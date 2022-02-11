VANCEBURG Raceland knew what it needed to do in its final two 63rd District seeding games this week against Lewis County to avoid falling into the No. 4 seed.
Beat Lewis County in both tilts.
Mission accomplished.
“That was the message all week,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “That was the message since Tuesday. Now the goal is accomplished and we have to get back to work. We put in two days of good practice and I thought we guarded really well tonight. We executed the game plan pretty well.”
Raceland nursed a 19-2 run over the second and third quarters to rout Lewis County, 50-29. Andrew Floyd led the Rams with 18 points.
“Andrew is who Andrew was tonight,” Bryan said. “Fantastic senior leader and he has been extremely patient these last three games. Extremely disciplined to the fundamentals and he’s been really good for us and we hope he can continue that.”
Raceland dominated Lewis County on the glass Tuesday night, outrebounding the Lions 42-20. However, after the first frame, it was the Rams who found themselves searching for an answer. Lewis County outworked Raceland 12-5 in the first quarter, but an 11-3 rebounding advantage for the Rams in the second stanza provided the answer Bryan was looking for.
“They killed us on the boards in the first quarter,” Bryan said. “That is something we have been really focused on, dominating the boards. Jacob Gauze has to dominate and he’s getting better every game. He does a really good job for us and I’m really pleased with his progress throughout the year and he just keeps making strides."
Gauze paced the Rams on the glass with 11 rebounds.
Lewis County coach Scott Tackett felt his team performed to his expectations despite the lopsided loss with point guard Trey Gerike once again out of the lineup. The Lions threw four different defenses at the Rams: opening the game in a triangle-and-two, man-to-man, 2-3 zone and finally a 1-3-1 out of halftime.
“Defensively I thought we were good enough except about four possessions tonight,” Tackett said. “We lost shooters or allowed a straight-line drive. I’m happy with our effort, but we are just struggling right now because we are asking Logan (Liles) to do so much. I thought we got good shots; we just couldn’t make a bucket.”
That statement was a glowing line on the stat sheet as the Lions went 1 of 12 in the first quarter and was 3 of 19 at the break. Liles finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and was responsible for 12 of the Lions' 14 points at the half.
“Hat's off to Raceland,” Tackett said. “They’ve played well both times we played them. They know who they are and we don’t since we’ve lost our point guard (Gerike). We are just asking Logan to do so much and it wears on him. I started three freshmen and played five tonight and they are definitely not ready, but they’ve got to get ready.”
After trailing 9-4 through one quarter, Lewis County closed to within one at 15-14 only to watch Raceland close the half on a 9-0 run for the Rams' first double-digit lead of the affair. Out of the break, Floyd drained back-to-back triples to ignite a 19-2 run to push the Rams' lead to 34-16 with two minutes to play in the third.
“We did a really good job on Floyd in the first half,” Tackett said. “He only had three. But their role players stepped up and ours didn’t.”
Those role players were Landyn Newman who calmly handled the pill for the Rams when Lewis County tried trapping several times throughout the contest.
“They made us pay with two kids,” Tackett said. “Newman hits some big shots and he always plays well against us for some reason. Everybody has that one team they play well against; Lewis County is that team for him.”
The other was senior Parker Gallion, who netted the first four points of the game for the Rams and finished the game with eight while chasing Liles around the court much of the night.
“When I took the job, Parker told me he was my Dennis Rodman,” Bryan joked. “He said, ‘Tell me what to do and I’ll go do it.' He loves playing defense and he looks forward to games that have big-time players. He wants that dude who is going to go and try to get 20. He wants that challenge to go out and guard him.”
With the win, Raceland finishes district play at 2-4 and awaits the outcome of Tuesday night’s game between Greenup County and Lewis County to decide the final seedings for the upcoming district tournament at Russell. Greenup County can clinch the No. 2 seed outright with a win over Lewis County or could cause a three-way tie at 2-4, forcing a blind draw to determine the seedings. As Bryan said -- just another year of the 63rd being the 63rd.
“It’s the 63rd, so that is pretty common and we kind of expected it going in,” Bryan said. “Coach Tackett and I talked before the game. It doesn’t matter what your record is going into districts, once that tournament tips, anyone can win it.”
Lewis County defeated Greenup County 53-47 in their first matchup in Vanceburg on Jan. 21. However, Tackett was quick to point out, Greenup County was not at full strength but will be when the teams meet Tuesday night at the Greenhouse.
“They are a 2-3 zone team, but when they came in here, they were without (Trenton) Hannah and they manned us all night and it kind of took us by surprise and knocked us out of our rhythm early,” Tackett said. “We are trying to redefine roles here in mid-February because of COVID-19 and youth. It’s going to be a tall task for us.”
RACELANDFGFTREBTP
Floyd7-121-2618
Broughton2-70-056
Newman3-80-338
Gauze2-22-2116
Gallion3-52-418
Topping1-20-012
Perkins0-20-000
Large0-02-202
Lane 0-00-010
Karim0-10-000
TEAM4
TOTAL18-397-133250
FG Pct.: 46.2. FT Pct.: 53.8. 3-pointers: 7-18 (Broughton 2-3, Floyd 3-5, Newman 2-6, Topping 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Karim 0-1). PF:13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
LEWIS CO.FGFTREBTP
Liles5-157-81020
Tackett0-00-000
Ferguson0-10-000
Noble2-70-254
Box0-20-010
McGlone1-161-243
Collins1-20-042
Howard0-10-020
Cooper0-00-000
TEAM0
TOTAL9-448-132629
FG Pct.: 20.5. FT Pct.: 61.5. 3-pointers: 3-23 (Liles 3-10, Ferguson 0-1, McGlone 0-9, Noble 0-2, Box 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
RACELAND 9 15 14 12 —50
LEWIS CO. 4 10 9 6 —29
Officials: Mario McKissick, Roy Wright, Mike Whisman.