RACELAND Raceland needed less than two minutes to visit the end zone Friday night in its homecoming matchup with West Carter.
Oddly enough, it would be the third-longest drive by the Rams in a game that featured 10 touchdowns in a 67-6 rout of the Comets at Ram Stadium.
Logan Lundy put the Rams on the board with a 55-yard TD to Parker Fannin for a 7-0 lead with 9:44 to play in the first and the offense never slowed the rest of the night.
“I thought we came out real fast,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We wanted to hit some things that we’ve worked on in practice this week. We were down a couple playmakers tonight and we wanted to put the ball in the air early. I thought our guys were efficient tonight and made some throws and catches. We had some good protection and Logan didn’t get hit tonight.”
Raceland accounted for four touchdowns in the first stanza, with Lundy responsible for the first three. On the Rams’ second drive, tight end Brayden Webb made a catch in the middle of the field, shed a tackle and rumbled to paydirt for a 36-yard score.
Lundy capped off an eight-play, 71-yard drive with a 3-yard plunge to put Raceland in front 21-0 with 3:13 to go in the first.
Lundy went 10 of 13 through the air for 236 yards and four TDs. Fannin was Lundy’s primary target early, hauling in five balls for 135 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yarder before the half.
“I didn’t realize that until I just heard it,” Salmons said of Fannin’s stat line. “I say that every week and people think that’s just coach speak, but we just call plays and that’s how we operate.”
Raceland possessed the ball seven times in the opening half, with all seven resulting in house trips and a running clock in motion with five minutes to play before the break.
“It was a tough night,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “We were outmatched. Raceland is a very good football team and are very experienced. You hope when you play someone like them that they don’t execute as well as they did. Hat’s off to them. Our kids just keep fighting. Strange season.”
The Rams tacked on two defensive scores: Bryson Rowsey’s 80-yard scoop-and-score and a Parker Ison 30-yard pick-six.
“I don’t know how far into the playoffs you would have to go to play a team like Raceland, but I’d imagine that it would be pretty deep,” Barker said. “I guess if you were the No. 4 seed, you might see that in the first round, but they are good. They are a good 1A team and they would be a good 2A and 3A team.”
Raceland tallied four picks, with Ben Taylor and Conner Hughes each securing their first of the year and Brody Austin snagging his second in as many weeks.
Isaac Browning led the Rams rushing attack with 40 yards on three totes, highlighted by a 27-yard touchdown. Isaiah Dinger added a 27-yard score early in the fourth quarter.
West Carter’s Kale Back threw for 64 yards but was picked off three times in his 13 attempts.
“Really, this is the first week our quarterbacks have been willing to throw it as much as they did,” Barker said. “We hope going forward they will continue to do that. You get better with live reps and they did a good job. They threw a couple of picks, but you are going to get that. The way we look at that is that’s option football.
“People will see the 67 points and say, what happened? It wasn’t from lack of effort. Our kids are learning and we are taking some lumps this year, but we hope that prepares us for district play and for the future.”
Raceland turns its attention toward Greenup County for what Salmons calls the final dress rehearsal for the Rams before starting district play.
W. CARTER 0 0 0 7 — 7
RACELAND 28 18 7 14 — 67
FIRST QUARTER
R—Parker Fannin 55 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 9:44
R—Brayden Webb 36 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 7:23
R—Lundy 3 run (Ison kick), 3:13
R—Isaac Browning 27 run (Ison kick), 2:07
SECOND QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 28 pass from Lundy (kick fails), 9:31
R—Hughes 18 pass from Austin McKee (kick fails), 5:02
R—Fannin 43 pass from Lundy (kick fails), 1:00
THIRD QUARTER
R—Bryson Rowsey 80 fumble return (Ison kick), 5:33
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Isaiah Dinger 27 run (Ison kick), 9:18
R—Parker Ison 30 interception return (Ison kick), 8:37
W—Dwaylon Dean 4 run (Wyatt Martin kick), 1:29
WC R
First Downs 10 17
Rushes-Yards 25-130 17-116
Comp-Att-Int 9-15-4 14-18-0
Passing Yards 60 285
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 3-30
Punts-Avg. 3-27.7 0-0.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 15-47, Back 5-29, Dean 5-54.
Raceland rushing: Farrow 1-6, Heighton 2-13, Lundy 1-3, Hughes 2-8, McKee 2-16, Lockwood 1-1, Browning 3-40, Murrell 1-1, Dinger 3-31, Team 1-(minus 3).
West Carter passing: Back 8 of 13 for 64 yards, three interceptions; Hall 1 of 2 for 8 yards, interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 10 of 13 for 236 yards; McKee 4 of 5 for 49 yards.
West Carter receiving: Fields 2-4, Crampton 3-23, Bond 4-40,.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 2-46, Fannin 5-135, Lykins 1-11, Burton 1-14, Rowsey 1-10, Wheatley 1-21, Browning 2-12, Webb 1-36.