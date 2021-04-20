Joe Bryan has a forever type of job.
A call from his past trumped it.
Russell’s athletic director and former Red Devils and Lady Devils assistant basketball coach has returned to that profession and to his alma mater. Bryan, a 2002 Raceland alumnus, is the Rams’ new boys roundball bench boss.
“The desire to coach, that itch never went away,” Bryan said. “Really excited to be able to coach again. It’s something I’ve really missed.
“The people at Russell — (superintendent) Dr. (Sean) Horne, (principal) Anna Chaffin, (assistant principal) Dave Caniff — have been just absolutely phenomenal to work for. I appreciate them more than I could probably ever express. But I just wanted to coach again, and the place where I played, the place I graduated from, it was an opportunity that at this point I wanted to jump on.”
Bryan has spent 14 years at Russell — one as a girls basketball assistant and nine on the boys staff. He is in his fourth year as the Red Devils’ athletic director and will finish it, he said, before shifting his full-time focus to Raceland.
Bryan takes over a Rams program enjoying one of its generally highest points.
Bob Trimble’s first season in 2012-13 was Raceland’s fifth consecutive losing campaign. Trimble’s last season — this past one — was the Rams’ fourth straight with a winning record.
Under Trimble, Raceland ended a 49-year drought between 16th Region Tournament victories, won its first All “A” Classic region title in 17 years and went to the region tournament semifinals twice.
Trimble, the Rams’ second-winningest career skipper, coached Bryan in junior varsity basketball and tennis at Raceland.
“That’s one of the most attractive things about the job,” Bryan said. “To be able to take over for (Trimble) after he’s left the program in such a great place is really special to me.”
Bryan said Raceland will base its offensive approach on its personnel, but he is unyielding in his defensive philosophy.
“I want us to guard people as tough as anyone in the region,” Bryan said. “That would be my ultimate goal — whenever we go up against anybody, they know that we’re gonna give them everything we’ve got.
“On the defensive end, we want a tough man-to-man, mix in some zones, change it up a lot, but really just get after you, whether that’s in a half-court pressure or a full-court pressure.”
Bryan coached one season under Merle Kidwell with the Lady Devils and then followed Kidwell to the boys staff for seven more years. He served one season apiece under former Red Devils coaches Jason Strader and Bryan Groves.
“I picked up a little bit from all of them,” Bryan said.
Bryan, 37, matriculated at Morehead State. He will have a not-yet-defined teaching role at Raceland, he said.
Raceland principal and athletic director Tom Collins said Bryan’s administrative experience set him apart as a coaching candidate.
“We feel really good about bringing coach Joe Bryan back to the Ram family,” Collins said. “Throughout the process, we never wavered from the idea that the Xs and Os part will take care of itself. He has put in the time as an assistant and he will be ready for the challenge of head coach. It will be good to see him back in orange and black.”
Raceland and Russell are 63rd District rivals separated by 3.4 miles. Bryan navigated that distance once going southeast on Raceland Avenue and will now head home.
“It’s been a really hard decision, because I’ve been treated so well at Russell,” Bryan said. “It was really hard to leave. But it was just the allure of coaching at the place I graduated from and taking over a program that was near and dear to me and one I played in in high school.”
