STANVILLE Raceland had one goal in mind when the Rams visited Betsy Layne Friday night to open district play with the Bobcats.
Stop the music.
Bobcats starting tailback Reese Music entered the contest as the top rusher in Class A, averaging 201.5 yards per game.
The Rams not only stopped the music, but they gave the Bobcats an old-fashioned tune-up in a 57-6 walloping while holding Music to 3 yards on eight carries.
“We really answered the bell and were really physical at the point of attack,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “Any time you can put the game away early, it's just better for everybody.”
Raceland hounded Betsy Layne from the opening kickoff with some staggering stats to state their case. The Bobcats were limited to 78 total yards of offense — only 11 in the first half — and did not move the sticks until late in the third quarter. But Salmons was more impressed with the final tally his defense hung on the Bobcats star tailback.
“The guy is leading rushing in Class A football,” Salmons said. “Maybe you could say he’s not played against the best competition, but at the end of the day he’s played against somebody and ran the ball for over 1,200 yards. None of our guys have done that and that’s just how it is.”
Salmons said after the Rams defense surrendered 208 yards in the win over Greenup County, the core of the unit took the final number personally.
“Our linebackers were really efficient tonight,” Salmons said. “Two weeks ago, they were not super happy with the end result of the yards that we gave up. I think they took that as a personal challenge from coach (Mark) Lewis.”
Raceland allowed only 16 total yards of offense until Betsy Layne reeled off a 15-play, 72-yard drive on their final offensive series, capped off by a Brady Robinson 36-yard scamper to paydirt in the fourth.
The Rams, however, were so efficient that even some of the final numbers caught their coach by surprise. Raceland possessed the ball nine times, with eight of those ending in the end zone. The only empty possession came after the Rams executed a two-minute drill against a running clock to get the field goal unit in position prior to the end of the half, only to see the kick sail wide left. Prior to that attempt, Raceland marched up and down the turf toward seven touchdowns and a 42-0 lead at the half.
Logan Lundy and Parker Ison combined to go 6 of 6 for 242 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by Lundy’s 187 yards and three scores, including a career-long 87-yarder to Parker Fannin to start the second half.
Five different receivers caught passes and each reached the end zone once. Mason Lykins caught two balls for 85 yards, including a 76-yard score off a bubble screen that nearly went for a loss on the play before Lykins spun out of a tackle, made a move near midfield and scampered untouched the rest of the way for the second score of the game.
Conner Hughes, Colt Wheatley and Bryson Rowsey each added touchdown grabs. Isaac Browning paced the Rams rushing attack with 66 yards on four totes. Noah Wallace added 46 yards on three carries, including a 38-yard score for a 35-0 lead with 9:55 to play in the half. Wallace’s score came 24 seconds after the Rams’ previous visit to the end zone after Jules Farrow snagged his fourth interception of the season.
Farrow’s lone carry resulted in a 3-yard touchdown for the game’s opening points.
“We made some explosive plays and I thought we were on time with the ball,” Salmons said. “We got a stop to start the game and had a nice punt return. That set some things up from there, and we got our feet underneath us and we were really efficient.”
RACELAND 21 21 7 8 — 57
BETSY LAYNE 0 0 0 6 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
R—Jules Farrow 3 run (Peyton Ison kick), 8:38
R—Mason Lykins 76 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 6:03
R—Lundy 2 run (Peyton Ison kick), 0:30
SECOND QUARTER
R—Parker Fannin 87 pass from Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 10:19
R—Wallace 38 run (Peyton Ison kick), 9:55
R—Conner Hughes 15 pass from Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 5:40
THIRD QUARTER
R—Colt Wheatley 38 pass from Parker Ison (Peyton Ison kick), 7:17
FOURTH QUARTER
B—Brady Robinson 36 run (kick blocked), 5:16
R—Bryson Rowsey 17 pass from Parker Ison (Parker Ison run), 2:42
R BL
First Downs 17 4
Rushes-Yards 24-271 27-67
Comp-Att-Int 6-6-0 3-7-1
Passing Yards 242 11
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-41 0-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 6-32.2
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 1-3, Wallace 3-46, Heighton 3-40, Lundy 2-9, Hughes 2-18, Browning 4-66, Parker Ison 1-11, Lewis 2-10, Webb 2-6, Murrell 1-43, 3-19.
Betsy Layne rushing: McCutcheon 6-19, Parsons 1-4, Robinson 12-41, Music 8-3.
Raceland passing: Lundy 4 of 4 for 187 yards; Parker Ison 2 of 2 for 55 yards.
Betsy Layne passing: Parsons 3 of 7 for 11 yards, interception.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 1-15, Fannin 1-87, Lykins 2-85, Rowsey 1-17, Wheatley 1-38
Betsy Layne receiving: Howell 1-4, Robinson 2-7.