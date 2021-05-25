RACELAND Jake Holtzapfel’s biggest challenge Tuesday night in his outing against Ashland was thanks to his fellow Rams teammates.
Holtzapfel cruised through the first two frames striking out four while allowing only one run on one hit. He backed that up with his best inning of the night, a seven-pitch trip to the bump with his final three tallying his fifth strikeout of the evening which proved to fuel the offensive fire for his team in the home half of the inning.
Raceland exploded for eight runs in the third capped off by a bases-clearing triple from Kirk Pence in a 15-3 five-inning defeat of Ashland at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Twenty-five minutes later, Holtzapfel climbed the hill once again, but labored through the final two before inducing a fly ball to end the affair.
“When you get that type of a layoff, it's hard to gear back up,” Raceland skipper Marty Mills said. “I thought he threw well, especially early on.”
Holtzapfel went the distance while allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven. Plus, he had plenty of run support to back him up.
Raceland plated three in the first behind a Colton Holman sacrifice bunt and an Andrew Floyd two-out RBI single. The Rams added two more in the second with the short game on another Holman sac bunt and an RBI groundout by Floyd with the infield pulled in.
“That was really good and kind of set the tone for us,” Mills said. “That got us two or three up and then the kids relaxed and started hitting the ball. That’s just a part of who we are and part of our DNA. You want to see that kind of stuff, especially this time of year, because you never know when you are going to need it, so, it's a good time to work on it.”
The biggest hit of the night came from Pence who laced a one-out triple to the best place in the Rams park, the power alley in right to clear the bases.
“It’s very deceiving,” Mills said of the fence’s measurements. “We moved the fences in a couple years back 20 feet and everybody thinks it’s 100 feet. But it’s very deceiving. Balls don’t jump out of here and the way the fences are angled, you hit one in the gap, you are going to be on three.”
Raceland took advantage of Ashland’s struggles from the bump, earning 10 free passes along with two hit batters. Starter Nick Jividen walked four in his 2/3 of an inning of work, an element Ashland’s head man said created trouble from the word go.
“It doesn't matter what we do at the plate, it starts with our pitching,” Evan Yongue said. “We’ve seen how much pitching is of this game this season, you just have to be able to throw strikes. We struggled with that tonight. Jividen, we know what he can do and we have confidence in him. The next time he comes out, he just needs to put this one behind him and come out strong next time.”
Ashland lone bright spot came from Sawyer Alley who went 2 for 2 with an RBI double to plate the Tomcats first run of the game.
“Sawyer Alley has been working hard for us, especially in the seven spot,” Yongue said. “It's that kind of life that we need toward the middle of the lineup. Very proud of him. He’s been hitting the ball extremely well as of late.”
Chase Thornsberry and Clay Coldiron went 2 for 3 for the Rams with 2RBI each.
ASHLAND 010 11 — 3 4 2
RACELAND 328 2X — 15 9 1
Jividen, Miller (1), Brewer (3), Davis (3), Greene (4) and Mullins; Holtzapfel and Heighton. W—Holtzapfel. L—Jividen. 3B—Pence (R). 2B—Alley (A).