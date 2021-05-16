GRAYSON Jacob Heighton rightly smiled.
“It’s always good to go positive, I guess,” Raceland’s senior catcher said Saturday. “You’d rather see a 2 for 3 (against East Carter) than an 0 for 3.”
The rest of the Rams grinned, too. They left East Carter’s J.P. Kouns Field with a 6-5 win in eight innings over Rowan County and a 9-6 win over East Carter — their first victory over the Raiders in three meetings this season.
“I feel like we owed them one,” Heighton said.
Heighton’s .475 batting average led the Rams going into the weekend. Saturday’s numbers were pretty good: a 2 for 3 game against Rowan County; and another 2 for 3 with two doubles against East Carter.
There’s abundant cause for Raceland to be happy. The Rams improved to 22-5 and 16-1 since April 17.
“We try to move runners,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “We look at it as a team game. It’s an individual game played collectively.”
Raceland (22-5) rudely greeted East Carter freshman Ty Scott in what was his first start. The Rams scored five times, including doubles from right fielder Parker Fannin and Heighton. Raiders coach Jeremiah Shearer thought Scott settled down after that.
“We’d like to have seen more strikes,” Shearer said. “He got behind in the count a lot there. We had to throw fastball, and he was up in the zone. It’s a learning experience. He’s going to get better.”
East Carter (11-5) rebounded — a matching five-spot in the third thanks largely to Ty and twin brother Tate Scott, who each doubled, plus two walks and two errors.
In the fourth, Heighton’s second double scored Andrew Floyd and Connor Hughes.
Rowan County senior Mason Moore had not pitched in seven days. On Saturday, he struck out seven Rams over 6 2/3 innings. He threw 116 pitches, his longest outing this season, and his release point dropped from shoulder height to sidearm.
“Obviously, hindsight’s always there,” Rowan County coach Scott Collins said. “We thought he was still strong enough. He hadn’t lost much off his velocity, his curve was still working.
“He wanted to finish it, so we felt comfortable leaving him back out there.”
Nathan Goodpaster opened Rowan County’s eighth at-bat with a single off Michael Meade. He scored on Chase Alderman’s double.
It wasn’t enough. Meade singled and scored on an error. Kirk Pence supplied the walk-off single that plated Fannin.
ROWAN CO. 010 210 01 — 5 11 4
RACELAND 001 010 22 — 6 8 1
Moore, Welte (7) and Hampton; Holtzapfel, Pullin (6), Meade (8) and Thornsberry. WP-Meade; LP-Welte. 2B-Plank (RC), Mains (RC), Heighton (R).
RACELAND 050 211 0 — 9 7 1
E. CARTER 005 000 1 — 6 6 2
Pence, Meade (7) and Heighton; Ty Scott, Hutchinson (5), Tate Scott (6) and Terry. WP-Pence; LP-Ty Scott. HR- 3B-Meade (R). 2B-Heighton (R) 2, Tate Scott (EC), Ty Scott (EC), Hughes (R), Tussey (EC).
Rowan County 12
East Carter 3
Shearer didn’t think the losses to Rowan County and Raceland is a setback.
“It was two quality teams, two good teams,” he said.
The Vikings took early advantage against Raiders starter Andrew Tomolonis. In the second, designated hitter Chance Furnish’s groundout plated Jacob Plank. An Aiden Leuenberger single and Moore’s ground out gave the Vikings a 3-0 lead.
Tomolonis struggled with control all day. He hit two batters and walked two more in the first four innings.
East Carter rebounded a little in the fourth with a little help from Rowan County. Two passed balls scored Trevor Cline, and two walks and Treven Tussey’s infield single scored Blake Hall.
Rowan County needed but one hit in the fifth to score four runs. Five stolen bases on Tomolonis and Kameron Wells helped.
The Vikings scored five runs in the sixth. East Carter avoided being mercy-ruled because Charlie Terry scored on Connor Goodman’s bases-loaded walk.
Goodpaster’s single to right scored Moore in the second, and an infield knock a run in the fourth plated Plank.
ROWAN CO. 012 045 0 — 12 10 0
E. CARTER 000 201 0 — 3 6 2
Mains, Ingles (6) and Hampton; A. Tomolonis, Wells (5), Tate Scott (7) and Terry. WP-Mains; LP-A. Tomolonis. HR-. 3B-. 2B-A. Tomolonis (EC), Moore (RC).