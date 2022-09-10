FORT THOMAS Raceland started strong in the Rams’ first road game of the season at Highlands on Friday night.
The Bluebirds, however, finished stronger.
After Raceland forced Highlands into a three-and-out on its opening drive, the Rams marched 80 yards on nine plays for a 2-yard Logan Lundy score and a 7-0 lead midway through the first. But Highlands answered with 24 straight points before the half to hold off Raceland’s second half comeback effort for a 24-14 win.
“We know heavyweight fights are 48 minutes,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “I thought we had some good momentum early, but it's a long, long game. I was really proud with how we started. When you go on the road, you don’t know how you will start.”
Raceland’s first-half drives after the touchdown resulted in three punts—one returned for a touchdown before the half— and a turnover on downs near midfield before the end of the half. Raceland’s five drives to end the half resulted in only 59 total yards on 21 plays while going 1 of 7 on third down.
Highlands rolled after the slow start with a Davis Burleigh 43-yard field goal to get the Bluebirds on the board. And Brody Benke threw to Davis Hinegardner for a pair of touchdowns to open up a 10-point lead.
The first TD to Hinegarder came on a third-and-8 that gave the Bluebirds the lead for good. Hinegarder’s second came on the back end of a failed fourth down try by the Rams at midfield after the play needing only one yard resulted in a loss of three.
“Sometimes in the second quarter we were backed up and their kicker was exceptional and that kept us backed up,” Salmons said. “We had a chance on fourth-and-1 around midfield and just had some miscommunication. I think our learning there will be exponential. The difference between good and great is really, really the little things.”
Hinegardner finished with 109 yards on four catches after no receptions in the Bluebirds’ first three contests.
Trailing 17-7 late in the first half, Raceland’s Brody Austin picked off Benke deep in Rams territory, giving them the ball at their own 8. But the offense managed only one yard on three snaps and the Bluebirds’ biggest offensive threat finally got a chance to burn the Rams.
Standing near midfield, Charles Noon fielded the Rams punt and took advantage of a break after he fumbled the reception. The ball took a perfect bounce back into his hands as he glided forward untouched to the end zone 38 seconds before the half for a 24-7 Bluebirds lead.
“We knew No. 1 (Noon) was the most dangerous guy in the stadium, and he got us,” Salmons said. “We knew we were playing with fire and just couldn’t get out of it.”
Highlands drove to the Rams 4 on its first drive of the second half, but the Raceland defense halted Benke on the goal-to-go situation.
Raceland marched 96 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a Conner Hughes 6-yard score on a double reverse to trim the deficit to 10 after three quarters.
Salmons felt one of the biggest stats in the game was the Rams’ inability to get off the field on third down. Raceland allowed six Highlands conversions on 12 attempts while converting four of 16 of its own.
“We talk about money downs all the time—third and fourth downs,” Salmons said. “The first two weeks we were really strong in that area, and last week it was kind of a bug-a-boo for us, particularly on offense. Tonight, we had a few stops at times, but credit to (Highlands). They are a very talented offensive group and a very athletic defensive group, and we couldn’t stay on time and make those third downs manageable.”
Raceland’s offense showed signs of its ability to be explosive at times with Noah Wallace cracking off a 54-yard scamper and Jaxon Heighton rumbling 50 yards to set up the Rams’ lone score in the fourth.
“We had some run game early and it was good to see some explosiveness from some of our backs,” Salmons said.
Wallace also added a 35-yard reception, his first of the year, and Landyn Newman and Mason Lykins added 25- and 23-yard receptions, respectively. Newman led the Rams with four catches for 75 yards. Lundy finished 12 of 30 for 181 yards while taking several body blows from untouched blitzing linebackers throughout the contest.
“When you play people who are good and elite, those little things are magnified, and tonight, that showed,” Salmons said. “Make no mistake about it, tonight made us a better football team.”
RACELAND 7 0 7 0 — 14
HIGHLANDS 10 14 0 0 — 24
FIRST QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 2 run (Ison kick), 6:59
H—Davis Burleigh 43 FG, 4:58
H—Davis Hinegardner 12 pass from Brody Benke (Burleigh kick), :38
SECOND QUARTER
H—Hinegardner 42 pass from Benke (Burleigh kick), 8:27
H—Charlie Noon 46 punt return (Burleigh kick), 1:56
THIRD QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 6 run (Ison kick), :55
R H
First Downs 15 13
Rushes-Yards 33-162 25-81
Comp-Att-Int 12-31-1 14-23-1
Passing Yards 181 196
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-40 9-75
Punts-Avg. 5-29.0 3-32.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 9-20, Wallace 11-76, Heighton 4-52, Lundy 6-11, Hughes 3-3.
Highlands rushing: Noon 3-12, Giesler 9-23, Benke 4-14, Hosea 8-29.
Raceland passing: Lundy 12 of 30 for 181 yards, interception; Hughes 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Highlands passing: Benke 14 of 23 for 196 yards, interception.
Raceland receiving: Wallace 1-35, Hughes 2-19, Lyknis 4-56, Newman 7-35, Farrow 1-(minus 4).
Highlands receiving: Noon 2-8, Giesler 4-39, Class 1-15, Hinegardner 4-109, Schneider 3-25.