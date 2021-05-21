RACELAND It was a hot evening in Raceland as the Rams grinded out the win against Johnson Central, 8-3. It marks the sixth straight win for Raceland.
“At this time in the season, you’re just trying to get better each game,” Rams coach Marty Mills said. “That’s what we’re doing right now.”
The Rams started off hot in the first inning, sending home three runs, including a two-run double from Colton Holman.
A defensive battle commenced from there with only one run scored by the Golden Eagles between the second and fourth inning.
The one run came in the top of the fourth off a double from Eagles right fielder Chandler Spradlin, making it 3-1 in favor of the Rams.
Johnson Central’s pitcher Cameron Kelsey, who had a rough outing in the first inning facing Raceland’s full lineup, switched gears going into the second and kept it there through the fourth.
Kelsey faced just three batters in each of those innings, striking out three with no one reaching first.
That changed in the fifth as Kelsey walked his first three batters before coming out in favor of Gavin Crum.
Crum proceeded to walk his first batter with the bases loaded to bring in Raceland’s first score since the first inning.
The Rams scored four more runs to increase their lead to 8-1. Raceland had sent 11 batters to the plate without recording a hit.
“You can’t walk 10 guys and beat anybody,” said a visibly frustrated Eagles coach Shawn Hall.
Looking towards the post season coming up Hall was blunt as he looked towards the upcoming postseason.
“We’ve got a lot to learn before we can beat anybody,” said Hall.
Johnson Central tried to rally back in the seventh frame. It scored a pair of runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome what the Rams had already dealt.
As for Mills, he’s focusing on the basics.
“We try to be boring around here,” Mills said with a laugh. “We always want to keep improving.”
In the win, the Rams had hits from Holman, Andrew Floyd and Jake Heighton.
Johnson Central got hits out of Spradlin, Brock Butcher, Matt Crum, Mason Kestner and Josh Slone.
J. CENTRAL 000 100 2 — 3 7 3
RACELAND 300 050 X — 8 4 2