RACELAND It was a night Raceland, its fans and the community had waited years to see come to fruition.
The Ashland Tomcats had finally made their way down U.S. 23 to Ram Stadium to play on the home turf of the Rams. Raceland had won eight games in the long history between the two teams, but it would be Ashland who ran away with the convincing victory on that night.
Playing a grueling schedule is nothing new for the Rams, but a year removed from the graduation of key playmakers, the team couldn’t afford any growing pains. Defending Class A state champion Pikeville, Class 5A East Jessamine and the still-undefeated Tomcats populated the early-2020 docket and left no room for error.
Raceland coach Michael Salmons said in the face of adversity, the seniors on the roster, including the Rams linebacker corps, never wavered and instilled a belief that their fortunes would eventually point in the right direction.
“Those guys really stayed the course early on when things didn’t go so well for us,” Salmons said. “As they have gotten more experience around them, our defense has played at a much higher level. They have been key to our development. Their attitude about buying into the process and continuing to improve has been invaluable.”
The positivity and fortitude resulted in three straight wins, culminating with a last-second comeback victory over Paintsville. The Rams scored 10 points in the final 4:29 to secure the win.
Salmons said afterward it was the best defensively and most physical his team had played all year. Senior linebacker Hunter Correll agreed.
“I felt like it was our best night,” Correll said. “We did make some big plays that night, but we gave up some big plays. We have to eliminate those mistakes and we have to clean up, but overall, I think we had a really good game that night.”
According to KHSAA statistics, Correll (76), Ethan Melvin (75) and Will Nichols (62) have combined for 213 tackles this season. Correll said they have played together since the first day they put on a helmet.
“We played together basically our entire lives,” Correll said. “I’ve done so much with those guys since second grade when we started playing tackle football. It’s felt like it has just flown by.”
“It means that we as a team are doing our jobs,” Correll added about the defensive production. “We are doing what we are supposed to do. Everyone has done their fair share this season. No one on the team is being selfish or slacking off. Everyone is where they need to be.”
Salmons has seen offenses change over the years, so defenses have had to adjust. It has become important to have multiple playmakers.
“In the days of spread football, the ball is going all over the field,” Salmons said. “We have got 11 guys on the field that will run to the ball. They might make mistakes and we know that. We’ve got guys that have identified their role, bought into the role. They’ve now opened the next phase and excelled in that role.”
Despite losing several playmakers, Raceland entered the season with a veteran quarterback. That helped the process of developing chemistry with the Rams’ wideouts and a running game that didn’t possess much experience.
“You have to develop that chemistry on your own time,” senior QB Jake Heighton said. “There were many times that we texted each other and met at each other’s houses or on the practice field. You can’t just practice when you’re supposed to. You have to practice when you’re not required to.”
Heighton believes the players have embraced their new roles.
“We had to replace some guys and we knew that we had younger kids that could step up and make some plays for us,” Heighton said. “They accepted the challenge and did a really good job filling their shoes.”
“(Running backs) Noah (Wallace) and Jules (Farrow) have done a really good job,” he added. “They have stepped up a lot since the first game. When we played Pikeville, Jules looked like he was still running for his life. Now he has learned how to get behind his pads and get a few extra yards.”
Correll said his and the seniors’ demeanor on and off the field matters. He entered the 2020 season with experience and knew the uncertainty that teams have on a weekly basis. He also felt the defense had something to prove this year.
“I felt like the defense had to be better than last year,” Correll said. “We felt like we should have gone farther than we did. We had to step up so our offense could make plays.”
Salmons said that mentality and work ethic can have a profound effect on inexperienced players.
“I think what happens over time is, when you hang around good people, other people’s habits can become your own,” Salmons said. “The team is grown and assimilated together, and I think that’s why you have seen us make good strides from where we started.”
Heighton said that he has grown after mistakes on the field, too.
“He has a mature leadership and an unwavering confidence with that name on the chest,” Salmons said about Heighton. “The guys are developing his attitude of being positive, buying into the team goals and keep up the process of pounding every day.”
Heighton threw three interceptions during the first meeting with Paintsville. He couldn’t sleep that night until he watched the film, he said. He viewed it again the next day and the next day until he had studied every play in detail.
The Tigers come calling tonight for the rematch with a district title on the line. Raceland enters with an uncharacteristic 4-5 record.
“Coach Salmons always said that every game before the playoffs, they’re not handing out trophies,” Heighton said. “With all the games that we lost and won, we just knew that we had to get better during practice the next week. We’re still looking forward. I’m just trying to play until the week before Christmas.”
(606) 326-2654 |