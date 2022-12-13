WESTWOOD The Raceland Rams defeated the Fairview Eagles 56-53 inside a packed George W. Cooke Gymnasium Tuesday night in a 16th Region barn-burner.
“Any time you play here, it’s really hard to hear,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said after the win. “The players have to kind of play on their own without a lot of direction, which is why I love coming here, especially early in the season. It lets your guys play without being coached the whole time. They just have to play basketball and make smart plays. I felt we did that down the stretch.”
The Rams improve to 5-2, playing those seven games in just an 11-day period.
The Eagles, who hadn’t played a game in a week due to illnesses, fall to 2-3.
“Our defense was the best it’s been so far this year,” Fairview coach Clarence Thompson said. “But we just couldn’t find that other four and five guy to come in and hit those shots. They backed off the other guy and dared him to shoot, and that’s how they won the game. They overplayed our guys who were making shots.”
Fairview took an early 13-8 to end the first quarter. A couple of 3s from senior Tanner Johnson paired with a trey from junior Bubba Day made the difference for the Eagles.
The Rams made just three baskets off of nine attempts in the first quarter, missing all three attempts from behind the arc.
The Rams flipped the script in the second quarter and managed to gain back some ground, pulling within one point, putting up 11 for the frame and most importantly holding Fairview to just 3-for-9 from the field. It was a mirror image of what the Rams did in the first quarter, including the Eagles going 0-for-3 from 3-point land.
“There in that second quarter we had three starters each with two fouls,” Bryan said. “We were down 18-11 and I decided to gamble. I don’t like to gamble that much, but I put those guys in and they cut it to 18-17 and I thought ‘All right, we got it close enough to get it to the half, let’s get them out.’ Those three guys, (Jacob) Gauze, (Christian) Large and (Connor) Thacker, they had the maturity to not foul there, play three or four solid minutes, and get us back in the game.”
While the Rams were just 4-of-11 in their own right, a 3 from senior Landyn Newman, the only made triple of the second quarter by either team, helped boost the Rams to cut it to a 20-19 deficit.
At the half, Johnson led both teams in scoring with 12. The Rams were led by Large with six.
After the break, the Rams came out of the locker room fired up for the third quarter.
A 9-0 run in the middle of the frame, fueled by three consecutive Eagle turnovers, helped give Raceland a 39-35 lead at the end of three.
Fairview immediately retook the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, sinking three quick baskets to go up 41-39.
Both teams traded blows, leading to a 45-45 tie with about three minutes remaining in the game.
From there, Raceland ran off an 8-0 run that suddenly put the Rams up 53-45 with under a minute to go.
“Not a whole lot of basketball speak there, it’s just heart and it’s just toughness,” Bryan said of the rally. “It’s just being tough, getting some steals, settling down and guarding.”
Fairview wouldn’t go away though, getting a couple of key 3s from Johnson and Day to pull within two with 15.2 remaining.
After a made free throw from Newman, Fairview’s Johnson missed a potential game-tying 3 as time expired, giving the Rams the 56-53 victory.
“The good news is, when you’re down six, you can battle back, and then have a chance to win down to the wire, that’s a good sign,” Thompson said. “We planned, planned, planned and worked hard all week on defense and just came up short offensively. Now, we just put it together, we’re going to be OK coming down the stretch, it’s just a matter of us getting healthy.”
Johnson led the night in scoring with 19 points, followed by teammate Day and Raceland’s Large with 16 points.
“Tanner Johnson played well,” Thompson said. “He had some mental lapses here and there, but he’ll learn from that too. He’s playing with other players that he hasn’t played with before.”
The Rams’ center, Gauze, produced big as well, hitting three key free throws late in the game, to add to his 13 points and nine rebounds on the night.
“Jacob has been tremendous for us my two years here,” Bryan said. “I really love his effort every night. He’s a kid who just goes about his business and gets rebounds and blocked shots. We probably need to get the ball to him more, but Jacob never complains and always does his job.”
The Rams look to keep their winning ways going on Friday as they match up against Ironton.
“We’ve had seven games in 11 days,” Bryan said of his mindset heading into that matchup with the Fighting Tigers. “The players aren’t doing anything tomorrow, the coaches aren’t doing anything tomorrow, we are doing zero basketball-related activity. We’ll get back into the gym on Thursday, we’ll watch the film and figure it out then.”
As for Fairview, it faces another tough task at Boyd County on Thursday.
“I don’t know who set the schedule, but to play the top three teams in the region in your first six games isn’t the easiest task for us,” Thompson said with a laugh. “But that’s what we’ll do. We play Boyd County next, then we go to Floyd, and we played Ashland last week. It’s a learning curve for us and it’s a life lesson. It’s the game of life through basketball. We take the little things and apply that. Then we break down the film, go where we need to go, and try to move forward and be competitive. I think most people thought we’d be 0-5 for the season right now. 2-3 isn’t the worst thing in the world, we just have to work and work hard.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Large 6-10 3-4 3 16
Gauze 5-9 3-3 9 13
Arnett 3-12 4-4 4 11
Thacker 2-8 2-3 8 6
Toppings 2-4 0-1 6 4
Newman 1-5 3-4 2 6
Waller 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 19-49 15-19 32 56
FG Pct.:38.7 FT Pct.: 78.9. 3-pointers: 3-14 (Large 1-3, Arnett 1-3, Newman 1-3, Thacker 0-2, Gauze 0-2, Waller 0-1). PF: 11 Fouled out: None.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Johnson 8-18 1-3 2 19
Day 7-14 0-1 5 16
Smith 4-8 1-2 6 11
Harper 1-4 0-0 3 3
Adams 1-4 0-0 6 2
Cox 1-4 0-0 2 2
Kouns 0-2 0-0 0 0
Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Reihs 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 22-54 2-6 24 53
FG Pct.: 40.7. FT Pct.: 33.3. 3-pointers: 7-24 (Smith 2-4, Johnson 2-8, Day 2-4, Harper 1-4, Cox 0-2, Kouns 0-2). PF: 22. Fouled out: Harper.
RACELAND 8 11 20 17 — 56
FAIRVIEW 13 7 15 18 — 53