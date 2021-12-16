RACELAND The first half could not have gone much worse for Raceland on Thursday night when the Rams welcomed Greenup County for a key 63rd District tilt at the Palace.
They shot 14% from the field, hitting only three shots, and Emma Broughton had all 14 Raceland points. Naturally, Raceland trailed 23-14 at the half, but a less-than-motivational speech from their coach may have changed the tide in the second half.
“Make shots,” Raceland coach Ron Keeton said, chuckling. “Have confidence shooting the ball. Thank goodness for Broughton in the first half, (scoring) all 14.”
After going more than seven minutes without a bucket in the first half, Raceland held Greenup County scoreless over the first five of the second half while rolling off an 11-0 run.
With the game tied at 39-39 with 30 seconds to play, Greenup County turned it over near midcourt and Broughton streaked to the rim for what proved to be the game-winner and a 43-39 win.
“In the heat of the battle, that’s not an easy layup,” Keeton said. “You’ve got everybody chasing you and you’re going as fast as you can go.”
The bucket was her only one of the half for her 18th point in the contest. She also went 8 of 8 from the charity stripe. But her stellar performance in the first half allowed her teammates to join the party in the second and Nim Maynard answered the bell with 16 points, including nine in the third behind three trifectas, one which pushed the Rams back in front by one midway through the third.
“Just somebody to be able to score a little bit and take that pressure off, and then everybody else got going,” Keeton said.
After trailing 5-2 early, a Musketeers timeout sparked a 13-0 surge carrying over to the second quarter for a 15-5 lead. At the time, Raceland was 1 of 14 from the field and Greenup County looked poised to finish off the Rams for a district win on the road until the Musketeers went ice-cold to start the second half.
“We came out of the locker room — and I can’t understand it — it was like we were in cruise mode,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “We missed two wide-open layups, I mean point-blank layups, and we just invited them to come back. Next thing you know, we start throwing balls all over the gym and losing our composure and then it’s a game.”
Greenup County struggled with Raceland’s pressure in the second half, which led to 20 turnovers in the game, a stat that left Miller searching for a response.
“It’s something that has been biting us since I’ve been here,” Miller said. “I’ve tried every press-breaker that I know to do. I’ve tried different combinations and I just told the kids, at some point you have to step up. You have to make a play when we need you to make a play. I’m embarrassed and I told them that is not something that we should take lightly, what we did tonight.”
Greenup County’s offense received a spark from Kennedy Taylor and Rachel Bush in the first half with both netting eight. But Bush scored five in the second half and Taylor added only two more as the Rams frequently double-teamed anyone with the ball and Bush as soon as she received the pass.
“When you are trying to stop Rachel Bush trip after trip after trip and you aren’t scoring, it becomes tough,” Keeton said. “Give our kids credit. They didn’t let down on the defensive end and held Greenup to 23 and Rachel had eight at halftime, which is below her average, and the eight she got, I thought we made her earn.”
Miller said Greenup County needs more production from those surrounding Bush.
“Bush can’t do it all and it seems like here lately we just want to get Bush the ball and say do it and help us,” Miller said. “I tell the girls all the time, you have to come for the party. We need kids to come and execute and do the things they know to do. Right now, we are struggling offensively.”
Raceland moves to 1-6 on the year but more importantly picks up a key district win in hopes of staying away from the perennial favorite who has dominated the district for years.
“Since being head coach, we’ve never been 0-6, so it was weighing heavy on me and I knew it was weighing heavy on the team,” Keeton said. “I don’t think they know how much it was weighing on me for them and it was a monster district win. When you have Russell in your district, you have to find a way to stay away from the four (seed). Now, you have to find a way to beat (Greenup County) in the Greenhouse.”
Emma Picklesimer led the Rams with 13 rebounds, seven of them offensive. Emily Maynard grabbed 10 rebounds for Greenup County (4-2) while adding six points.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Frazier 2-5 4-6 7 8
Gammon 0-9 0-0 1 0
Maynard 2-9 0-0 10 6
Bush 5-12 3-4 8 13
Taylor 5-9 0-0 7 10
Shaffer 0-2 0-0 0 0
McCormick 1-1 0-0 0 2
Team 3
TOTAL 15-47 7-10 36 39
FG Pct.: 31.9. FT Pct.: 70.0. 3-pointers: 2-16 (Maynard 2-5, Frazier 0-1, Gammon 0-8, Bush 0-2). PF:13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Hapney 1-1 0-0 0 2
Lacks 0-0 0-0 0 0
Boggs 0-1 0-0 1 0
Picklesimer 2-10 0-1 13 4
Broughton 4-13 8-8 5 18
Thomas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mackie 1-8 0-0 5 3
Maynard 5-12 3-4 3 16
Gartin 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTAL 13-45 11-13 31 43
FG Pct.: 28.9. FT Pct.: 84.6. 3-pointers: 6-20 (Broughton 2-6, Mackie 1-5, Maynard 3-9). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
GREENUP CO. 13 10 6 10 — 39
RACELAND 5 9 16 13 — 43
Officials: Bill Renzi, Jeff Callahan, Mike Ginn.