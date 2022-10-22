RACELAND It took Raceland 24 minutes to put 10 points on the board Friday night when the Rams welcomed Paintsville for the Class A, District 6 championship.
Leading 10-0 at the half, Raceland dominated the time of possession battle nearly two to one while holding Paintsville to only four first-half possessions, the last being a kneel down for the end of the quarter. But the Rams' steady-as-she-goes approach fell by the wayside after they erupted for 14 points in 10 seconds to pull away to a 38-14 win over the Tigers on Senior Night.
Paintsville dented the scoreboard with a 39-yard wounded-duck throw from AJ James—who was pummeled to the turf by Christian Waugh as he was letting go of the pass—to Connor Fugate, who won the ball out of the air at the goal line to trim the Rams lead to 10-7 with 6:29 to play in the third. But the Rams answered with 28 straight, and were led by three Conner Hughes touchdowns.
Hughes's came on an 8-yard rush for the opening points of the contest. Hughes hauled in a ball in the end zone from 41 yards for a 17-7 lead, but the Rams defense provided the biggest swing of the game when Mason Lykins snagged a deflected James pass at the Tigers' 25-yard line and found a wide open lane to the house to give the Rams a 24-7 lead with 4:-09 to play in the third.
“Really big sudden change there,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “They had scored to make it 10-7. We were able to go down and get a couple first downs and then hit a deep ball to go up 17-7. Then on first down, we were able to get the explosive play from the defense, which was a real momentum-booster from that point, I think. That really just broke their back and we were able to accelerate from there.”
Hughes provided the final score of the third and his third visit to the end zone on a 16-yard scamper with 1:08 to play in in the third and a 31-7 edge. Noah Wallace closed the Rams scoring with a 6-yard score with 3:53 to play in the game. Of the 64 Raceland snaps in the game, the Rams rushed the ball 46 times while averaging more than five yards a carry.
“We wanted to try and be physical with these guys at the point of attack, and I thought we were,” Salmons said. “Just landing those body blows and taking advantage of our depth and to see if over the course of 48 minutes if they can stay in the fight. That’s our strength and we know that going in and it worked to our advantage tonight and I think you saw that in the third quarter.”
The Rams' depth of running backs was on full display again with six different players carrying the football. Isaac Browning had 12 carries for 59 yards. Wallace led the Rams with 65 yards on 11 totes. Raceland’s ability to run the football at will contributed to the Rams' 29:05 of possession time while converting third down six times out of 11 opportunities.
But the Rams had their share of miscues, turning the ball over four times behind three interceptions and a fumble. After orchestrating a 13-play drive the drained 5:34 off the first-quarter clock, Raceland went with a double pass on fourth down, which Paintsville's Harris Phelps intercepted at the goal line.
The Tigers' remaining drives in the first half resulted in a turnover on downs after driving to the Raceland 25 and an interception that gave Raceland great field position just before the half, which led to a Peyton Ison 24-yard kick.
“Tough game,” Paintsville coach Trevor Hoskins said. “Had chances to get some momentum in the second quarter. Defensively, I thought we played well for the most part. Offensively, we struggled to get a running game going. Can’t have three trips in the red zone against a good team with no points. Hat's off to Raceland. They’re a good, physical team and you have to put together four quarters to beat them and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
Raceland stymied the Paintsville rushing attack by allowing Phelps 26 yards on 11 totes. Phelps entered the game averaging 117.5 yards per game. Raceland held Paintsville to 19 rushing yards on 15 carries and did not allow more than 35 yards on the ground in each of their three district tilts.
Forced to the air, James paced the Tigers with 306 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was picked off three times. James was 18 of 30 through the air. Phelps led the way with 95 yards on three catches, including a 61-yarder.
“We knew we had to throw the football and take some shots with the way Raceland plays,” Hoskins said. “I didn’t anticipate having to be so one-dimensional, but again, hat's off to Raceland for that. AJ is a good kid who’s come a long way. Thought overall, he did some really good things tonight to keep us in it.”
Salmons was caught off guard after learning James’ stat line in the passing game.
“I didn’t realize in the game that they threw the ball 30 times,” Salmons aid. “They really tried to attack us in the air. In the past when we’ve played this game, we have always had to contain Phelps’s explosiveness and tonight we were able to take that away early. They made some nice throws and catches. They had a nice touchdown there in the third quarter to get them on the board. We felt like we had guys in position but just couldn’t make the play.”
With the win, Raceland secured its first back-to-back district championships since 2013-14. Raceland will play host to Nicholas County in the opening round of the playoffs in two weeks. Paintsville will entertain Bracken County.
PAINTSVILLE 0 0 7 7 — 14
RACELAND 7 3 21 7 — 38
FIRST QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 8 run (Peyton Ison kick), 0:29
SECOND QUARTER
R—Ison 24 Field Goal, 0:11
THIRD QUARTER
P—Connor Fugate 39 pass from AJ James (Carson Holbrook kick), 6:21
R—Hughes 41 pass from Logan Lundy (Ison kick), 4:19
R—Mason Lykins 25 interception return (Ison kick), 4:09
R—Hughes 19 run (Ison kick), 1:08
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Noah Wallace 6 run (Ison kick), 3:53
P—Harris Phelps 19 pass from James (Holbrook kick), 1:21
P R
First Downs 13 24
Rushes-Yards 15-19 46-237
Comp-Att-Int 18-30-3 10-18-3
Passing Yards 284 153
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-52 3-38
Punts-Avg. 2-18.5 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 11-26, James 4-(minus 7).
Raceland rushing: Farrow 7-21, Wallace 11-65, Heighton 3-24, Lundy 9-35, Hughes 4-33, Browning 12-59.
Paintsville passing: James 18 of 30 for 306 yards, 3 interceptions.
Raceland passing: Lundy 9 of 16 for 155 yards, 2 interceptions; Hughes 1 of 1 for minus-2 yards; Lykins 0 of 1, interception.
Paintsville receiving: Phelps 3 for 95, Allen 3-21, Porter 6-80, Peters 1-34, Adams 1-6, Fugate 4-70.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 2-56, Fannin 1-3, Lykins 5-54, Newman 1-29, Browning 1-11.