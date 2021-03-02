WESTWOOD The Raceland Rams used a strong defensive effort to notch a 52-38 win over Fairview Tuesday night.
After a 10-10 opening quarter, the Rams held the Eagles to one field goal in the second quarter to take a 23-14 halftime lead. Kyle Broughton scored 10 of his 12 points in the opening half.
The Eagles opened the second half with a 5-0 run on an three-point play by Jaxon Manning and a basket by Steven Day to cut the lead to 23-19. Isaiah Perkins responded with a trey to give the Rams momentum to take a 32-21 lead after three quarters.
Kirk Pence notched 10 of his team-high 14 points as the Rams went 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter to seal the 52-38 win.
Gavin Reed added eight rebounds in the win as the Rams improved to 8-6 on the season. Manning led the Eagles with game-high 23 points and Day chipped in with 12.
Raceland (52) — Pence 14, Broughton 12, Floyd 8, Perkins 7, Gauze 5, Reed 4, Galion 2. FG 20-42 3 PT 3-9 FTS 9-13 PF 12. Rebounds 23.
Fairview (38) — Manning 23, Day 12, Harper 2, Harper 2, Caldwell 1, Adams 0, Shannon 9. FG 12-32. 3PT 4-12. FTs 6-8. PF: 14. Rebounds 15.