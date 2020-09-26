LLOYD Michael Salmons surmised being 0-2 was more difficult for the Rams who don’t wear helmets on Friday nights.
“I think it might be harder on a coach, as you get a little bit older,” Salmons said. “Maybe even a little bit harder on my wife. You might wanna ask her.”
Carrie Salmons — who good-naturedly played along, jokingly agreeing with that sentiment moments after her husband said it — can rest easy. Raceland is in the win column for the first time this season after a 48-20 victory at Greenup County on Friday night.
After falling behind by a touchdown less than three minutes into the game, the Rams went on a 48-7 run, largely fueled by their resurgent passing game, to beat the Musketeers for the 10th consecutive season.
Jake Heighton was named Raceland’s MVP of the Iron Bowl after throwing for 372 yards and six touchdowns. He found four different receivers for scoring strikes.
“Those touchdowns were really about my receivers catching the ball and my O-line playing a really, really good game, keeping (defenders) off of me,” Heighton said.
Four of Heighton’s TD tosses came from 43 yards away or farther. He hit Conner Hughes running free in the Greenup County secondary for a 66-yarder midway through the first frame, then connected with Parker Fannin on 44- and 43-yard touchdowns four minutes apart in the second quarter.
“Jake doesn’t care if we run for 372 (yards), throw for 372 or if we run for 6, if we win 6-0 or 2-0,” Salmons said. “Jake’s a humble, team-first guy. ... You can see the way he dispersed the ball tonight.”
Hughes caught three passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Fannin had four grabs for 118 yards and two scores. Landyn Newman added three snares for 79 yards, including a 66-yard third-quarter score.
Greenup County lingered within 20-14 of Raceland at halftime, but Heighton hit Newman and Will Nichols for touchdowns within the first five minutes of the third quarter.
Musketeers coach Zack Moore said a couple of times wily Raceland receivers wriggled their way open against Greenup County defensive backs “that are new out there and a little bit overzealous,” and Heighton and the Rams took advantage.
“There’s two kinds of DBs, those that have been burnt and those that will be,” Moore said, “especially when you’ve got as good a quarterback as Mr. Heighton is.”
Quarterback Carson Wireman and Auston Clarkson put together a pair of first-half touchdown hookups for the Musketeers (1-1). Wireman ran 12 yards for Greenup County’s other score with 24 seconds to play.
Quintan Farrow, who was named the Musketeers’ game MVP, rushed for 25 times for 103 yards. Nearly half of them came on a 49-yard run on the third play from scrimmage that set up Wireman and Clarkson’s 6-yard scoring connection on fourth-and-goal.
Though Farrow eclipsed the century mark and Ike Henderson added 82 yards on 13 carries — all but two in the fourth quarter — the Musketeers only had two rushing plays for longer than 10 yards after their first drive. Henderson contributed 42- and 16-yard totes.
“They had a good scheme,” Salmons said of Greenup County’s offense. “We made some adjustments there and I think we kinda bottled (Farrow) up. By and large, once we seized control there the first two possessions of the third quarter, I think it took control of the game.”
Moore noted that because Raceland often favors putting seven or eight defenders near the line of scrimmage, blocking and rushing against that is “a feast-or-famine-type deal,” because if blockers can create seams, rushers can run wild. That happened early for the Musketeers and less so after that.
“I know it may get tiring from the stands to see us try to run (similar) plays over and over, but you can only do what the kids can handle,” Moore said. “Our guys have really bought into that and they know this is a process that takes awhile. Things don’t happen overnight for you.”
Raceland (1-2) avoided what would’ve been its first 0-3 start since 1989. The Rams haven’t lost to Greenup County since then-first-year Musketeers coach Chris Mullins referred to them as “little brother” in an interview before their 2011 meeting.
“(Greenup County was) 1-0 coming into this; we were 0-2,” Heighton said. “We had a lot of respect for them. It feels great to finally get the feeling (of a win).”
(606) 326-2658 |
RACELAND 6 14 14 14 — 48
GREENUP CO. 7 7 0 6 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Auston Clarkson 6 pass from Carson Wireman (Wireman kick), 9:03
R — Conner Hughes 66 pass from Jake Heighton (kick fails), 6:10
SECOND QUARTER
R — Parker Fannin 44 pass from Heighton (Peyton Ison kick), 9:58
R — Fannin 43 pass from Heighton (Ison kick), 5:55
GC — Clarkson 27 pass from Wireman (Wireman kick), 2:05
THIRD QUARTER
R — Landyn Newman 66 pass from Heighton (Ison kick), 11:09
R — Will Nichols 18 pass from Heighton (Ison kick), 7:06
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Noah Wallace 6 run (Ison kick), 8:42
R — Hughes 36 pass from Heighton (Ison kick), 3:33
GC — Carson Wireman 12 run (kick fails), :24
R GC
First Downs 16 14
Rushes-Yards 26-93 49-216
Comp-Att-Int 15-29-0 12-23-2
Passing Yards 372 105
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-0
Punts-Avg. 4-42.3 7-30.4
Penalties-Yards 6-40 3-33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Newman 3-27, Farrow 10-24, Wallace 3-18, Meade 1-13, Jak. Heighton 6-11, Jax. Heighton 1-2, Team 2-(-2).
Greenup County rushing: Farrow 25-103, Henderson 13-82, Wireman 8-36, Team 3-(-5).
Raceland passing: Jak. Heighton 15 of 29 for 372 yards.
Greenup County passing: Wireman 12 of 22 for 105 yards, 1 interception; Clarkson 0 of 1, 1 interception.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 3-139, Fannin 4-118, Newman 3-79, Nichols 1-18, Bowling 2-11, Gallion 2-7.
Greenup County receiving: Clarkson 9-75, Clevenger 1-27, Craycraft 2-3.