WHEELERSBURG The only disappointment for Raceland could be measured in inches on Saturday night.
The two teams who battled at Ed Miller Stadium were miles apart in the second half of their season opener.
After learning that the new home field would not be ready in time for their game against Ashland, the undeterred Rams collected 348 total yards on the Wheelersburg turf, a temporary venue before the team unveils their new digs on Saturday against Russell.
The Tomcats ran only 12 plays over the final two quarters and Raceland used two methodical, clock-draining scoring drives in the same time span to claim a 34-7 victory. It was the second straight win over Ashland and tenth in the series.
“We’ve talked all preseason about how our approach is so mature,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We have practiced well, and we haven’t had those valleys. Every day we need to step forward and we have. This was another opportunity, and we did that again tonight.”
The Rams have an experienced team after returning all but three starters. The program reached the state semifinals for the fourth time in the last nine years in 2021.
Expectations greeted Raceland again this season. Junior Isaac Browning said every player on the team will compete and embrace the challenge.
“You have to go out and do what you have to do to get that spot,” Browning said. “We are all working together as a team.”
Raceland secured an early 14-0 lead and had designs for more when the Rams were stopped on fourth down to begin the second quarter.
The official called for a measurement and the yard marker stretched just beyond the nose of the football. Ashland (0-1) took advantage to score its only touchdown of the game when Braxton Jennings finished off the next drive with a 13-yard TD run.
Raceland answered quickly when a pass interference call moved the ball to midfield. Rams quarterback Logan Lundy slipped the ball around the defense to Conner Hughes and he promptly advanced it to the 1-yard line.
Noah Wallace busted through for a short touchdown run two plays later to give Raceland a 21-7 advantage at halftime.
“We just had mistakes and turnovers,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “We had bad field position. We put our defense in a bind at times with our punting game and special teams. We have to give our quarterback more time to get the ball down the field. We have good receivers. It comes back to us. That’s on me.”
The Tomcats defense spent most of the third and fourth quarter on the field. Raceland held the ball for 16:39 in second half, including a 12-play drive that took 7:32 off the clock in the third frame. Browning took the handoff on the final snap and rumbled into the end zone for a 12-yard score.
Browning tallied 61 yards on the ground with a team-high 12 carries.
“It means a lot,” Browning said of the increased workload. “I feel like we have all put in the work. I’m glad it paid off tonight.”
“It was great to come in here and (get a win over Ashland),” he added. “We hope that we can do it again next week.”
Jules Farrow amassed 29 rushing yards and an opening-quarter touchdown run. Lundy threw for 173 yards and produced a TD strike to Parker Fannin to end the game’s first possession.
Browning added a second scoring run to close out the game in the fourth quarter.
“We talked about being team first,” Salmons said. “We have unselfishness on this team from Logan Lundy on down. We had no idea that Isaac led us in carries. Isaac is a team guy. He has waited his turn. He’s trying to get in wherever he can to find his role on both sides of the ball. He is a guy to root for. There are plenty of guys wearing orange and black that fit that same role. “
Tackett said new Ashland quarterback LaBryant Strader showed some bright spots in his first varsity start. He found himself under pressure by Ram defenders, especially in the second half, but completed eight of his 14 pass attempts.
“I think he did OK,” Tackett said. “He managed the game well. He didn’t hurt us or make any miscues as far as turnovers. He did a good job when he had time to throw the ball downfield.”
The Tomcats could not find any momentum during the game and finished with 70 total yards of offense.
“Our defensive guys really run to the ball,” Salmons said. “They rally around each other. The more hats you can get to the ball, the more chance you got to be successful. We gave up a few plays here and there. Even if they are in the wrong spot, they just run to the ball. It corrects everything and our guys have brought into that process.”
Both teams enjoyed a similar atmosphere to the one they encounter on their home field. Still, Raceland (1-0) will look forward to playing on the new turf at Ram Stadium on Saturday.
“Our guys just want to play the game of football,” Salmons said. “We want to control the controllables. The situation was out of our hands. The next play, our effort, our attitude and our focus are things we can control. It’s what we are trying to focus on. … We will be glad to be home in seven days.”
Hughes caught five balls for 105 yards. Fannin added 35 receiving yards on three catches.
(606) 326-2654 |
ASHLAND 0 7 0 0 — 7
RACELAND 14 7 7 6 — 34
FIRST QUARTER
R—Parker Fannin 18 pass from Logan Lundy (Peyton Ison kick), 8:25
R—Jules Farrow 9 run (Ison kick), 3:50
SECOND QUARTER
A—Braxton Jennings 13 run (Brian Church kick), 5:21
R—Noah Wallace 1 run (Ison kick), 2:53
THIRD QUARTER
R—Isaac Browning 17 run (Ison kick), 2:41
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Browning 7 run (kick failed), 3:53
A R
First Downs 5 22
Rushes-Yards 18-30 45-175
Comp-Att-Int 8-14-0 12-18-0
Passing Yards 40 173
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 6-36.0 1-46.0
Penalties-Yards 5-52 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ashland rushing—Strader 6-(-13), Jennings 9-35, Jordan 1-2, Nichols 1-3, Clutters 1-3.
Raceland rushing—Farrow 9-29, Wallace 4-15, Hughes 4-13, Lundy 9-35, Browning 12-61, Heighton 3-11, Litteral 2-11, Murrell 1-9, Team 1-(-9).
Ashland passing—Strader 8 of 14 for 40 yards.
Raceland passing—Lundy 12 of 17 for 173 yards, McKee 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Ashland receiving—Jordan 4-6, Houston 2-17, Adkins 1-10, Jennings 1-7.
Raceland receiving—Fannin 3-35, Lykins 2-19, Hughes 5-105, Newman 1-5, Farrow 1-9.