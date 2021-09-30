GRAYSON East Carter’s girls soccer team winged it Thursday.
In a good way.
The Raiders beat visiting Boyd County, 3-0, at East Carter Middle School’s Bill Ticknor Memorial Field on goals by Darian Wallace and Savannah Adams and an own goal.
In winning its ninth straight game, East Carter (12-1-2) has had no issue when it comes to offense – 67 goals for the season while surrendering only 15.
“We’re probably better defensively than I thought we’d be,” Raiders coach Tyler Walker said. “We’re playing better than I ever thought we would. I went from (starting) seven seniors to six freshmen.”
East Carter’s goals were similar in one way: passing and shooting from the wings.
Starting with Wallace’s shot in the ninth minute. Emersyn Elliott started in the middle and found Wallace streaking down the left side, who left-footed past the Lions goalkeeper to the lower left side.
“We really noticed, with Boyd County, that they were shutting down the middle and packing the (18-yard) box in the middle,” Wallace said. “So we figured out that if we go to the wing and come from the outside that we could get better shots.”
Boyd County (8-6-1), meanwhile, continued to turn its season around – the Lions dropped their first five before their 8-1-1 run since.
“We were on the uphill, and we still are,” Lions coach Olivia Pennington said. “East Carter’s a good team; they’re a hard team to play.”
Pennington bemoaned being shorthanded Thursday. Only 16 of the 24 Lions on the roster suited up Thursday, and three starters were missing. The eight included two gone for the year because of season-ending knee and shoulder surgery, two starters with injuries, and one each with a hurt knee, COVID-19 protocol, contact quarantine and a concussion.
“It’s crazy, right?” Pennington said. “It hinders our scoring because I’m having to pull my players (back) on defense.”
East Carter made it 2-0 on the own goal in the 25th minute. (The Raiders’ Hannah Felty shot from the left wing.) Adams’s score in the 31st came from about 25 yards to the right.
“I’m used to assisting through the middle, and I’m usually not a big scorer,” Adams said. “I took a calm shot towards the corner, which is not usual for me.”
It would’ve been 4-0 East Carter in the 48th minute if not for the defensive play of the game. A shot evaded Boyd County’s keeper – except the Lions’ Laci Boyd right-footed the ball away.
East Carter, the top seed in next week’s 62nd District Tournament next week at Greenup County, finishes the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Fleming County. Boyd County travels to Belfry on Saturday before meeting Ashland in the 63rd District Tournament at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Russell.