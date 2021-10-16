RACELAND None of the first seven offensive series for Raceland on Friday night lasted longer than 58 seconds.
That did not seem to matter to the Rams as they scored on each of those possessions, all resulting in touchdowns, to cruise to a 72-8 win over Fairview at Rams Stadium.
Raceland dented the scoreboard for 42 first-quarter points, which surpassed their total of 37 scored in the first frame in their previous seven affairs combined.
“I thought our guys came out really focused and was really efficient from the start,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We were on defense first and got the three-and-out. We were really efficient in the passing game early and then went to the run game and the guys were so focused.”
Logan Lundy threw for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns while missing only two completions in seven attempts. Raceland tallied 453 total yards of offense while limiting Fairview to 44.
“When you come out and feel like you have the superior team, you take advantage of every opportunity and don’t give them a chance to hang around,” Salmons said. “Tonight, we were able to do that and just put the game away from there.”
Raceland’s scoring possessions in the first frame: four plays in 45 seconds, two plays in 17 seconds, four plays in 58 seconds, two plays in 15 seconds, two plays in 36 seconds and one play in seven seconds that put the running clock in motion after the first 12 minutes of game time.
Raceland’s offense featured a rushing attack with 10 different players carrying the ball and six of those visiting the end zone. Ross Burton paced the Rams with 59 yards on eight totes and a score. Jaxon Heighton scored on both touches. Isaac Browning, Noah Wallace, Cameron Bell and Jules Farrow all scored.
Three turnovers also set up the Rams with short fields after a pair of fumbles and an interception by Noah Wallace led to 21 points in the frame.
“In our film room, the No. 1 stat line — we stat eight key evaluations in the game — is always turnover margin,” Salmons said. “You see the nights we’ve been successful; we are always a plus (margin) and the nights that we struggle and come up short on the scoreboard, we were negative. Our guys are seeing that and after eight games, they are seeing the trend there. It’s a big part of the game and a big part of the game going into next week and then again in the playoffs.”
Rams defensive end Ben Taylor was responsible for one of those forced fumbles and recoveries, pushing his season total to three which set the Rams up at the Eagles 4-yard line late in the first quarter.
“Whatever Ben has, you get,” Salmons said. “That’s become contagious with our football team. He plays really hard and the team is really important to him. He’s bought into the process of trying to be the best he can be every single day. So, I was really happy for him tonight.”
Raceland turned to its second-string and younger players in the final 24 minutes of play, allowing the Rams starters to rest before a key district tilt at Paintsville next Friday night for the top seed in the upcoming playoffs.
“It was good for us to play a lot of guys tonight and keep a lot of guys fresh,” Salmons said. “Some of our guys had some nicks and were banged up with bruises and we were able to limit their reps. We had some of those guys who didn’t play and having a chance to get them some rest going into the Paintsville game next week is so big because we know that’s for home field in the first two weeks of the playoffs.”
Fairview’s lone score came late in the fourth on a 73-yard pass to Cody Caldwell from Austin Miller.
In the nine games Raceland has met Fairview under the direction of Salmons, the Rams have won eight with the 72 points scored the most ever in those meetings.
Raceland travels to Paintsville Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Fairview will meet Betsy Layne.
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 8 — 8
RACELAND 42 14 8 8 — 72
FIRST QUARTER
R—Jules Farrow 3 run (Peyton Ison kick), 9:47
R—Logan Lundy 43 pass to Conner Hughes (Ison kick), 7:31
R—Noah Wallace 1 run (Ison kick), 4:04
R—Lundy 22 pass to Parker Gallion (Ison kick), 3:12
R—Jaxon Heighton 10 run (Ison kick), 1:03
R—Heighton 4 run (Ison kick), :07
SECOND QUARTER
R—Isaac Browning 10 run (Ison kick), 5:33
R—Ross Burton 1 run (Ison kick), :39
THIRD QUARTER
R—Cameron Bell 8 run (Linden Sammons run), 6:01
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Burton 10 pass to Ty Tyson (Dylan Hall run), 7:48
F—Austin Miller 73 pass to Cody Caldwell (Miller pass to Jeremy Harper), 4:17
F R
First Downs 2 24
Rushes-Yards 19-(minus 34) 29-261
Comp-Att-Int 2-8-1 8-12-0
Passing Yards 78 192
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-25.7 0-0
Penalties-Yards 0-0 2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fairview rushing: Thomas 4-5, J. Harper 1-(minus 4), C. Harper 8-(minus 8), Caldwell 4-(minus 9), Miller 2-(minus 18).
Raceland rushing: Burton 8-59, Browning 3-53, Wallace 3-49, Austin 3-22, Litteral 3-19, Heighton 2-14, Bell 2-13, Lewis 1-13, Farrow 2-12, Hughes 1-7, Team 1-0.
Fairview passing: Miller 1 of 2 for 73 yards; C. Harper 1 of 6 for 5 yards, interception.
Raceland passing: Lundy 5 of 7 for 163 yards; Burton 2 of 3 for 23 yards; Hughes 1 of 2 for 6 yards.
Fairview receiving: Caldwell 1-73, Miller 1-5.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 2-84, Fannin 2-57, Gallion 1-22, McKee 1-13, Tyson 1-10, Newman 1-6.