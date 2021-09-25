RACELAND It had been over a month since Raceland had played on its home field — in scrimmage play, at that — when the Rams welcomed Greenup County to Rams Stadium Friday night for the 2021 Iron Bowl.
It’s starting to seem like it’s been that long since the Rams has surrendered a point to the opposition. Raceland’s defense stymied Greenup County much of the night, limiting the Musketeers to only 141 total yards of offense, gave up only four first downs and allowed only one third down conversion in 11 attempts.
And the biggest stat of the night — no points allowed for the second consecutive week as the Rams notched their 11th straight win over the Musketeers, 32-0.
“Any time you can play eight quarters without giving up a point, it’s pretty phenomenal,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “Obviously, when you do that, you give yourself a pretty good chance to win.”
Raceland pitched back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2017. The recipients then — West Carter and Greenup County, who fell to the Rams 35-0 and 24-0, respectively.
Xander Jenkins and Cole Conlon led the Raceland defense with seven tackles for loss. Jenkins and Ben Taylor added a sack each to their stat line with Taylor recording his seventh of the season.
But the ending was not indicative of the beginning as the Musketeers held the Rams at bay after the opening 12 minutes featured zeroes from both squads. That lasted only six seconds in the second stanza when Logan Lundy hit Conner Hughes for a 29-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Lundy’s pass came on a fourth-and-22 play that jump-started the Rams’ offense.
Lundy turned in his best outing of the season, tossing three touchdowns and throwing for 206 yards while completing nearly 71% of his pass attempts.
“Logan is getting a little more comfortable every day,” Salmons said. “The thing we have been talking about our offense is if we could get a little more efficient in the passing game. Tonight, he was 17 of 24 and that’s pretty phenomenal right there. He’s getting a little better idea of the playbook where he showed some growth tonight by coming down off some reads to some underneath routes. That’s not something he would have done two, three or four weeks ago.”
Lundy’s trio of scores all fell into the hands of Hughes, who finished the game with eight grabs and 103 yards. Hughes’s remaining touchdowns came from an 11-yard grab that saw the slippery receiver break free after the catch to get into the end zone, followed by a 28-yard grab while blanketed by Brady Howard in the end zone.
Trailing only 13-0 with 1:48 to play in the half, Greenup County quickly moved into Raceland territory on a Tyson Sammons 27-yard scamper to the Rams 35. Sammons hooked up with Tanner Fortson on the next play that got the Musketeers down to the Rams 23. However, a holding penalty on Greenup County followed by a Sammons fumble recovered by the Rams stalled out a golden scoring opportunity.
And the Musketeers lost the momentum heading into the half, which coach Zack Moore said was a crucial part of the game.
“Especially since we got the ball to start the second half,” Moore said. “I thought we gave ourselves a chance to do that. At the end of the day, we just played too many snaps defensively and we aren’t to the point defensively where we can keep somebody under double digits and give ourselves a chance to score once and have a chance to win. That’s the best way I can sum it up is, we are just not there yet.”
Raceland snapped 22 more plays than Greenup County while possessing the ball for over 6 minutes longer in the contest.
The Musketeers put the ball on the turf five times, losing two of them.
“When you are struggling, the worst things that can happen to you are self-inflicted wounds, and that’s the third consecutive week that we’ve not helped ourselves out, especially when you are playing a good team,” Moore said.
For the second consecutive week, Sammons paced the Musketeers rushing attack with 89 yards on 14 carries. He also completed 6 of 13 passes—all going to Fortson—for 33 yards.
“Tyson is a very good player now and he’s going to grow into an outstanding player,” Moore said. “We just have to do a better job around him making sure we are sustaining blocks.”
Salmons agreed with the take Moore provided on the freshman signal -aller for Greenup County.
“Greenup has a couple nice concepts there with their quarterback and at times caused us some issues,” Salmons said. “You have to be disciplined with your reads and if you get off with your eyes, it can cause you some issues.”
But the Rams allowed only one first down in the entire second half while holding the Musketeers to 69 total yards of offense.
Entering the contest, Raceland was holding its opponents under 15% on third-down conversion attempts. It bettered that number Friday night by nearly 4%.
“It’s an area that we haven’t been good at consistently every week, but it’s something we are getting better at,” Salmons said of the stat. “It will be really big for us as we move into district play in a couple weeks.”
Offensively, the Rams were nearly balanced in their 378 yards of total offense. Raceland tallied 172 rushing yards led by Noah Wallace’s 102 yards on 15 carries and a score. Jules Farrow added 62 yards and his first touchdown of the season on a 2-yard dive to end the third quarter.
“I thought we were a little more physical, especially in the second half,” Salmons said. “We tried to challenge our guys up front to try to run the ball. Those guys were pushing 180 yards between the two of them and when you are getting around six yards a carry from your two primary running backs, you feel like you are going to give yourself a pretty good shot to win the game.”
Before the contest, Raceland honored its 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees. The class included Bill Cox, Marvin Imes, Brian McCloud, Matt McKenzie, Kenny Lacks and Kirk Page.
GREENUP CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
RACELAND 0 13 13 6 — 32
SECOND QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 29 pass to Conner Hughes (Petyon Ison kick fails), 11:54.
R—Lundy 11 pass to Hughes (Ison kick), 1:48
THIRD QUARTER
R—Lundy 28 pass to Hughes (Ison kick), 6:43
R—Jules Farrow 2 run (kick fails), 1:20
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Noah Wallace 2 run (kick fails), 2:11
GC R
First Downs 4 22
Rushes-Yards 29-108 40-172
Comp-Att-Int 6-13-0 17-24-0
Passing Yards 33 206
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 2-0
Punts-Avg. 7-30.0 3-34.7
Penalties-Yards 8-70 7-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: Sammons 14-89, Noble 10-13, Hodge 3-8, Fortson 1-1, Griffith 1-(minus 3).
Raceland rushing: Wallace 15-102, Farrow 13-62, Browning 5-11, Heighton 2-11, Hughes 1-1, Lundy 4-(minus 15).
Greenup County passing: Sammons 6 of 13 for 33 yards.
Raceland passing: Lundy 17 of 24 for 206 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Fortson 6-33.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 8-103, Newman 5-50, Fannin 3-36, Farrow 1-17.