RACELAND Raceland hopes the third time will be the charm at Counter Clocks Field tonight.
The Rams fell one game short of that desired venue two seasons ago but will face no detours in the travel plans on their way to their opening-round game in the state tournament.
Raceland holds three 16th Region titles in school history — 1991, 2021 and 2023. The Rams had to wait three decades to take home a region championship trophy. The current club wasn’t going to endure the same wait to reach the top of the mountain again.
Coach Marty Mills sees his team acknowledging the history and the legacy they are forging this postseason before they meet Lexington Catholic tonight at 8:30 p.m.
“This year we’ve been talking about this team and the things that have never been done before,” Mills said. “Advancing to (four) consecutive region tournaments and the first guys to be on two different region championship rosters. We won consecutive district championships for the first time. These guys understand that they’re making history. They are doing things that no one else has done. It has been built on the shoulders that have played before them.”
For many of the upperclassmen, they have reached one goal as they prepare for the next one. A victory over the Knights would have special meaning. They hope three more will follow.
“After the loss in 2021, coach Mills said we need to get back to this game,” Parker Fannin said. “Now we are back and have a chance to win this game and move on. No one in school history has passed this game so it will be pretty cool.”
“We’re really trying to fine-tune things this week,” he added. “We’ve been through a whole season. We are confident in our abilities. Now, we are just trying to clean some stuff up.”
Conner Hughes and Fannin were the only ones who saw significant time on the field against Whitley County in the semi-state game at Morehead State in 2021. The Rams fell 6-5 that day but the experience and the motivation of falling one game short of playing on the same diamond they will compete at tonight has Raceland ready for the challenges ahead.
“In that game, we had a lot of good players like Jake Heighton and Kirk Pence,” Hughes said. “You learn from them and with some of the returning guys who were there, we have a lot of experience on this team. I will be good to have that going into the game (tonight).”
Fannin believes the team is ready for the bigger stage.
“We have a lot of guys that played in that game,” Fannin said. “When we get there, it will actually be a different feeling because we are actually in the (state) tournament now. It’s not a sectional game. I think our experience will help.”
Mills was already laying the groundwork after the game in Morehead to solidify the foundation of the baseball program. It was laid many years before that and needs to be strengthened every day after. Every day and every practice are part of the process.
The Rams are preparing to win state tournament games, but at the same time, they are looking to improve their chances of making more trips in the future.
“Every program builds a foundation in layers,” Mills said. “In our practice (on Monday), our focus was on the young kids and preparing for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The guys that are playing now are going at varsity speed at this juncture of the season. We want to get the young guys up to varsity speed. No doubt winning in 2021 was something great but the teams that played before that are still a big part of who we are.”
Raceland’s first region winner played at Boyd County in a sectional tournament in 1991 but lost to Knott County Central.
The Rams played at Whitaker Bank Ball Park in Lexington, now known as Counter Clocks Field, during the state All “A” Classic Tournament in 2018. Several individuals on the current Raceland roster got a dose of the state championship atmosphere as part of the football team’s second trip to the Class A final in December.
“The atmosphere will be great on Thursday night,” Hughes said. “Going from the state football final to this game, it’s going to be good that we have played on their stage. You know how bright the lights can get. We’ll be able to keep everybody composed and calm during the game.”
“Our guys have all the tools that we need to win this game,” he continued. “We have multiple leaders on this team, especially the seniors and guys that have been here before.”
Brayden Webb will also play in his second State game tonight. The junior couldn’t imagine a better first year at Raceland after transferring from Symmes Valley, Ohio, last summer.
“This year has been great all around,” Webb said. “I’ve experienced some new things. I am really excited. I had never been this far in the postseason until I came here. It’s really indescribable what this feeling is right now.”
Fannin left the state championship football game with an injury after trying to haul in a reception against Pikeville. He looks forward to another chance of competing on another State field.
“You know it will feel a lot like when we stepped out on Kroger Field for the football game,” Fannin said. “I like our team and I like how we’re playing. I think we’ll respond to that well. We have a confidence in our team.”
“It’s been seamless going back and forth between programs,” Mills added. “They have really benefited from each other. It’s the mindset of those types of players. It’s kind of who they are and it’s in their DNA.”
Webb uses that confidence when he steps onto the mound. He has pitched in several important games this year, including a complete-game performance in the region final victory against East Carter.
Webb is the leading candidate to pitch against the Knights tonight.
Lexington Catholic won the 11th Region and was ranked No. 4 in the final PBR/KHSBCA poll of the season. The Knights are the highest-ranked team in the state field and are coached by Scott Downs, a former Mr. Baseball and major leaguer after playing at Kentucky.
The Knights are a three-time champion but haven’t been in the state tournament since 2011.
“I don’t think we will see a crowd this big,” Webb said. “The place will be packed for tonight’s game. Looking up and seeing everyone, it will be very exciting to be able to pitch in front of those people.
“Coach Mills has trust in me. When he hands me the ball in big games, I know I have my defense behind me. I know they’re gonna make plays. I really don’t have to do anything but just throw strikes. My teammates will pick me up.”
Mills said the players have leaned on each other all season and that togetherness has been a key ingredient to their success this year.
“There’s excitement but there is also an expectation,” Mills said. “The guys come in and get to work. The one thing that’s been really consistent for us has been the camaraderie. The guys want to play together. They love being together and that’s been the best thing for several years now.”