Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.