RACELAND The north end of the field at Ram Stadium still has some magic left in it.
Three seasons removed from a Luke Lemaster boot that sent Raceland to its first state title game, the Rams found another leg to sail the pigskin through the uprights to earn another big victory.
Peyton Ison was undeterred after Paintsville tried to the ice the junior with consecutive timeouts. Ison calmly stepped up and nailed a low kick that found its mark with no time remaining to secure a 23-20 win over the Tigers on Friday night.
“I knew when I went out on the field that coach (Michael) Salmons trusts me to make the kick,” Ison said. “I just had to go out and execute. I wanted to do my job and put it through the uprights.”
It was the second time that Raceland welcomed the No. 1 team in Class A to its home turf this year. The Tigers had claimed the last five regular-season matchups, forcing the Rams to head south during the opening weeks of the postseason.
Salmons wants his team to be battle-tested each year at district time and the latest difficult slate helped produced a solid performance to earn a chance for at least two home playoff games.
“After the trials and tribulations that we have been through and played good teams, we thought we could play ourselves into a better football team,” Salmons said. “I think that is what you saw tonight. ... We are moving in the right direction. We are not a finished product. We got a long way to go.”
“At the end of the day, our guys have bought into our system,” he added. “It’s a credit to our kids playing really hard and showing their character.”
The home team was prepared to fight though adversity in the first half. The Rams’ opening possession lasted 12 plays and took them near the Paintsville goal line. A tipped pass fell into the hands of Paintsville’s Luke Hyden.
The senior turned his takeaway into points when he broke free down the sideline and rumbled for a 33-yard TD run with six seconds remaining in the opening quarter. It was one of three turnovers the Tigers recorded on defense.
“Usually when you throw for three turnovers, you don’t expect to win,” Salmons said. “One was in the red zone. They weren’t at opportune times for our offense. We kept playing. It’s a 48-minute game and our guys know that. The defense stepped up and make some plays.
“(Quarterback) Jake (Heighton) is a gamer. He will roll back in here on Sunday to watch film and learn from it. Then on Monday, he will start winging it again.”
Paintsville recorded big plays, but the Rams defense held its ground most of the night. Raceland’s senior linebacker corps of Ethan Melvin, Will Nichols and Hunter Correll are “the vital cog of who were are,” according to Salmons, on defense and disrupted the Tigers offense with key tackles for loss.
“For 48 minutes, it was the most physical that we have played from start to finish all year,” Salmons said. “Paintsville’s offense is dynamic. They have playmakers all over. Jake Hyden is a phenomenal football player. So, for what our defense did tonight, it was a real sticking point for our team. We haven’t played defense at that high level against that kind of competition all year.”
Paintsville (5-1) kept its next drive going with a fake punt. Lineman Matt Davis took the snap and reached a first down 13 yards later. Raceland’s defense held but the Tigers stepped in front of a Heighton pass to secure their second pick in the first 24 minutes. Harris Phelps sprinted for a 69-yard gain that set up Paintsville inside the Rams’ 10. Phelps leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard scoring plunge.
Raceland (4-3) found its own offensive surge before intermission. Heighton called his own number on third down and took it downfield for an 18-yard gain. He earned a few more, eluding a diving defender by jumping over him. The Rams then turned to the double pass. Heighton passed it back to Conner Hughes, who was inserted under center last season after Heighton suffered an injury. He found a wide-open Jules Farrow for a TD catch.
Hughes was on the receiving end of a touchdown pass in the third quarter. The football bounced off a Paintsville defender into the waiting arms of Hughes, who had slipped and was lying on the ground.
Luke Hyden responded quickly with a 10-yard TD run.
“He is a great player,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said of Luke Hyden. “He is always positive. He always plays hard. He gave us a big lift.”
The Rams mounted a late drive that was aided by Tiger penalties. Heighton plowed ahead for a 2-yard scoring plunge with 4:29 remaining in the fourth frame.
“They were just better tonight,” Chirico said. “We just have to get off the field on defense.”
Ison never recorded a field goal attempt before Friday night but has envisioned the moment in practice and approached the kick confident he could convert from that distance.
“I knew that I was going to make it,” Ison said. “My team counted on me. I knew that if I didn’t make it, I would let them down. I have been practicing all week from 35 yards and in.”
PAINTSVILLE 7 6 0 7 — 20
RACELAND 0 7 6 10 — 23
FIRST QUARTER
P—Luke Hyden 33 run (Brayden Combs kick) :06
SECOND QUARTER
P—Harris Phelps 1 run (kick failed) 4:37
R—Jules Farrow 15 pass from Conner Hughes (Peyton Ison kick) 2:05
THIRD QUARTER
R—Hughes 11 pass from Jake Heighton (kick failed) :31
FOURTH QUARTER
P—Hyden 10 run (Combs kick) 11:30
R—Heighton 2 run (Ison kick) 4:29
R—Ison 34 field goal :00
P R
First Downs 10 19
Rushes-Yards 36-165 35-146
Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 16-28-3
Passing Yards 133 173
Penalties-Yards 10-72 3-15
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Punts-Avg 4-37.5 2-31.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Paintsville rushing: Phelps 17-118, J. Hyden 8-4, L. Hyden 7-23, Davis 1-13, Taylor 1-0, Lovely 2-7.
Raceland rushing: Farrow 13-56, Wallace 6-38, Heighton 15-50, Meade 1-2.
Paintsville passing: J. Hyden 9 of 15 for 133 yards.
Raceland passing: Heighton 15 of 27 for 158 yards, Hughes 1 of 1 for 15 yards.
Paintsville receiving: Hall 2-10, Taylor 6-91, Porter 1-32.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 3-44, Bowling 3-9, Farrow 3-63, Newman 3-29, Hughes 3-21, Gallion 1-7.