Every point was crucial in the Coal Grove Classic on Tuesday night.
The Raceland boys track team posted a four-point win over Rock Hill, 114-110. Boyd County finished fourth with 70. Ashland claimed the sixth spot with 30.
Host Coal Grove (96) clipped Chesapeake (94) to record a victory on the girls side. Boyd County ended the night in fourth place with 66 points. Ashland was sixth with 38.
The Rams had 11 individual top-five finishes and won the boys 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. Evan Burroughs posted a top result in the discus with a throw of 129 feet, 10 inches, a personal record. Mason Lykins leaped to a victory in the high jump measuring 5 feet, 10 inches.
Ty Tyson won the boys 100-meter dash with a PR time of 11:59 and placed second in the 200-meter dash. Cameron Bell finished fourth in the race with a PR of 24.70. Brody Austin crossed the finish line in third place in the 400-meter dash.
Cole Conlon recorded second-place finishes in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles. Max Burton was fourth in the 300.
Cameron Hogsten had a time of 13:28.65 in the 3200-meter run. The time was good for fourth place.
Lykins outjumped teammate Jules Farrow by an inch to take third and fourth place, respectively, in the long jump. Xander Jenkins cleared the bar at 10 feet, 6 inches for third place in the pole vault.
Boyd County’s girls team had first-place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800 meter relays. The Lions’ 10:53.28 was three minutes ahead of second-place Coal Grove. Boyd County was third in the 4x200 and fourth in the 4x100 relay.
Ashland placed three girls in the top five of the 100-meter dash. Sadie Chaffins (13.47) was second, Kenleigh Woods (13.76) placed third and Hannah Allen (13.84) was fifth.
Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey had a PR time of 1:05.05 to take third in the 400-meter dash. Boyd County’s Georgia Wilson ran the 800 meters in 2:42.28, a PR, to record third. Ashland’s Sarah Hicks was fifth.
In the long-distance runs, Boyd County’s Sami Covey took the top spot in the girls 1600-meter run with a PR time of 5:41.82. Ashland’s Aubree Hay was second at 5:51.16. The Lions’ Wilson and Taylor Crawford were next to finish and Hicks rounded out the top five.
Boyd County’s Mason Newsome hit the finish line first in the boys 1600-meter race with a time of 4:40.65 after winning the 800-meter event (2:04.03). Teammate Ayden Riddle was right behind in second in the 1600 and third in the 800. Ashland’s Troy Barnett was third in the 3200-meter race.
Raceland’s Sophie Maynard recorded a victory in the girls 100 and 300-meter hurdles. Ashland’s Mallorie Caudill was fifth.
Ashland’s Baker Elam was third in the boys 100 and 200-meter dash. Boyd County’s Rolen Sanderson was second in the 400-meter dash and fifth in the 200. Ashland’s Maverick Ashby placed fourth in the boys 100-meter dash and Tucker Keener was fifth in the 400-meter race.
The Boyd County boys team recorded first place in the 4x800 relay and second in the 4x400 relay race.
Other top five finishers in the Coal Grove Classic: Boyd County’s Noah Shavers (121 feet, 6 inches; boys discus), Ashland’s Sadie Chaffins (4 feet, 6 inches; girls high jump), Raceland’s Kiley Roark (4 feet, 4 inches; girls high jump), Keira Meyer (83 feet, 9 inches; girls discus throw), Ashland’s Zoey Smith (13 feet, 1 inch; girls long jump), Raceland’s Sophie Hale (7 feet; girls pole vault).