced Barrick into a few substitutions that did not favor the matchups needed.
“I thought we came out and our kids were in tune with what we needed to do,” Barrick said. “We picked up a couple quick fouls there by Carson and we were forced to go to some matchups that weren’t bad matchups, they just weren’t matchups that we felt may have given them a little bit of an advantage. They exploited that and it was one of those deals, they made some plays and we couldn’t get the stops we needed.”
Raceland and Russell are both 4-2 now in district play and await the matchup between Lewis County and Greenup County Tuesday night in Vanceburg to decide the top seed in the upcoming tournament at Raceland. A Lewis County win creates a three-way tie for the top spot and forces a blind draw.
“Kind of like old school, man,” Trimble said of the seeding conundrum. “You go to the district draw and your hands are all sweaty and you don’t know who you are going to get. From that standpoint, it will be exciting. An old guy like me at the tail end of his career, it will make me feel young again going into the district meeting drawing a pill.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 5-8 2-5 2 15
Pence 11-18 6-6 8 30
Newman 0-2 1-2 2 1
Gallion 0-0 0-0 1 0
Broughton 2-6 0-0 4 6
Reed 0-1 0-0 2 0
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Gauze 1-2 1-3 3 3
TOTAL 19-38 10-16 22 55
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 62.5. 3-pointers: 7-16 (Floyd 3-4, Pence 2-5, Newman 0-1, Broughton 2-5, Perkins 0-1). PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 1-9 0-0 3 2
Bell 10-22 1-2 6 22
Blum 0-0 1-2 2 1
Doak 5-8 0-0 9 10
Downs 5-10 2-3 6 13
Patrick 0-1 0-0 2 0
Moore 0-3 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 21-53 4-7 28 48
FG Pct.: 39.6. FT Pct.:57.1. 3-pointers: 2-17 (Quinn 0-3, Moore 0-3, Bell 1-7, Downs 1-4). PF: 16. Fouled out: Doak. Turnovers: 6.
RACELAND 20 9 14 12 — 55
RUSSELL 15 9 12 12 — 48
Officials: Nathan Sutton, Kenny Kegley, Mike Ginn.