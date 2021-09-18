OLIVE HILL In case anyone missed the scoreboard on Friday night at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field, Raceland made sure everyone knew how many points it allowed when it broke its postgame huddle.
“One, two, three, shutout!” the Rams yelled after producing exactly that in a 21-0 victory at West Carter.
“It was big,” Raceland sophomore Parker Fannin said. “We’ve been looking for one all year.”
Fannin’s production was more noticeable on the other side of the ball. He caught two scoring passes from Logan Lundy during the Rams’ run of three touchdowns in a span of just under seven and a half minutes in the second quarter — the only points scored in the game. The other TD was Noah Wallace’s 65-yard pick-six.
Before and after that stretch, the Rams and Comets defenses stood strong, as their sparkling statistical outputs might have foretold. West Carter possessed the No. 4 team defense in Class 2A coming into the game, having allowed 13.0 ppg, and Raceland was fourth in Class A in rushing yards allowed per game at 96.
The Rams further lowered that total by yielding 86 ground yards to the Comets.
“I thought we really controlled the line of scrimmage and took away (West Carter’s) run game and made them one-dimensional,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said, “and they started going Air Raid there. Our guys in the secondary stepped up tonight. We’re young there, it’s no secret, and we’re getting better there, and it showed tonight.”
Raceland (3-1) used an 11-play, 65-yard drive that melted 5:43 off the clock to open the scoring. The Rams called a backside screen play on fourth-and-7 from the Comets' 16. Lundy pivoted and threw just ahead of the West Carter rush to Fannin, who split two defenders and scored at the 7:57 mark of the second frame.
“We repped that all week. We just executed it,” Fannin said. “That’s a play that you run in big-down situations and they’re coming after the quarterback.”
Comets coach Daniel Barker credited the Rams’ play call and design.
“It caught us,” he said. “We had a couple guys there with a chance to make a play, and they got the blocks they needed.”
West Carter (2-2), looking to tie the game, went for it on fourth down from Raceland’s 41-yard line on its ensuing possession, but had much worse fortune. Wallace read the Comets' throw on a run-pass option perfectly, intercepted it and set sail 65 yards to paydirt.
Salmons said the Rams had “picked up some stuff on film” on West Carter’s RPOs and were ready.
“Noah was really keyed into what they were doing on certain formations,” Salmons said. “The first time they ran it, his timing was just a hair off, and then the second time, he kinda baited it.
“We got a big, big, big defensive play there, and that really swung the momentum.”
Jaxon Heighton made a one-handed interception for the Rams on West Carter's next trip, and Raceland turned it into another TD. Lundy found Fannin in triple coverage underneath. The trio of Comets collided, and Fannin got loose for a 24-yard score with 32 seconds to go in the first half. Peyton Ison tacked on his third extra point in as many attempts.
Fannin took his turn Friday in what Salmons said has been a revolving door of offensive playmakers for the Rams.
“It’s almost like a nameless, faceless, next-man-up type of deal,” Salmons said. “Proud of Parker for making the plays. First month of the season, we had a hard time getting him on track. Conner (Hughes) has kinda been the guy, but tonight, Parker was the guy. Next time it might be (Landyn) Newman, (Jules) Farrow, Wallace, you go on down the list.”
Raceland’s defense locked it down from there. West Carter’s final seven drives reached Rams territory, but none crossed the goal line.
Raceland ended three Comets trips by forcing turnovers — Xander Jenkins recovered a fumble at the Rams’ 32, in addition to the Wallace and Heighton picks — and also stuffed West Carter drives at the Raceland 33-, 5- and 25-yard lines.
“We feel like we’ve gotta tighten the screws offensively here, and I think we will,” Barker said, “but to have three opportunities in (or near) the red zone and no points, we gotta do better than that. Credit (Raceland), they held us out; they made some great plays, but we’ve got work to do and we have to go from there.”
Lundy completed 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards, two scores and no interceptions.
For West Carter, Eli Estepp hit on 10 of 23 passes for 139 yards and two picks. Cole Crampton ran 21 times for 80 yards and caught a pass for 34 yards. Jackson Bond made three receptions for 46 yards.
Raceland improved to 25-2 all-time against West Carter.
RACELAND 0 21 0 0 — 21
W. CARTER 0 0 0 0 — 0
SECOND QUARTER
R — Parker Fannin 16 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 7:57
R — Noah Wallace 65 interception return (Ison kick), 6:00
R — Fannin 24 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), :32
R WC
First Downs 11 12
Rushes-Yards 28-129 32-86
Comp-Att-Int 9-16-0 10-23-2
Passing Yards 104 139
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-1
Punts-Avg. 4-33.0 2-33.0
Penalties-Yards 6-60 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Browning 5-43, Wallace 6-35, Lundy 6-31, Farrow 7-15, Hughes 1-8, Heighton 1-4, Team 2-(-7).
West Carter rushing: Crampton 21-80, Estepp 5-15, Oppenheimer 2-9, Team 4-(-18).
Raceland passing: Lundy 9 of 16 for 104 yards.
West Carter passing: Estepp 10 of 23 for 139 yards, 2 interceptions.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 2-40, Newman 3-32, Hughes 2-19, Farrow 1-7, Gallion 1-6.
West Carter receiving: Bond 3-46, Crampton 1-34, McGlone 4-30, Wilson 1-17, Jones 1-12.