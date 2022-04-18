RACELAND It’s one of the biggest weeks of the season for Raceland and the club wanted to start it on the right note.
The bats made a bigger splash at the plate than a ball hit to the outfield on a cold and wet Monday evening at the Rams’ home field.
Raceland wanted the focus to remain on its first 63rd District seeding game against Russell. The two teams flip diamonds tonight with the Red Devils serving as hosts before the Rams welcome Pikeville to town in an All “A” Classic state sectional on Friday.
Raceland collected 12 hits in its four at-bats against Russell to record a 11-1 victory in five innings.
“I thought we swung it pretty well,” Raceland coach Marty Mills said. “(Russell starter pitcher Trent) Tice was pretty good around the plate. He’s a good pitcher. We are starting to understand our zone a little better. Hopefully, we can get better because if you get out of that, you can start swinging and missing at a lot of things.”
Six batters in the Rams’ lineup had two hits. Colton Holman was 2 for 2 with a double and he scored three runs. Conner Hughes tallied a pair of hits from his leadoff spot and knocked in two.
Clay Coldiron and Jake Holtzapfel posted two hits on the scorecard. Eli Lynd and Kadin Shore each collected a single and a double at the bottom of the batting order.
Mills believes once players start swinging the bats well, the rest of the lineup follows suit.
“I think that is very prevalent in today’s baseball world,” Mills said. “We started off hitting all right and we got on the board early.”
The tarp protected the infield from the overnight and morning rains, but it left the outfield saturated. Several balls that were hit in that direction caused water to shoot up in the air after splash down. It caused difficult footing for defenders.
Hughes tested the Russell defense quickly in the home half of the first inning. The senior sent a slow chopper to the shortstop and he beat the throw to first for an infield single. Holman doubled over the right fielder’s head to score Hughes.
A throwing error put runners at second and third and Parker Fannin followed with a well-placed bunt down the third-base line. The infield was playing too far back and no chance to throw out Fannin as Holman crossed home plate.
“Raceland can do that to you,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “They fight and put the ball in play. If you don’t play clean, it can get out of hand pretty quick. That’s what happened tonight.”
Shore’s two-bagger moved courtesy runner Colt Wheatley to third base in the second stanza. Hughes knocked him in with a groundout.
A throwing error allowed two more Raceland runners to come home in the third inning.
Russell (11-5, 0-1 in district seeding) hung around into the fourth frame. Austin McGuire, who amassed two of the Red Devils’ five hits, produced an RBI double to put his team on the scoreboard.
“I thought we had a good approach offensively,” Rice said. “I thought we swung the bats well. We didn’t string hits together and when we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at people. I felt pretty positive about today. Nothing fell for us. We had a couple of hits, and we had a runner at second base in every inning. We got them in scoring position, but we didn’t get that big hit today.”
The Rams quickly diminished any Red Devils momentum with another offensive spurt in the fourth inning. Raceland (11-3, 1-0) scored six runs in the frame. Hughes’s run-scoring single and Coldiron’s two-RBI base hit highlighted the frame. Another groundout added a run to the total. The Rams increased the margin with two tallies off Russell wild pitches.
Coldiron pitched four innings to pick up the win. He gave up just five hits and struck out a pair.
Cam Pullin came on in relief and retired the Red Devils in order in the fifth.
“Clay was good tonight,” Mills said. “He didn’t have command of a changeup that he normally does (early), but he found it. He’s learning how to battle and throw in some bigger games. Cam came in and he’s been pretty electric.”
As the Raceland skipper, Mills does have the luxury of looking ahead. The Rams have two more games this week before facing the Panthers on Friday.
“We have been using the bullpen,” Mills said. “Clay went an extra 20 pitches, but he is fine to come back if needed on Friday. Depending on what we do tonight (against Russell), we might have to mix three or four guys like we did with Boyd County. Right now, we want to win these games, but we are thinking about Friday.”
Rice looks ahead to tonight with his defenders at their usual spots on the field.
“I think our defense gets a little bit better with JK (McKnight) on the mound,” Rice said. “Trent is one of the best shortstops in the 16th Region. Landon can slide back over to his more comfortable second base position.”
RUSSELL 000 10 — 1 5 2
RACELAND 212 6X — 11 12 1
Tice, Looney (4) and Brinkman; Coldiron, Pullin (5) and Lynd. W—Coldiron. L—Tice. 2B—McGuire (Ru), Holman (Ra), Shore (Ra), Holtzapfel (Ra), Lynd (Ra).
(606) 326-2654 |