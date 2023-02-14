RACELAND Connor Sutton thought his season was lost when the Raceland junior went down with a knee injury before the Rams played their first contest.
It was thought to be season-ending knee surgery, but it resulted in Sutton finding out that his knee wasn't damaged as badly as initially thought.
Rather than missing the season, Sutton sat out the first month and his presence was quickly shown Monday night when Raceland entertained Greenup County for the final 63rd District seed game of the season.
Sutton netted the first six points of the game behind an 8-0 Rams surge out of the gate to lift Raceland to a 54-44 victory over Greenup County at ‘The Palace’.
“You saw his talent level tonight,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said of Sutton. “The high pick-and-roll—even at 6-foot-6—he’s able to still roll to the basket and finish with a soft touch. Happy for him to have success because we thought his year was lost.”
The win gave the Rams their only win in district this season and comes on the backend of Greenup County snapping top-seeded Russell’s 16-game winning streak Friday night.
“We just came out hungover,” Greenup County coach Corey Allison said. “We were sluggish and had no energy. I told them before the game, I feel something around here and it ain’t energy. (Raceland) had a lot to play for. You want to beat the team that beat the No. 1 seed in the district and I knew they were going to come with some bite and some grit.”
Jonah Arnett’s bucket gave Raceland (13-16) an eight-point lead before Greenup County’s first shot attempt in seven tries found its mark with a Kasey Gammon triple flying through the net.
Eli Adkins pulled the Musketeers to within two, but the Rams closed the frame on a 7-0 run behind a Christian Large triple from the wing before the horn for an 18-11 edge.
Holden Topping forced a Musketeers’ turnover at midcourt that led to a layup to give the Rams an 11-point lead early in the second. Raceland closed the frame on a 9-1 run capped off by another Large triple from the wing to send the Rams to the locker room up 33-17.
“Anytime you can get that big shot is just such a shot of momentum,” Bryan said. “Credit to Landyn Newman on that one. Obviously, Christian gets credit for making the shot, but I told Landyn to drive it straight at his man and make him make a decision. Run it right through his chest and he went right at Bradley Adkins there and got him to help just a tiny bit and gave Christian the room to knock it down. He’s pretty good out there.”
Allison concurred with Bryan.
“They were huge,” Allison said of the quarter-ending shots. “I could just see my guys getting deflated. But like I’ve told them before, we’ve been in that position before and I told my guys to take it easy and don’t act like it was foreign territory. It’s my job to keep them floating and let them know the ship is going to come and when it does, we have to jump on it when the momentum comes and ride with it.”
Greenup County (11-16) came out of the locker room firing to quickly cut the Rams lead to 12, but a Connor Thacker triple late in the third gave the Rams a 41-21 advantage.
Greenup County turned up the defensive heat in the final stanza, leading to all but erasing the Rams 20-point lead after Gammon tossed in his third triple of the night to cut the deficit to 50-44. The bucket, however, would be the final Musketeers point of the night.
“I thought we played really well in the first half there and took a pretty big halftime lead,”
Bryan said. “Then Greenup threw the pressure on and we were able to do just enough to hold on. It wasn’t very pretty, but it got the job done.”
Large led the Rams with a game-high 16 points. Thacker recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Sutton and Jacob Gauze each added eight.
Gammon finished with 13 for the Musketeers.
Coming off a loss to Fairview Saturday that saw the Rams cough up a sizable lead late, Bryan was pleased with his team's execution to hang on for a much-needed win.
“I thought Saturday was as bad as we’ve been defensively all year,” he said. “So, I was really happy with our defense tonight.”
The 44 points surrendered by the Rams were the fewest since defeating Fairview, 64-42 on Jan. 9 in the All “A” Classic.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Gammon 4-11 2-2 6 13
Chandley 3-12 3-4 6 9
E. Adkins 3-10 1-2 3 7
Wireman 1-9 2-2 3 5
B. Adkins 1-2 0-2 0 2
Veach 0-2 0-0 5 0
Underwood 3-8 1-4 2 8
TEAM 3
TOTAL 15-54 9-16 28 44
FG Pct.: 27.8. FT Pct.: 56.2. 3-pointers: 9-16 (Gammon 3-6, Chandley 0-2, E. Adkins 0-2, Wireman 1-4, Underwood 1-4). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 4
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Large 5-13 3-4 3 16
Thacker 3-7 2-5 13 10
Newman 2-4 0-0 1 4
Arnett 2-6 2-3 2 6
Gauze 4-4 0-4 9 8
Sutton 4-5 0-0 3 8
Topping 1-1 0-0 1 2
TEAM 3
TOTAL 21-40 7-16 35 54
FG Pct.: 52.5. FT Pct.: 43.8. 3-pointers: 7-16 (Large 3-8, Thacker 2-3, Newman 0-1, Arnett 0-1).PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
GREENUP CO. 11 6 12 15 — 44
RACELAND 18 15 11 10 — 54
Officials: Kenny Kegley, Henry Bacon, Roy Wright