CARTER CAVES STATE RESORT PARK Raceland and Greenup County collected the most total honors at Monday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference football banquet at the Lewis Caveland Lodge at Carter Caves State Resort Park.
The Rams and Musketeers raked in nine and seven first-team all-conference awards, respectively, and also had three individual honorees apiece, including the Coach, Player, Offensive Player and Defensive Players of the Year.
The 13 clubs combined to accumulate 54 first-team selections. Twenty-three players earned a repeat appearance on the top squad, with at least one from each school accomplishing the feat. Greenup County’s Mason Sammons, Lewis County’s Austin Howard, Nicholas County’s Tate Letcher, Raceland’s Conner Hughes and Rowan County’s Byron May each earned their third first-team certificate.
In addition to Raceland and Greenup County’s totals, Rowan County had six first-team selections, while Boyd County, Lawrence County and East Carter each had four. Fleming County, Lewis County, Nicholas County and Russell each had three honorees, with Bath County and West Carter each corralling two and Fairview picking up one.
For the second straight year, the conference increased the number of individual awards it handed out at its annual banquet, with this season’s total at 11.
Greenup County quarterback/defensive back Tyson Sammons won the league’s top honor. He becomes the first sophomore named EKC Player of the Year in more than a dozen years. The last non-senior to be so tabbed was Russell’s Nathan Conley, who was a co-winner as a junior in 2019.
Through 12 games, Sammons is 88 for 146 through the air for 1,307 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, he has collected 1,543 yards with 23 TDs on 195 carries. Defensively, he is fourth on his team in tackles with 46, with three of those for negative yardage, while also picking off a pass (which he returned for a touchdown).
“I didn’t really expect (the award), until the coaches said I had put up the numbers to (get it), and then whenever they announced it, I was really surprised. I didn’t think I was going to get it because I’m only a sophomore. I thought it was going to go to another senior,” Sammons said. “It definitely all revolves around who is around me. You’ve got offensive linemen Cooper Howard, Jack Gullett, Mason Sammons, Zyler Green, Elijah Smith. They are all really big guys that I can definitely rely on. I wouldn’t be receiving this award if it wasn’t for them. and the coaching staff, they’re always pushing me to get better, whether it’s in the weight room or the film room, they’re always on my butt trying to get me to improve. I definitely can’t take the credit for the award. It goes to all them.”
One of two teams still alive in the postseason, the Musketeers are 8-4 and will travel to Mason County on Friday for a rematch with the Royals in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. Mason County won the first meeting between the two at home on Oct. 28, 34-29.
“Going into the season in August, we were expecting to win a lot more, because we are a lot older this year. We were just having fun out there. I think if we just keep on having fun every single game … I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t (continue to) win,” Sammons said. “I think we are a lot closer this year than we were last year. Last year we were all just individuals just playing football, but this year we are actually a team.”
Raceland’s Michael Salmons picked up his second Coach of the Year honor after also being selected in 2018.
“Any time you get an individual award, it’s a team award. So, it just means that we’ve been blessed with really good players. We’ve got a tremendous coaching staff who are putting our guys in position each week to succeed,” Salmons said. “So I’m very proud of all of those guys. We we able to get some awards and recognition for some of our hard work and achievements throughout the season.”
Salmons’s players, junior quarterback Logan Lundy and junior running back/defensive back Noah Wallace, were named the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. The Rams are 11-1 and will host Hazard in the third round of the Class A state playoffs on Friday.
“You take them one step at a time, but for us it’s all about staying in the process, staying in the day, trying to make sure when we get to practice here in a couple of hours that we’re getting better today … what can we do today to get better for tomorrow as we try to get to Friday,” Salmons said. “Our guys have worked really hard all year … and we’ll just try to stay in the moment. Be where our feet are. We know it’s a 48-minute battle every time we take the field. We’re just going to really try to stay focused on the process at hand.”
Lundy currently is 111 for 181 for 2,018 yards, with 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has rushed for 274 yards and added five TDs on the ground.
Wallace is the team’s top rusher with 598 yards, but has really stood out on defense, where he leads the squad with 71 tackles, five of which were for a loss. He adds two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Raceland is 12th among all schools in the state in both points allowed per game at 10.7 and in rushing yards per game at 67, as well as second in total interceptions with 21.
“I think again, when you get individual awards it’s a reflection of the team, first and foremost,” Salmons said. “As far as Logan and Noah go, they’re just two tremendous, talented high school football players who work really good at their craft. Noah defensively just has some tremendous instincts for … getting good reads on the ball and really plays wide open on that side of the ball. Logan is a very gifted quarterback who has really grown in our system over the past two-plus seasons. He’s been really efficient with his pass game, as well as his legs. and those guys both would be the first to tell you the guys around them have allowed them to have the success they’ve been able to achieve.”
The Rams went 6-0 in EKC play to repeat as the team champs, with Boyd County claiming the runner-up trophy. The Lions went 3-1 against conference competition.
Fleming County junior running back/defensive lineman/linebacker Austin Trent was the first-ever winner of the Athlete of the Year honor. Russell senior kicker/punter Nathan Totten took home the Special Teams Player of the Year plaque. Rowan County senior offensive tackle/defensive end Byron May was the Lineman of the Year, while Boyd County senior running back/defensive back Malachi Wheeler was the Comeback Player of the Year, Rowan County senior running back/wide receiver/defensive back Louis Hayes was the Wes Hopkins Courage Award recipient and Greenup County’s Travis Jones was the Leland “Tiny” Roberts Assistant Coach of the Year.
This fall, Trent rushed for 1,788 yards, scored 19 touchdowns, had 111 tackles, including eight for a loss, recovered two fumbles and had an interception. Totten kicked five field goals and was 24 for 25 in extra-point attempts. May finished the season with 62 tackles, 24 tackles for a loss and 17 sacks, ranking third in the state in the latter category. He also intercepted two passes, returning both for scores, and forced a fumble. Wheeler ran for a team-high 1,311 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He also finished with 52 tackles, had one interception and forced a fumble. Hayes led the Vikings in both rushing (666 yards) and receiving (497 yards), scoring a total 13 touchdowns. He also had 25 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception.
Greenup County’s John Craft, a familiar figure at the school who is heavily involved with many Musketeer teams, was presented with the Commissioner’s Award.
All-EKC First Team
Bath County: Derek Butcher, Diego McCowan
Boyd County: Trey Holbrook, Jacob Meade, Dakota Thompson, Josh Thornton, Malachi Wheeler
East Carter: Isaac Boggs, Evan Goodman, Izack Messer, Rylan Yoak
Fairview: Austin Miller
Fleming County: Dylan DeAtley, Isaac Frye, Aiden Johnson, Austin Trent
Greenup County: Hunter Clevenger, Jayce Griffith, Jack Gullett, Mason Sammons, Tyson Sammons, Brock Thomas, Carson Wireman
Lawrence County: Cody Crum, Dylan Ferguson, Kaden Gillispie, Blake Prater
Lewis County: Ayden Cooper, Austin Howard, Trey Gerike
Nicholas County: Alex Koeder, Tate Letcher, Andrew Watkins
Raceland: Drew Burke, Clay Coldiron, Jules Farrow, Conner Hughes, Logan Lundy, Mason Lykins, Ben Taylor, Noah Wallace, Brayden Webb
Rowan County: Josh Drake, Jackson Hamilton, Louis Hayes, Byron May, Zach Watson, Dalton Williams
Russell: Tyler Hill, Carson Patrick, Colby Rock, Nathan Totten
West Carter: Cole Crampton, Jackson Kidwell