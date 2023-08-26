WHITESBURG Raceland had to battle all elements Friday night when the Rams took the three-hour trip down U.S. 23 to battle Letcher County Central.
After a quick start to the contest and a 7-0 lead, the Rams were rolling and looking for more when a lengthy weather delay derailed the surge. Faced with fourth-and-one from the Cougars 17 out of the hour-plus break, the Rams failed to convert, allowing a sense of hope from their opponent. But the defense proved to be stingy at best after allowing 15 total yards on the Cougars' next four drives while the offensive attack by Logan Lundy and Noah Wallace pushed the Rams to a 40-20 victory.
“I think that showed some signs of us growing up,” Raceland coach Mike Salmons said. “We have not arrived, but we maybe matured some. We really got in behind our pads and lined up and said, we are going to run the ball. I thought that was big for us, especially there in the third quarter after we came out on our first drive and stalled.”
Raceland tallied 424 total yards of offense while rushing for 232, highlighted by Wallace’s 142 yards, including a 36-yard scamper while dragging two tacklers across midfield before finally hitting the turf.
“Noah is a phenomenal football player and is in the best shape of his life,” Salmons said. “It’s his last ride and he has a little urgency. He’s never been stronger or faster and has never been as dedicated in his preparation. Glad to see him reap what he’s earned.”
After being held to an average of three yards per carry last week, Salmons challenged his running backs to move that average above five and the trio of Wallace, Isaac Browning and Jaxon Heighton came through.
“Pushing 250 yards tonight and over five yards per carry, that’s a recipe for November for a team that will survive and get across the road,” Salmons said. “That’s what we need to be. We were efficient in the pass game and had some explosives (plays) that maybe we had lacked in the preseason and in the first week.”
But Salmons did not answer the question about the running backs performances until he praised the line who set the tone at the point of contact.
“We have to send accolades to our offensive line,” Salmons said. “Essentially, we have three new starters and could argue three and a half new starters up there this year and we are still mixing and matching until we get it right. As good as our backs are, you have to have good linemen.”
Heighton opened the scoring with a 19-yard bullish run for a 7-0 lead. Lundy opened the air attack in the second stanza with a 63-yard bomb to Parker Fannin and a 14-0 lead. Lundy followed with his first two TDs to Parker Ison, a 44-yard hook-up off a bubble screen that went for six after Ison slipped a tackle and raced to pay dirt untouched.
“Really just proud of Parker Ison and Bryson Rowsey,” Salmons said. “Two sophomores who played a lot tonight on the outside receiver for us. They are getting some chemistry with Logan and we really feel like they have a lot of upside to give us. They aren’t the Batman yet and maybe not even the Robin, but they are intricate parts of who we want to be if we are going to get to where we want to go.”
Ison led the Rams with 76 yards on three catches. Rowsey added an interception late in the contest.
Leading 20-0 late in the second, Letcher County Central mounted a scoring drive before halftime capped off by an Isaac Matthews 5-yard plunge to trim the Rams lead to 13 at the break. Matthews was limited to four yards on 13 carries after rumbling for 156 yards on 15 totes last week in a win over Shelby Valley.
“I thought we got better pressure this week from the defensive line,” Salmons said. “I felt like we really got after the quarterback and hurried him a little bit. He made some errant throws and had a couple of interceptions.”
Letcher County Central made things interesting to start the second half after a second touchdown cut the Raceland lead to 20-14 midway through the third. But the Rams answered with a 5-yard Wallace score and a Lundy to Ison strike to push the edge back to 20 after three.
The Cougars worked a nine-play, 85-yard drive punctuated by six Raceland pass interference penalties—three on consecutive plays totaling 45 yards—to pull within 14 midway through the fourth. Lundy answered with a six-play, 49-yard drive to seal the win as the senior polished off the final four yards for the score.
“We feel like we moved forward this week and made less mistakes than a week ago but it's clear that we made mistakes and we will get back on those Monday,” Salmons said.
Raceland was flagged 12 times for 142 yards to the Cougars three accepted penalties for 32.
“All these games you schedule are all about the preparation for your plans down the road,” Salmons said. “There was a lot of adversity here tonight. Take away the travel and all the obvious stuff that you know you are faced with and then all of a sudden, the game doesn’t flow just right after you found your rhythm because you have weather. There were a lot of ebbs and flows and I was really proud of our guys. They really held the rope for 48 minutes.”
Raceland exercises its bye week before traveling to Pikeville for a state championship rematch with the Panthers at Lambley Field on Sept. 8.
RACELAND 7 13 14 6 — 40
LETCHER CO. CENTRAL 0 7 7 6 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
R—Jaxon Heighton 19 run (Talon Stanley kick), 4:47
SECOND QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 63 pass to Parker Fannin (Stanley kick), 10:36
R—Lundy 44 pass to Parker Ison (kick fails), 3:17
L—Isaac Matthews 2 run (Emma Adams kick), 1:43
THIRD QUARTER
L—Quinton Williams 15 run (Adams kick), 7:59
R—Noah Wallace 5 run (Isaac Browning conversion run), 3:20
R—Lundy 19 pass to Ison (kick fails), 1:23
FOURTH QUARTER
L—Gunner Holbrook 7 pass to Matthews (run fails), 8:05
R—Lundy 4 run (kick fails), 6:08
R L
First Downs 20 16
Rushes-Yards 45-232 23-47
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 10-22-1
Passing Yards 192 150
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 12-142 3-32
Punts-Avg. 1-44.0 4-32.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Wallace 17-142, Heighton 5-28, Lundy 11-41, Browning 11-16, Rowsey 1-16, Team 1-(minus 11).
Letcher Co. Central rushing: Combs 1-(minus 1), Holbrook 4-11, Williams 2-17, Matthews 13-4, Smith 2-28, Johnson 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 11).
Raceland passing: Lundy 8 of 13 for 192 yards, 1 interception.
Letcher Co. Central passing: Holbrook 10 of 21 for 150 yards, 2 interceptions, Combs 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Raceland receiving: Rowsey 1-16, Wallace 1-11, Fannin 2-76, Ison 3-77.
Letcher Co. Central receiving: Combs 1-1, Matthews 1-7, Branham 1-49, Smith 7-102.