GRAYSON East Carter, at least on Thursday, was first among equals.
The Raiders won a three-way tie for the top boys seed in next week’s 62nd District Tournament by pulling the No. 1 pill at the tournament meeting on Thursday afternoon.
East Carter was tied with West Carter and Elliott County at 4-2 in district seeding, and all three teams split with each other, necessitating the blind draw.
So the tournament host Raiders get Morgan County on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. West Carter, which drew the No. 2 seed, meets Elliott County on Wednesday at 6:30. The final is Friday at 6:30.
East Carter swept the Cougars in the regular season, winning 49-43 Jan. 13 in West Liberty and 39-33 on Friday in Grayson.
The Lions and the Comets split their seeding meetings, with West Carter winning 59-47 on Jan. 21 and Elliott County retaliating, 75-70 on Feb. 1.
They also met in the 16th Region All “A” Classic final, won by West Carter, 52-46, Jan. 14.
In the girls district tournament. top-seeded West Carter meets No. 4 East Carter on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by Morgan County-Elliott County later Monday. The girls final is Thursday at 6:30.
The Comets swept the Raiders, winning 65-35 on Jan. 3 and 50-46 on Monday.
The Cougars took two from the Lions in the regular season by scores of 67-54 on Dec. 17 and 53-29 on Jan. 19.