RUSSELL A double rainbow that appeared midway through the game Monday night when Raceland and Russell met in a key 63rd District matchup represented the number of golden opportunities the Red Devils had.
Unfortunately for Russell, Raceland had a pot of gold on the mound in Kirk Pence. The senior worked six scoreless innings of two-hit baseball and struck out 12 to lead Raceland to a 5-0 road win that secured the top spot in the upcoming district tournament at Raceland later this month.
“You can’t say enough about him,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said of Pence. “He’s just a bulldog.”
Pence retired the side in order in three of his six frames, with seven of his seven of his 12 Ks coming in the meat of the Red Devils order.
“I’ve been around him long enough, you can tell he’s pretty locked in,” Mills said. “He knows the hitters; he knows what he needs to do and he knows the umpires. He’s a smart kid.”
As dominant as Pence was from the hill, two plate appearances by Cole Ward stood out above the rest with the Rams righty winning both battles. The first came in the third with Raceland (14-4) up 3-0 and two runners in scoring position for Russell with two outs. After a seven-pitch at bat, Pence induced Ward into a flyout in foul ground near the first-base dugout to end the frame.
In the fifth and down 4-0, Ward found himself in a similar position with the bases loaded in a 3-2 court only to have Pence sneak a pitch in for the strikeout to end the rally.
“That’s the game,” Mills said. “That’s where it comes right down to winning and losing. Basically, you have to make plays and put the ball in play.”
Russell coach Tim Rice said there was nobody he would have rather had in that position than Ward.
“He’s leading us in average and leading us in home runs,” Rice said. “He’s the guy you want up in that situation and that’s why he’s hitting in the two hole. Kirk just made a great pitch on both accounts, getting him to pop up and getting the borderline strike three call. I think Pence got one there based on the way he was throwing tonight.”
Pence, who went over the century mark in pitches for the first time in his career, found the zone early and often and challenged every Russell (14-4) batter at the plate.
“He pitched to the umpire tonight and he’s got good stuff,” Rice said of Pence. “He’s a quality arm and we knew we were going to be in a dogfight. We knew it was going to be a low-scoring affair; you just hope that he doesn’t get some calls to get him back into a couple of counts, that I thought he did. But he made the pitches and sometimes you just have to tip your cap. He’s a quality arm and he’s a guy no one is going to want to face in the postseason.”
Mills was equally impressed with Russell starter Daniel Blanton, who went the distance in the losing effort while tossing 77% of his 92 pitches for strikes.
“Both kids hit their spots tonight,” Mills said. “Tip your cap to Blanton, too. They both understood after the first batter where the strike zone was and they both pounded it all night long.”
Raceland’s offense got a lift from the bottom half of the order with Chase Thornsberry providing the first run of the game with an RBI triple in the second from the six hole. Jakob Holtzapfel provided a hit and a RBI groundout in the seven spot and the Rams’ eighth batter, Michael Meade, went 2 for 3 with a run and RBI.
RACELAND 021 100 1 — 5 8 1
RUSSELL 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Pence, Heighton (7) and Heighton, Thornsberry (7); Blanton and Rigsby. W—Pence. L—Blanton. 3B—Thornsberry (Ra). 2B—Heighton (Ra).