LOUISA Physicality is a term associated with Lawrence County football.
But the most physical team on the field Friday night at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium wore white and orange.
Raceland dominated time of possession, kept the Bulldogs’ offense unbalanced and prevented them from finding any explosive plays in a 32-7 victory.
Raceland coach Michael Salmons said every game bears its own importance. After securing their second straight district championship last week, the Rams earned the Eastern Kentucky Conference title with the win to close out the regular season.
“Our whole thing will always be, can we be at our best when our best is required?” Salmons said. “When the process continues to evolve and the stakes are the highest, can we continue to perform on that stage? Every week, we feel our team has moved forward, so tonight was no week to take a step back.
“We wanted to move forward tonight with a new challenge,” he continued. "We want to play to our potential. They bought into that message all week long. Tonight, it was another trophy game for us. Any time you can add to the trophy case as the seniors build their legacy, it’s important. I couldn’t be happier for a group of guys.”
Raceland’s first drive of the second quarter lasted longer than the first three Lawrence County drives combined.
The Rams didn’t find the end zone after 15 snaps, but Raceland’s offense was just getting started.
“We just have to come out and play how we know how to play,” Noah Wallace, who ran for 75 yards. “It will get the job done.”
The defense had already made an impact. The Bulldogs did not record a first down until a minute remained in the second quarter.
“Our defense has been so phenomenal all year long,” Salmons said. “We have been able to lean on those guys in any situation. Tonight, it was a heavy run game. I thought our guys in the box really stepped up and made them go away from what they wanted to do. Any time you can make a team play uncomfortable, it’s advantage, and that’s what we did tonight.”
The Rams were stopped on fourth down to open the game and punted the ball away in the next drive.
Wallace’s first touchdown in the opening 24 minutes started to swing the tide during an early defensive battle. The junior busted through the line for a 1-yard TD plunge to put Raceland on the board with 1:15 remaining in the first quarter.
“I felt we needed to get our feet under us,” Salmons said. “We were out of sorts on some things. We were trying to figure out how to attack what they were trying to do. We made some runs there and Noah got behind his pads and ran over some guys. We made some throws and when you can do that, it’s advantageous for your offense.”
“Our offense was struggling (early),” Wallace added. “But once we found ourselves, we were good.”
Lawrence County’s first five drives totaled 15 plays. The Bulldogs managed to conjure up some offense before halftime and started to move the ball downfield.
Wallace picked off a pass attempt after a deflection and left Lawrence County clamoring for an offensive spark.
“We did not get into any rhythm offensively,” Lawrence County coach Alan Short said. “Hat tip to the Raceland defense. It’s a very quality defense with athletes. I joked through the week with Mike Salmons that it was difficult to find a weak spot. Assistant coach (Mark) Lewis does a great job. It was an old-fashioned butt-whipping.”
Kaden Gillispie didn’t play for Lawrence County (8-2) due to injury as the team celebrated its seniors before kickoff. Without the Bulldogs’ athletic playmaker, Raceland could spend more time focusing on the run.
“Kaden is a huge loss for our team in all phases,” Short said. “He is a special player. We are still looking for some guys to step up. We are not throwing in the towel by any means. Hopefully, we will continue to grow from this (outcome).”
The Rams were equally stingy with the football in the second half. Raceland (9-1) chewed up the final eight minutes of the third-quarter clock. Another 15-play drive resulted in a Logan Lundy touchdown run.
Wallace added another score with a bruising 15-yard run midway through the second stanza. The play was set up by a 38-yard catch by Mason Lykins.
Lundy completed eight of his 15 pass attempts for 120 yards. Lykins caught four balls for 90 yards.
Wallace said Lundy’s passing ability benefits the rushing attack for the Rams.
“He’s a dual-threat,” Wallace said of Lundy. “When you face us when we are running and passing the ball, it’s kind of hard to go up against us and defend both.”
Lundy hooked up with Lykins again on the next Rams possession. The senior hauled in a 31-yard TD pass on a deep post route as Lundy zipped the ball through a pair of defenders.
Raceland’s Peyton Ison nailed a 38-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Lawrence County fended off the shutout with a 1-yard touchdown run from Will McDavid with 40 seconds remaining in the contest.
“I know it wasn’t the result that we wanted tonight,” Short said. “We feel like our guys are winners. We are certainly very proud of them. It hurts and it stings. We’ll ask them to let it hurt tonight, but the next day, we will flip the page.”
The Bulldogs will host East Carter in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday. Raceland will entertain Nicholas County at Ram Stadium to start the postseason in Class A.
“We have to heal up a bit,” Salmons said. “It was a physical affair tonight. Playoff football is different. Survive and advance. You have to earn seven days. There are no style points. Our kids buy into that. We are excited to play at home, hopefully for a few weeks.”
(606) 326-2654 |
RACELAND 7 17 8 0 — 32
LAWRENCE CO. 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
R—Noah Wallace 1 run (Peyton Ison kick), 1:15
SECOND QUARTER
R—Ison 38 field goal, 6:05
R—Wallace 15 run (Ison kick), 3:01
R—Mason Lykins 31 pass from Logan Lundy (Ison kick), 1:51
THIRD QUARTER
R—Lunday 6 runn (Isaac Browning run), :07.1
FOURTH QUARTER
LC—Will McDavid 1 run (Logan Southers kick), :40.6
R LC
First Downs 18 7
Rushes-Yards 40-199 31-109
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 2-8-1
Passing Yards 120 49
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-45.0 6-28.8
Penalties-Yards 8-74 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 3-24, Wallace 14-75, Heighton 3-24, Lundy 6-37, Hughes 3-16, Browning 7-28, Team 4-(-5).
Lawrence County rushing: Marcum 9-29, Pollock 1-(-2), Ferguson 12-46, Crum 6-15, McDavid 2-21.
Raceland passing: Lundy 8 of 15 for 120 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 2 of 8 for 49 yards and 1 interception.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 2-17, Fannin 1-11, Lykins 4-90, Newman 1-2.
Lawrence County receiving: Marcum 1-8, Derfield 1-41.