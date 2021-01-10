RACELAND The home team bolted out to a 14-2 advantage only to see it dwindle into a three-point halftime deficit.
Raceland would not let that happen a second time.
The Rams opened the third quarter the same way it started the game on Saturday night. Raceland began the second half with an 11-0 run and this time it would never relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
The Rams made all of their free throws down the stretch, and with the help some rebounding adjustments, defeated Elliott County, 54-46, in the opening round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic Tournament on their home floor.
“We cleaned up the offensive boards and we guarded a little better,” Raceland coach Bob Trimble said. “They went on a scoring drought to start the third quarter. We changed a couple of matchups. We put Gavin (Reed) on No. 32 (Hunter Lyons). He was killing us on the glass. I thought Gavin and Justin Stephens were excellent on defense and kept them off the boards. They were really strong for us.”
The Lions won the overall rebounding battle, 36-20, but Raceland limited their second chances in the final two quarters. Stephens and Reed didn’t put up big numbers on the offensive end but were instrumental on the defense so Elliott County couldn’t put up big numbers of its own.
“Gavin and Justin showed me something tonight,” Trimble said. “They did a good job guarding some perimeter people. If they continue to do that, it will be big for us going forward. We have several coming off the bench in Landyn Newman, Parker Gallion and the big kid Justin Gauze giving good minutes. Roles are still being determined but it was good to see our senior big guys play well. They work hard and I was happy for them.”
“In the second half, we were good defensively,” he added. “You also have to give credit to Kirk (Pence). Bryson Dickerson is a heck of a player and he held him to four points.”
Pence collected a game-high 22 points. Andrew Floyd found his shooting touch to help extend the lead in the second half. He splashed consecutive 3s to thwart a possible Lions run. A Reed layup and Pence’s driving basket extended the margin back to 48-37 with a 1:46 remaining in the final frame.
Floyd finished with 19 points.
Elliott County coach Greg Adkins found the offensive spark that the Lions needed in the form of reserve Gatlin Griffith. The freshman guard completed an and-1 after entering the game and added a pair of triples in the second quarter to aid his team’s early comeback.
“We are very versatile,” Adkins said. “We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and can give us different energy options. We are seven, eight deep. I just love the energy. It’s just a matter of us settling down and being a little more patient about finding the basket and things will work out for us.”
For Trimble, it was important for his team to match that intensity and physicality in the second half.
“I thought they shoved us around and got every loose ball in the first half,” Trimble said. “In the second half, all that changed. We limited them to one shot, and we got to those loose balls. We challenged them at halftime. The biggest difference was that we were making them miss shots, but they would get the rebound. We really cleaned that up and guarded much better in the second half.”
Raceland (2-1) made every free throw late in the contest as the Lions could get no closer than six points in the final two minutes.
The Rams will move to play Rose Hill on Monday at West Carter in the tournament semifinals.
“I’m just excited that our kids are getting to play,” Trimble said. “This pandemic has been rough on a lot of people. Teenagers have really altered their lifestyle. It’s great to see them get out here and do what they love to do. I told them before the game that it’s a blessing to be playing and have fun and leave everything out on the floor.”
Gatlin Griffith scored 22 points and shared game-high honors with Pence. His twin brother, Eli, contributed seven. Dickerson added four points and corralled eight rebounds.
“I felt like our effort was good,” Adkins said. “Things like rebounding and defense would take care of itself. We are just having a hard time finding the basket. It might be expected because it is early. I think it’s going to take some time to work that out. Any time you go through a three-week preseason and weren’t in the gym before that, it will take time. I love this team.”
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 2-7 2-3 5 7
Whitley 1-2 0-0 1 2
Whitt 3-4 0-0 5 6
Lyons 0-9 2-4 3 2
Dickerson 2-7 0-0 8 4
G. Griffith 8-20 3-3 5 22
Buckner 1-1 1-1 5 3
Team 4
TOTALS 17-50 8-11 36 46
FG Pct: 34.0. FT Pct: 72.7. 3-point FGs: 4-18 (E. Griffith 1-5, Whitt 0-1, Lyons 0-2, Dickerson 0-2, G. Griffith 3-8) PF: 17. Fouled out: Whitt. Turnovers: 12. Technicals: Whitt.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 6-15 4-4 1 19
Pence 8-17 4-4 3 22
Broughton 2-6 0-0 6 6
Stephens 1-2 0-0 5 3
Reed 1-2 0-0 0 2
Gallion 0-0 0-0 1 0
Gauze 0-0 2-2 1 2
Newman 0-3 0-0 1 0
Team 2
TOTALS 18-45 10-10 20 54
FG Pct: 40.0. FT Pct: 100.0. 3-point FGs: 6-16 (Floyd 3-7, Pence 0-1, Broughton 2-5, Stephens 1-1, Newman 0-2) PF: 12. Fouled out: None: Turnovers: 6. Technicals: Gallion.
ELLIOTT CO. 9 17 7 13 — 46
RACELAND 16 7 13 18 — 54
Officials—Gavin Ramsey, Joe Coldiron, Maurio McKissick