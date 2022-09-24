LLOYD Raceland preaches 48 minutes in its program.
Forty-eight seconds into the 2022 Iron Bowl at Greenup County, Raceland found itself trailing 6-0 after Tyson Sammons stepped in front of a Logan Lundy pass for a pick-six.
But the Rams never faltered down the stretch as they scored 20 unanswered points in the second half for a 48-28 win over the Musketeers at the Farm.
“Our program is built on the motto ‘keep pounding,’ and I think over time, our guys have bought into that,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We were a little off-kilter early on, couldn’t get some stops and turned the ball over a couple times, but those body blows and guys leaning on you over a course of 48 minutes just wears on you.
“That’s how we are built, that’s what we believe in and down the stretch, that’s what you saw – us imposing our will on them and being just a little more fresh.”
After Greenup County evened the contest at 28 late in the third quarter, Raceland surrendered 38 total yards over the next four Musketeers drives, including a turnover on downs deep in Raceland territory.
Faced with a fourth-and-3 from its own 26-yard line, Greenup County elected to roll the dice only to come up short on the play, handing the Rams a shortened field. Five plays later, the Rams took the lead for good on Isaac Browning’s third rushing score of the night.
“That’s where we have to step up defensively and force at least a field goal try,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said of the failed conversion. “We have three games coming up that are really important, and we have to get to the point that we can convert that fourth-and-3 because we are going to need it. We didn’t particularly need it tonight, but we may really, really need that thing in the next four weeks.”
The Musketeers could not have asked for a better start as a defensive touchdown put a surge into the homecoming crowd.
“It's like stealing a possession whenever you get a defensive score,” Moore said. “Tyson did a good job breaking on the ball and that’s about all you can say about it. I’m a defensive guy, so that was like heaven. It's a momentum swing and a confidence boost. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a stop the next series. (Raceland is) challenging to defend.”
The Rams answered with Browning’s 11-yard dash to paydirt and a 7-6 lead with 9:51 to play in the quarter. Greenup County responded with an Ike Henderson 18-yard run for a 12-7 edge, only to see Lundy find Mason Lykins for a 12-yard TD just over one minute later and a 14-12 lead after one.
Raceland needed only five seconds into the second quarter to push the lead to nine after Browning raced 18 yards, untouched for six. But the Musketeers orchestrated an 11-play, 66-yard drive that consumed 5:52, capped off by a Henderson 3-yard run that trimmed the deficit to 21-20 at the break.
“That’s the second week in a row that we have been able to drain the clock to end the second quarter and get a touchdown with under 20 seconds (remaining),” Moore said. “When you have an offense like Raceland, that definitely works to your advantage.”
Greenup County had the ball to start the second half, but a quick three-and-out gave the ball back to Raceland. The Rams went 60 yards on eight plays while burning off 2:47 after Conner Hughes sprung free out of the wildcat formation for a 28-20 advantage.
“Game of momentum,” Salmons said. “For us to get our feet back under us at halftime and come out and get a stop to start the second half, then go right back down the field and punch it in, really flipped that momentum back to us.”
Raceland displayed its stable of running backs in the second half, highlighted by Noah Wallace and Browning, who paced the Rams for a season-high 269 rushing yards. Wallace scampered for 105 yards on 13 totes, including a 36-yard score. Browning added 76 yards and garnered MVP honors for the Rams.
“I thought we really got behind our shoulder pads and ran well,” Salmons said. “I thought our offensive linemen really got down in there and put a hand in the dirt and really got after it. That was good to see because that’s not something we’ve done the first six weeks.”
Wallace’s 100-plus yards rushing marked the first time a Rams running back had eclipsed the century mark this season.
Sammons finished with 121 yards and a score to earn the MVP honor for the Musketeers, while Henderson added 66 on 17 carries.
“(Raceland) did a good job of getting a lot of hats to the ball,” Moore said. “Defensively, mid-third quarter and in the fourth quarter, they were able to do something defensively that we weren’t. We weren’t able to get a lot of hats to the ball. A lot of credit goes to them.”
Greenup County converted 3 of 11 on third downs and failed on all three fourth-down tries. Raceland finished 3 of 4 on third down and punched in four of its five second-half possessions for touchdowns.
Raceland has won 12 consecutive meetings over Greenup County and 16 of the last 18 contests, including all nine under Salmons.
“I’m really proud of what we have been able to do in this series, but also in the county,” Salmons said. “All three schools have a lot of pride and a lot of people really puff their chest out when they talk about their school, and we are no different. We are proud of what we have been able to do and we want to keep moving forward.”
RACELAND 14 7 14 13 — 48
GREENUP CO. 12 8 8 0 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
G—Tyson Sammons 30 interception return (kick fails), 11:07
R—Isaac Browning 11 run (Peyton Ison kick), 9:51
G—Ike Henderson 18 run (kick blocked), 7:40
R—Mason Lykins 12 pass from Logan Lundy (Ison kick), 6:23
SECOND QUARTER
R—Browning 18 run (Ison kick), 11:55
G—Henderson 3 run (Waylon Perkins pass from Sammons), 0:22
THIRD QUARTER
R—Conner Hughes 17 run, (Ison kick), 7:02
G—Sammons 1 run (Sammons run), 3:47
R—Noah Wallace 36 run (Ison kick), 1:13
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Browning 4 run (kick blocked), 8:51
R—Lykins 13 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 1:54
R GC
First Downs 20 15
Rushes-Yards 36-269 38-208
Comp-Att-Int 7-12-2 6-8-0
Passing Yards 97 98
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 10-92
Punts-Avg. 1-46.0 4-30.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 2-33, Wallace 13-105, Heighton 1-2, Lundy 2-11, Hughes 4-42, Browning 14-76.
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 15-121, Wireman 1-2, Henderson 17-66, Perkins 3-16.
Raceland passing: Lundy 7 of 12 for 97 yards, 2 interceptions.
Greenup County passing: Sammons 6 of 8 for 98 yards.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 2-8, Fannin 3-64, Lykins 2-25
Greenup County receiving: Boggs 3-73, Griffith 2-12, Thomas 1-13.