RACELAND All streaks will come to an end at some point.
Raceland ended Russell’s district winning streak of 34 consecutive matches over 63rd District opponents with a 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24) win over the Red Devils on Monday night at The Palace.
“It's huge,” Raceland coach Bill Farley said. “It is huge. I told the girls as the night wore on, we need to slay the demon tonight. They are the Lady Devils. Tonight was our night."
The last team to beat Russell in a district tilt was Greenup County on Sept. 27, 2017, in straight sets at Russell. On Monday night, however, Russell had to battle the team on the court and the fans in the stands as the Rams fan faithful packed the house to cheer.
“Raceland had a great crowd, and it's hard to play a team that has improved so much in the last year, in their home with a crowd like that,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said.
Raceland (7-0) opened the match with a first-set win after both teams volleyed for control early on. Tied at 19-19, Raceland closed on a 6-0 run behind three Shaelee Holbrook kills and a block at the net to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.
Set two was a repeat of the first, with neither team having more than a two-point edge in the frame until Russell closed on a 4-0 run to even the contest at 1-1.
Russell raced out to a 4-0 lead in the third stanza, only to see Raceland storm back and take the lead at 11-10 after a pair of errors at the net halted any momentum the visiting Devils had created.
“It goes out and then it comes back,” Mullins said of the consistency. “We are just so up and down, up and down, but overall, I’m happy. They battled and didn't just give up and lay down and I’m OK with that.”
A 5-1 run capped off when Reagan Mackie and Holbrook earned a double block at the net gave the Rams a 17-13 lead. Five of Raceland’s final eight points in the frame came on Russell errors, a point that Mullins made about her team’s inability to stay in system.
“They kept our offense crazy,” Mullins said. “I don’t know why, but it seemed like every time we had a chance for a good hit, we couldn’t finish. It was like we couldn’t get everybody in line altogether. Just not our night.”
One of the reasons Russell (2-1) struggled to stay in system was the way Raceland setter Kody Haddix moved the ball at the net, including seemingly knowing exactly where to hit the ball without ever looking to the other side.
“Kody has eyes in the back of her head and I don't know how she does it,” Farley said. “She sees spots on the floor and has such a great volleyball intelligence about her. She knows when to kill, knows when to push. She has such a laser focus on the ball sometimes.”
Haddix recorded four ninja kills, a term that refers to a point scored by the setter when the ball is sent to the other side of the net before the final allowed third hit.
“Every time we hit a ball into the net or out of bounds on a serve, it's a two-point swing,” Farley said. “I believe every time we serve the ball, we are going to score that point. It's a 30-by-30 square on the other side of that net and all we have to do is hit it in that box and trust your sisters that they will have your back. Shaelyn Newman did that very well tonight.”
Trailing 3-2 in the fourth set, Newman toed the line and allowed her team to orchestrate a 10-0 run to open up the largest lead at point in the match of eight. But the Devils did not go quietly as a 6-0 run capped off by a Carmin Corey kill and Kaylie Conley ace pulled Russell to within one, 14-13.
“We are pretty good at digging out of deficits,” Mullins said. “I think they like doing it. I love when I can call a timeout, tell them what I want them to do and they go out and do it. We went point for point there for a long time. It just seemed like nothing was falling our way tonight.”
Three Russell errors followed, pushing the deficit back to five, and a pair of Gracie Reed kills had Raceland in control with a 21-17 lead. Mackie delivered a kill to snap a 21-21 tie and Holbrook fired home back-to-back kills to set up match point.
But the Devils answered with a Josie Collins kill and a Raceland error to even the set at 24 apiece. However, the Rams secured the final two points with Reed on the service line for a win that sent the crowd and players into a celebration on the court.
“I’ve been with Gracie for a long time now,” Farley said of Reed. “She just keeps getting better and amazing me more. She can be upset about something one second and get a kill and her whole attitude and composure changes. I don’t want to say that she wants it more than anyone on the team, but she wants it just as bad. Sometimes she wants to take the entire team and put them on her shoulders and she can do that. She did that tonight late in the match and came up big for us. To see the excitement on her face, it's contagious, and when she gets excited, everyone else gets excited with her.”
As the final Russell attack landed in the net to secure the Raceland victory, Mackie fell to the court while her teammates huddled in celebration of their seventh win in as many matches this season.
“Wins and losses mean nothing to me, but it means so much to them,” Farley said. “I wanted this so badly for them and they earned it. There’s no question about it. Kacie does a great job over at Russell, but my girls earned it tonight. They never gave up and there’s a lot of fight left in us.”
Reed and Holbrook paced the Rams with eight kills each. Torie Hester led Russell with seven.