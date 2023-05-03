VANCEBURG Brayden Webb did not need a pitch clock on the mound Wednesday night when he took the bump for Raceland in the final district seed game at Lewis County.
The crafty lefty for the Rams needed only one hour and 36 minutes to dispatch the Lions in six innings as Raceland defeated Lewis County, 10-0. Webb allowed only three hits and struck out six while needing only 73 pitches to complete the win.
“He was dialed in and he’s around the plate,” Raceland skipper Marty Mills said. “When you are around the plate and you are throwing strikes, good things happen.”
Webb fanned his first two batters to start the contest then induced a double play after giving up his first hit of the game in the second to keep the Lions at bay. Webb was presented with plenty of offensive run support as well after the Rams plated one in the second, two more in the third and tacked on five in the fifth—all with two outs.
“It was big for us in our situation right now,” Mills said of the five-run fifth. “Getting runs early is tough. We are starting to get a little more comfortable with our lineup and we’ve got a few pieces getting healthy. This is the first time we’ve been this healthy all season. Getting a run early settles people in and settles (Webb) in and gets the defense locked in.”
Lewis County countered Webb with its ace in Kyran Ferguson who kept the Rams within reach until things got out of hand in the fifth. Ferguson allowed eight runs but only two earned as a pair of untimely Lions errors allowed the Rams chances to pile on.
“Kyran gave us a chance to win,” Lewis County coach Sammy Holder said. “Hard to win baseball games when you don’t score or execute. Felt like death by a thousand cuts and something we can’t seem to shake. Hopefully, our guys received the wakeup call after the game.”
Eli Lynd led the Rams with a 3-for-4 night and four RBIs. Lynd’s final hit of the night pushed across two in the sixth with two outs. Parker Fannin went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple while driving in a pair. Parker Ison laced a double down the line to left to start the fifth.
“Our approach has been pretty good all year at the plate,” Mills said. “There’s a lot more plate discipline. We aren’t swinging at bad pitches or anything like that, but we are pretty much dialed in and have been offensively for most of the year. They are just now putting it all together.”
Lewis County (9-15, 1-5) threatened to claw its way back in the fourth after getting two runners on with only one out down 3-0. Webb, however, had other plans as he induced a pair of flyouts to left field to end the threat. Webb retired the Lions in order in the next two frames while fanning two of his final three batters.
“Credit to Marty and his kids,” Holder said. “They execute in all facets and are always a tough out.”
With wins by Raceland (17-7, 3-3) and Russel tonight, the upcoming 63rd District Tournament is now set with Greenup County being the top seed. Russell and Raceland both finished at 3-3 in district play and split in their contests so a coin flip will decide the home team in the contest that plays in just over a week, leaving plenty of time for everyone to begin to prepare for their postseason opponent.
“The thing is everybody will do that now,” Mills said. “Russell has had a good year and they’re solid, so we’ve got our work cut out for us and we know that. We just have to work on us and we have to get a lot better between now and district tournament time.”
RACELAND 012 052 — 10 9 0
LEWIS CO. 000 000 — 0 3 2
Webb and Lynd; Ferguson, Bivens (6) and Tackett. W—Webb. L—Ferguson. 2B—Fannin (R), Ison (R), Lynd (R). 3B—Fannin (R).