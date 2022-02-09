RACELAND The last time Lewis County and Raceland squared off, it was the Lions who walked away with an overtime victory and the 63rd District title.
This time was different.
The Raceland Rams put on a dominating performance Tuesday night, getting the 56-40 win after leading the entire game.
“It was a good win,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “But we have to stay focused when we play them again Friday.”
The Rams came out of the gate firing, draining their first two shots, both 3s, and causing Lewis County coach Scott Tackett to call timeout just a minute into the game.
“I think we had a lack of toughness here tonight,” Tackett said. “It comes down to toughness and ‘want-to.’”
It took Lewis County over four minutes to find its first points of the game. The Lions managed to make a little ground up from there, but still ended the first quarter with an 18-11 deficit.
All but two of Lewis County’s points in the first frame were from Logan Liles.
Things slowed way down in the second quarter. Halfway through the quarter, Raceland put up just four points. Unfortunately for the Lions, this was four more than they had put up.
“We’ve been bullied several times this year, and this is another case of that,” Tackett said. “It was a total system failure ... it’s on me, ultimately.”
The game woke up off a 3 from Raceland junior Landyn Newman, which was immediately answered by Lewis County’s Kaden Box.
Raceland kept finding ways to score while Lewis County struggled to find any rhythm on either side of the ball.
At the half, the Rams led 35-18. Lewis County’s Liles led both teams in scoring with 13. The Rams’ leading scorer was senior Andrew Floyd with 10, including a pair of 3s.
Right off the bat for the second half, Liles put up a quick five points, unanswered, causing Bryan to call a timeout just 30 seconds into the half.
After the timeout, Raceland immediately made up for the quick run, with a 6-0 run of its own leading to a Lions timeout.
From there it was all Raceland. The Rams ended the quarter on an 11-0 run. Liles’s first five were the only points for Lewis County in the third quarter.
“I think defensively we played pretty well,” Bryan said. “Jacob Gauze is an absolute beast on the board. He did a great job on the glass.”
Going into the the final quarter, Raceland had a commanding 46-23 lead.
The fourth quarter was more or less uneventful. With both teams going deep on their bench to finish things out, the Rams put the game to bed for the 56-40 win.
Liles led both teams in scoring with 22 points. Raceland was led by both Floyd and Newman with 14 each.
The win for Raceland stops a five-game losing skid.
The next game for both teams is their rematch on Friday night at Lewis County.
“We have to be focused in practice these next two days,” Bryan said. “It’s going to be a tough environment in Lewis County.”
Said Tackett: “I told my guys, I thought Logan Liles was the only starter that really fought tonight. So, you might see Logan and four different guys Friday night. It’s an open competition at this point. I’m not looking for skill at this point, I’m looking for guys that are going to set great screens, rebound, run the floor, and be a dog on defense. We didn’t do that tonight, and that’s on me.”
LEWIS CO. 11 7 5 17 — 40
RACELAND 18 17 11 10 — 56
Lewis County (40) — Liles 22, Cooper 6, Box 3, Ferguson 3, Howard 2, Noble 2, McGlone 1, Rister 1. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Liles 2, Box 1, Cooper 1, Ferguson 1). FT: 3-12. Fouls: 11.
Raceland (56) — Floyd 14, Newman 14, Broughton 11, Gauze 11, Gallion 4, Perkins 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Floyd 2, Newman 2, Broughton 1). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 14.